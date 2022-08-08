Read full article on original website
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more
Android 13 is almost here, and it’s a pretty minor update from Google. Well, we say minor, but that’s only in comparison to the positively gargantuan number of changes that were in Android 12 — as well as Google’s policy of trickling out improvements to Android apps over the course of a year as soon as they’re ready. Android 13 is more of a tune-up to the engine that powers your phone than anything else. But it’s still one worth getting excited for.
James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on: The fun-size foldable
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is shorter and wider than its predecessor, slims up the bezels, packs in the Galaxy S22's cameras, and even charges faster than the Fold 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Price, design, specs, and everything revealed at Samsung Unpacked
The Z Flip 4 delivers a performance and battery boost compared to the Z Flip 3, but is that enough to justify an upgrade? We'll lay out everything we've learned from Samsung and from testing the phone ourselves to help you decide.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Unpacked 2022: Samsung launches new foldable Galaxy phones
Samsung has announced its new foldable Galaxy phones at its Unpacked 2022 event - the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.It also brought out a new smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 5 - and made changes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to make them smaller and support hi-fi audio.The Fold is a traditional-sized smartphone which opens horizontally, like a book, to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen, while the Flip is a smaller device which opens vertically to reveal a nearly 7in smartphone display.The Galaxy Fold 4 has a new sleeker design, with a slimmer hinge and bezels,...
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 lands on the OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus has announced that it is releasing OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 for their OnePlus 10 Pro, the software is based on Android 13. This is the first beta release of Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro and there are details on what is included in the release below.
OnePlus Ace Pro smartphone gets official
The OnePlus Ace Pro was supposed to launch earlier this month, but the launch event was delayed and it was made official yesterday. The handset is the Chinese version of the recently launched OnePlus 10T, it comes with some slightly different specifications. The new OnePlus Ace Pro comes with ColorOS...
The OnePlus Nord Watch could come in as many as five variants
The original OnePlus Watch debuted back in the spring of last year. In the time since we've heard whispers about plans not just for a direct follow-up, but possibly also the debut of a Nord-branded smartwatch. Our first insight into that watch's design arrived last month with the release of some screenshots, which appeared to depict a single model. Now a fresh leak suggests that instead of just one Nord Watch, we may instead see it arrive in as many as five different styles.
Are gaming routers worth it?
Gaming routers offer better performance and more features than most general consumer models. But, as with any gaming-focused peripheral, deciphering whether you can benefit more from one over a traditional, and often cheaper, option takes a bit of digging. That said, gaming routers are more than aggressive-looking pieces of plastic...
OPPO Watch 3 is the first smartwatch with Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon Wear platform
OPPO has introduced the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro, with both smartwatches featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 5100 platform.
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
OnePlus 10 Pro Vs. OnePlus 10T Camera Review: Is Hasselblad Worth The Premium?
With a lower price but flagship specs, was OnePlus right to skip the Hasselblad magic on the new OnePlus 10T? We put its cameras to the test to find out.
Firefly Station M3 Rockchip RK3588S mini PC
Firefly has this month introduced a new addition to their range of mini PC systems in the form of the Firefly Station M3 powered by Rockchip’s RK3588S processor supported by 16 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and measuring just 96.6 × 73 × 32.8mm. The processor features 4 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores, supported by ARM Mali-G610 MP4 graphics and NPU with up to 6 TOPs performance.
Gamevice Flex phone game controller supports iOS and Android
Mobile gamers looking for extra precision and control when playing games on their phone, might be interested in the new Flex Game Controller unveiled by Gamevice, the team responsible for creating the original Gamevice and Razer’s Kishi mobile controller. Designed to provide gamers with “seamless transition from console to mobile cloud gaming” the Gamevice Flex has official “Designed for Xbox” certification and is now available to preorder for both iOS and Android phones priced at $109.95 and $99.95 respectively. Check out the overview video below to learn more about its features and design.
Xiaomi is joining the August foldable phone party
Xiaomi is launching a new foldable smartphone, the Mix Fold 2, on Aug. 11 in China. In an announcement post on Weibo, Xiaomi hints that this is the phone that will take foldable phones into the practical era, but there are no details about its specs. The accompanying image shows little besides the fact that the phone is, indeed, foldable, and that it will benefit from Xiaomi's partnership with Leica.
