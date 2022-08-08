Read full article on original website
Rumbleverse Hopes To Power Bomb The Battle Royale Genre
If the battle royale genre was an actual battle royale wrestling match, the ring would be crowded with dozens of contenders vying to come out on top. Heavy-hitters like Fortnite and Warzone might be the odds-on favorites to win it all, but up-and-comers are entering the squared circle every few months, it seems.
Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento
Pulling No Punches
EXTREME BIKE X
Elite Dangerous has ended a 2-year story with a big disaster and an update
A new update for Elite Dangerous has just landed, bringing an end to the long-running Azimuth Saga storyline, paving the way for the next chapter in the story, and fixing a ton of issues. Update 13 concludes the Azimuth Saga which has been running since late 2020 and introduces the...
Super Punch-Out's Secret Two-Player Mode Discovered After 28 Years
A new cheat has been discovered for 1994 Super Nintendo game Super Punch-Out, allowing two players to duke it out in PVP mode. Discovered by the Twitter account Unlisted Cheats, which specializes in unearthing previously unknown cheats for classic games, the two-player mode consists of two newly-discovered cheat inputs. As...
Gotham Knights Official Red Hood Character Trailer
Learn more about Red Hood in this latest Gotham Knights Character trailer. Red Hood’s purpose is clear: protect Gotham at all costs. Resurrection may have changed him, but one thing is still true, Gotham City needs Red Hood. He’ll do whatever it takes to save his city. What’s the worst that could happen? He's already been to hell and back, and he’d do it again.
Elden Ring Patch 1.06 Lets Players Place Multiple Summon Signs, Nerfs Popular PvP Builds
Elden Ring Patch 1.06 lets players place their summon signs in multiple areas and heavily nerfs multiplayer's most popular, and arguably overpowered, strategies. Previously in Elden Ring, you could only put down one summon sign at a time. Even leaving an area would be enough to stop the summon sign from functioning. With this newest patch, players can place multiple summon signs and invade larger areas. This means that it will be easier to pick up some PvP or run around the world while waiting to get summoned for a boss. Additionally, players can now complete White Mask Varre's questline without playing online by "defeating a new NPC." In typical From Software fashion, further details are scant.
How The Endings Of Journey And Inside Inspired A Late-Game Mechanic In Before Your Eyes
Before Your Eyes is a game about blinking as life flashes, well, before your eyes. You witness a collection of moments from the life of a talented artist, with a few twists along the way, but one of its most effective mechanics comes from outside that core blinking mechanic. Spoilers...
First Splatoon 3 Splatfest Is Free, Coming In August As A Pre-Release Demo
Splatoon 3 is releasing on September 9, but you can get an inkling of it this month with a special Splatfest event. As announced in the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct, a Splatfest World Premiere will run from August 27 at 9 AM-9 PM PT / 12 PM - 12 AM ET, giving you a chance to try the newly revised multiplayer mode.
Rumbleverse Will Feature Duos Mode And Playgrounds Mode At Launch
Iron Galaxy has relieved more information about its upcoming free-to-play game Rumbleverse. New modes such as duos and playgrounds will be available for players at launch. Duos mode will play as it traditionally would in most battle royales, where teamwork and communication are crucial to winning. When players load into a duos match, they'll start with only eight slots for their stats and have reduced health. They also won't have access to the Superstar Comeback system. If their teammate gets eliminated, they'll receive additional health and another stat slot, and if you run out of health in duos, you won't get knocked out immediately.
Live A Live: How To Get The Cosmic Armour Set
The remastered "Live a Live" has a lot going for it, and there are a ton of reasons to play the game. The game was an experimental Japan-exclusive title from the SNES days, but there weren't too many changes between the original and the remake. With different paths to play through and multiple different endings to earn, the game is vastly replayable. It's also a great look at the origins of some of gaming's biggest RPGs, as it focuses on themes of apocalypse and time travel.
Apex Legends Season 14 Tier List: Best Legends For Battle Royale
Apex Legends is an engaging and fast-paced battle royale that is brought to life by a multitude of playable legends, each bringing something unique to your team's composition. A myriad of defensive, offensive, support, and recon characters ensure that players have plenty of freedom to choose what type of role they'd be best at, but there will always be a few legends that sit on the top of the game’s meta--just as there will always be some that fall short of greatness. Here's our tier list of the best legends in Apex Legends.
Battalion 1944 Dev Offers Refunds, Ends Deal With Square Enix
The studio behind of Battalion 1944 has announced it's ending its relationship with Square Enix, and that due to the game never coming to consoles, all console Kickstarter backers will be receiving refunds. Developer Bulkhead did not explain why it has ended its relationship with Square Enix, only writing "We...
Today's Wordle Answer (#417) - August 10, 2022
What's up everybody, it's once again time for a midweek Wordle check-in. It's August 10 and today's Wordle answer is an altogether more straightforward word than we seem to have had in a while. There aren't any significant surprises to see here, so today's answer is coming by way of some good ol' fashioned guesswork. Without further ado, let's get into it!
Farthest Frontier
Fuushoku Gensou XX
