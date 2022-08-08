Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento
Sign In to follow. Follow Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ASIA・
Gamespot
Underwater battles
Sign In to follow. Follow Underwater battles, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Rumbleverse Hopes To Power Bomb The Battle Royale Genre
If the battle royale genre was an actual battle royale wrestling match, the ring would be crowded with dozens of contenders vying to come out on top. Heavy-hitters like Fortnite and Warzone might be the odds-on favorites to win it all, but up-and-comers are entering the squared circle every few months, it seems.
Gamespot
EXTREME BIKE X
Sign In to follow. Follow EXTREME BIKE X, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Gamespot
First Splatoon 3 Splatfest Is Free, Coming In August As A Pre-Release Demo
Splatoon 3 is releasing on September 9, but you can get an inkling of it this month with a special Splatfest event. As announced in the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct, a Splatfest World Premiere will run from August 27 at 9 AM-9 PM PT / 12 PM - 12 AM ET, giving you a chance to try the newly revised multiplayer mode.
Gamespot
Battalion 1944 Dev Offers Refunds, Ends Deal With Square Enix
The studio behind of Battalion 1944 has announced it's ending its relationship with Square Enix, and that due to the game never coming to consoles, all console Kickstarter backers will be receiving refunds. Developer Bulkhead did not explain why it has ended its relationship with Square Enix, only writing "We...
Gamespot
Super Punch-Out's Secret Two-Player Mode Discovered After 28 Years
A new cheat has been discovered for 1994 Super Nintendo game Super Punch-Out, allowing two players to duke it out in PVP mode. Discovered by the Twitter account Unlisted Cheats, which specializes in unearthing previously unknown cheats for classic games, the two-player mode consists of two newly-discovered cheat inputs. As...
Gamespot
Farthest Frontier
Sign In to follow. Follow Farthest Frontier, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Review Roundup For Cult Of The Lamb
Reviews for Cult of the Lamb--a game that is equal parts adorable and disturbing--have gone live at a number of outlets. A combination of roguelike gameplay mixed with fast-paced dungeon-crawling, the critical reception has been mostly positive so far. "Nine times out of 10, being a lamb led to the...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 14 Tier List: Best Legends For Battle Royale
Apex Legends is an engaging and fast-paced battle royale that is brought to life by a multitude of playable legends, each bringing something unique to your team's composition. A myriad of defensive, offensive, support, and recon characters ensure that players have plenty of freedom to choose what type of role they'd be best at, but there will always be a few legends that sit on the top of the game’s meta--just as there will always be some that fall short of greatness. Here's our tier list of the best legends in Apex Legends.
Gamespot
The DioField Chronicle Demo Is Now Available For PC And Consoles
Square Enix has announced that a free demo for The DioField Chronicle is now live for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Ahead of the game's official launch on September 22, players will be able to try out the strategy-RPG and after experiencing the demo, all progress made including save data, game progress, and character levels will also be carried over to the full game.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#417) - August 10, 2022
What's up everybody, it's once again time for a midweek Wordle check-in. It's August 10 and today's Wordle answer is an altogether more straightforward word than we seem to have had in a while. There aren't any significant surprises to see here, so today's answer is coming by way of some good ol' fashioned guesswork. Without further ado, let's get into it!
Gamespot
Gamespot
MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature
MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
Gamespot
Splatoon 3 Amiibo Figures And "Large-Scale" Paid DLC Are On The Way
As part of the latest Nintendo Direct, which was focused entirely on the upcoming Switch shooter Splatoon 3, we learned more about Nintendo's plans for post-launch content, as well as a line of Amiibo figures to tie in with the game. On the Amiibo front, three new figures were revealed...
Comments / 0