Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
The Cartomancy Anthology
We have no news or videos for The Cartomancy Anthology. Sorry!
Gamespot
New Pokemon Special, The Arceus Chronicles, Headed To Netflix In September
A new Pokemon TV special for Netflix has been announced, and it'll be here. very soon. The new special is called Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles, and it'll debut on the streaming service in September. The special is inspired by the game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and it follows Ash, Pikachu, and...
Gamespot
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Film Now Has An Official Release Date
The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit cinemas in just over two years, Paramount has announced, with a release date of December 20, 2024. Not much is known yet about Sonic 3, but the announcement was accompanied by a GIF of Sonic with both Tails and Knuckles, so we can assume both characters will be returning for the next movie.
Gamespot
Farthest Frontier
Sign In to follow. Follow Farthest Frontier, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Review Roundup For Cult Of The Lamb
Reviews for Cult of the Lamb--a game that is equal parts adorable and disturbing--have gone live at a number of outlets. A combination of roguelike gameplay mixed with fast-paced dungeon-crawling, the critical reception has been mostly positive so far. "Nine times out of 10, being a lamb led to the...
Gamespot
Underwater battles
Sign In to follow. Follow Underwater battles, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
The Best Anime Of 2022 (So Far) That You Can Stream Right Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. This has been a great year for anime fans. Not only did we get solid seasons from some of the most popular shows, we also got new titles with exciting premises. There are romantic comedies, action-packed Shōnen series, the first serialized adaptation of a hit manga and more. Essentially, anime fans are eating well, and the year isn't even over yet--the upcoming Chainsaw Man show sounds awesome.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#416) - August 9, 2022
Come one, come all for another one of our Wordle guides here on this fine Tuesday. The Wordle answer for Aug. 9 is quite interesting, as many players might overlook it as an actual answer that the game would accept. It has a couple of different meanings, but it's definitely a word that gets used in everyday life. As long as you use one of our starting words and follow our tips below, you won't be ending your streak today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Breaking Bad Creator Says He Tried To Make A Video Game Adaptation
Breaking Bad series creator Vince Gilligan has revealed he pitched a Breaking Bad video game years ago that might have been inspired in part by Rockstar's immensely popular Grand Theft Auto. "I'm not much of a video game player, but how can you not know Grand Theft Auto," Gilligan said...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Official Red Hood Character Trailer
Learn more about Red Hood in this latest Gotham Knights Character trailer. Red Hood’s purpose is clear: protect Gotham at all costs. Resurrection may have changed him, but one thing is still true, Gotham City needs Red Hood. He’ll do whatever it takes to save his city. What’s the worst that could happen? He's already been to hell and back, and he’d do it again.
Gamespot
EXTREME BIKE X
Sign In to follow. Follow EXTREME BIKE X, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Komi Can't Communicate #20 - Volume 20
Komi and her friends are going on a ski trip! Who cares if only some of them actually know how to conquer the slopes. The point is to have fun and show off their winter fashions! But things take a turn for the awkward when Manbagi and Tadano get left behind and have to spend the night in snow country. The only inn around is expensive, but worse than that, there’s only one room!
Gamespot
The Coolest Dragon Ball, Spy X Family, Stranger Things, Elden Ring, And More Collectibles From C2E2
During the August 5-7 weekend, the annual Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) took place at McCormick Place south of downtown Chicago. The show featured celebrities, comics, things to buy, and its very large artist alley, where you can meet writers and artists and buy their newest stuff. However, one...
Gamespot
Splatoon 3 Direct - August 10, 2022
Watch this Splatoon 3 Direct presentation and join us in the Splatlands for roughly 30 minutes of updates! Learn more about the various stages you'll get to play on, as well as a new weapon type, new special weapons, a brand new card game, photo mode, Salmon Run, Splatfest's return, and we get to meet 3 new NPCs Frye, Shiver, and Big Man who make up Deep Cut and more in this latest Splatoon 3 direct.
Gamespot
Gamespot
2D Action Game Moonscars Delivers Creepy Bloodborne-Like Energy In New Release Date Trailer
Black Mermaid's challenging action-platformer Moonscars is built on its mystery, dropping you into its unforgiving and nonlinear 2D world that's filled to the brim with all manner of monsters that are keeping you from the answers you seek. And thanks to a new trailer, we now know Moonscars is coming on September 27.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Revealed
Sony has revealed the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. The August 2022 PS Plus lineup includes not one but three Yakuza games, a recent remake in the Mana series, the latest Ghost Recon, and more. These are Sony's additions to the Game Catalog service offered with the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus, which will update on August 16.
Gamespot
Rumbleverse Hopes To Power Bomb The Battle Royale Genre
If the battle royale genre was an actual battle royale wrestling match, the ring would be crowded with dozens of contenders vying to come out on top. Heavy-hitters like Fortnite and Warzone might be the odds-on favorites to win it all, but up-and-comers are entering the squared circle every few months, it seems.
Comments / 0