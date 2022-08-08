Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Review Roundup For Cult Of The Lamb
Reviews for Cult of the Lamb--a game that is equal parts adorable and disturbing--have gone live at a number of outlets. A combination of roguelike gameplay mixed with fast-paced dungeon-crawling, the critical reception has been mostly positive so far. "Nine times out of 10, being a lamb led to the...
Gamespot
Why Prey Gives The Predator A Scary Primal Redesign
The latest Predator movie, Prey, has hit Hulu, and is being well-received by critics and fans alike. However, one thing Predator fans notice is the alien's (the Yautja) redesign. This is a primal design that is pretty horrifying, but there's a reason for the drastic change from what we all consider a typical Predator look.
Gamespot
Gamespot
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
knowtechie.com
Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for August 2022
It’s almost August and that means it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. These games will be available for free for anyone with a PlayStation Plus subscription, no matter which tier. Do keep in mind you have to have an active PlayStation Plus...
Gamespot
Gamespot
The DioField Chronicle Demo Is Now Available For PC And Consoles
Square Enix has announced that a free demo for The DioField Chronicle is now live for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Ahead of the game's official launch on September 22, players will be able to try out the strategy-RPG and after experiencing the demo, all progress made including save data, game progress, and character levels will also be carried over to the full game.
Gamespot
First Splatoon 3 Splatfest Is Free, Coming In August As A Pre-Release Demo
Splatoon 3 is releasing on September 9, but you can get an inkling of it this month with a special Splatfest event. As announced in the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct, a Splatfest World Premiere will run from August 27 at 9 AM-9 PM PT / 12 PM - 12 AM ET, giving you a chance to try the newly revised multiplayer mode.
How to access Netflix games on Android
Netflix isn't just a film and television streaming service; it allows subscribers to download mobile games, too. If you're not sure where to look for some included games, you can follow these steps.
Gamespot
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Film Now Has An Official Release Date
The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit cinemas in just over two years, Paramount has announced, with a release date of December 20, 2024. Not much is known yet about Sonic 3, but the announcement was accompanied by a GIF of Sonic with both Tails and Knuckles, so we can assume both characters will be returning for the next movie.
Gamespot
Gamespot
2D Action Game Moonscars Delivers Creepy Bloodborne-Like Energy In New Release Date Trailer
Black Mermaid's challenging action-platformer Moonscars is built on its mystery, dropping you into its unforgiving and nonlinear 2D world that's filled to the brim with all manner of monsters that are keeping you from the answers you seek. And thanks to a new trailer, we now know Moonscars is coming on September 27.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Trailer Has Chilling Beats To Slay To
Warner Bros. Animation has released a trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, its third animated feature film based on the popular fighting game franchise. A sequel to Scorpion's Revenge and Battle of the Realms, Snow Blind is a new story that stars Kenshi. Voiced by Top Gun: Maverick's Manny Jacinto, Kenshi's village comes under attack by Kano and his forces, and after a Soulnado leaves him blind, the young warrior seeks out Sub-Zero to help train and prepare him for the battles that lie ahead.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Revealed
Sony has revealed the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. The August 2022 PS Plus lineup includes not one but three Yakuza games, a recent remake in the Mana series, the latest Ghost Recon, and more. These are Sony's additions to the Game Catalog service offered with the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus, which will update on August 16.
Gamespot
Chainsaw Man Anime Revs Up New Blood-Soaked Trailer
Japanese animation studio MAPPA has released a gory new trailer for Chainsaw Man, an upcoming anime adaptation from director Ryū Nakayama. Chainsaw Man will be arriving on Crunchyroll this October. Like the manga it's based upon that started back in 2018, the Chainsaw Man anime focuses on the story...
When Is The Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received a surprise announcement regarding the Modern Warfare 2 beta. This announcement includes the play sessions and starting time for the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta. The Open/Closed Beta Dates. The first weekend of the Modern Warfare 2 beta will begin with Playstation users....
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#416) - August 9, 2022
Come one, come all for another one of our Wordle guides here on this fine Tuesday. The Wordle answer for Aug. 9 is quite interesting, as many players might overlook it as an actual answer that the game would accept. It has a couple of different meanings, but it's definitely a word that gets used in everyday life. As long as you use one of our starting words and follow our tips below, you won't be ending your streak today.
Gamespot
