Read full article on original website
Related
PC screenshots of Spider-Man Remastered have leaked
If you can't wait until August 12 to see how Spider-Man Remastered will look on PC, a handful of screenshots from the review build have leaked via Twitter and Reddit. Here's a look at the display settings and key-mapping menus (opens in new tab), and here's some screenshots taken on an ultrawide monitor (opens in new tab) (though not at high settings). Actually, here's a couple more (opens in new tab).
When Is The Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received a surprise announcement regarding the Modern Warfare 2 beta. This announcement includes the play sessions and starting time for the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta. The Open/Closed Beta Dates. The first weekend of the Modern Warfare 2 beta will begin with Playstation users....
No Man’s Sky Comparing Images From 2016 And 2022 In A Latest Video
The most recent in-depth video from now-famous YouTuber Cycu1 demonstrates the amazing steps Hello Games took to expand the No Man’s Sky universe. The numerous enhancements made by the writers to increase No Man’s Sky’s interactive galaxy are highlighted in Cycu1’s comparative film. The English developers’ work followed a dual route of optimization and straightforward “fan service.”
Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix
The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento
Sign In to follow. Follow Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ASIA・
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
Gamespot
Review Roundup For Cult Of The Lamb
Reviews for Cult of the Lamb--a game that is equal parts adorable and disturbing--have gone live at a number of outlets. A combination of roguelike gameplay mixed with fast-paced dungeon-crawling, the critical reception has been mostly positive so far. "Nine times out of 10, being a lamb led to the...
Gamespot
First Splatoon 3 Splatfest Is Free, Coming In August As A Pre-Release Demo
Splatoon 3 is releasing on September 9, but you can get an inkling of it this month with a special Splatfest event. As announced in the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct, a Splatfest World Premiere will run from August 27 at 9 AM-9 PM PT / 12 PM - 12 AM ET, giving you a chance to try the newly revised multiplayer mode.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
EXTREME BIKE X
Sign In to follow. Follow EXTREME BIKE X, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Fuushoku Gensou 3
Sign In to follow. Follow Fuushoku Gensou 3, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
The DioField Chronicle Demo Is Now Available For PC And Consoles
Square Enix has announced that a free demo for The DioField Chronicle is now live for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Ahead of the game's official launch on September 22, players will be able to try out the strategy-RPG and after experiencing the demo, all progress made including save data, game progress, and character levels will also be carried over to the full game.
Gamespot
New Pokemon Special, The Arceus Chronicles, Headed To Netflix In September
A new Pokemon TV special for Netflix has been announced, and it'll be here. very soon. The new special is called Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles, and it'll debut on the streaming service in September. The special is inspired by the game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and it follows Ash, Pikachu, and...
How to access Netflix games on Android
Netflix isn't just a film and television streaming service; it allows subscribers to download mobile games, too. If you're not sure where to look for some included games, you can follow these steps.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Underwater battles
Sign In to follow. Follow Underwater battles, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
The Cartomancy Anthology
We have no news or videos for The Cartomancy Anthology. Sorry!
Gamespot
Pulling No Punches
Sign In to follow. Follow Pulling No Punches, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Revealed
Sony has revealed the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. The August 2022 PS Plus lineup includes not one but three Yakuza games, a recent remake in the Mana series, the latest Ghost Recon, and more. These are Sony's additions to the Game Catalog service offered with the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus, which will update on August 16.
Gamespot
Why Prey Gives The Predator A Scary Primal Redesign
The latest Predator movie, Prey, has hit Hulu, and is being well-received by critics and fans alike. However, one thing Predator fans notice is the alien's (the Yautja) redesign. This is a primal design that is pretty horrifying, but there's a reason for the drastic change from what we all consider a typical Predator look.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#417) - August 10, 2022
What's up everybody, it's once again time for a midweek Wordle check-in. It's August 10 and today's Wordle answer is an altogether more straightforward word than we seem to have had in a while. There aren't any significant surprises to see here, so today's answer is coming by way of some good ol' fashioned guesswork. Without further ado, let's get into it!
Comments / 0