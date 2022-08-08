ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Review Roundup For Cult Of The Lamb

Reviews for Cult of the Lamb--a game that is equal parts adorable and disturbing--have gone live at a number of outlets. A combination of roguelike gameplay mixed with fast-paced dungeon-crawling, the critical reception has been mostly positive so far. "Nine times out of 10, being a lamb led to the...
Polygon

People are dragging Forspoken’s dialogue-stuffed trailer

On Monday, a trailer for Square Enix and Luminous Productions’ forthcoming title Forspoken was shared by the game’s Twitter account, and promptly went viral for less-than-flattering reasons. In the trailer, protagonist Frey moves fluidly through a fantasy setting, showing off her magic in combat against dragons and other creatures. She looks incredibly powerful, adventuring in a world that looks exciting to play around in. But here’s the catch — she also narrates through the entirety of the trailer in a “well, that just happened” style. In the trailer, Frey says:
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#416) - August 9, 2022

Come one, come all for another one of our Wordle guides here on this fine Tuesday. The Wordle answer for Aug. 9 is quite interesting, as many players might overlook it as an actual answer that the game would accept. It has a couple of different meanings, but it's definitely a word that gets used in everyday life. As long as you use one of our starting words and follow our tips below, you won't be ending your streak today.
Gamespot

New Pokemon Special, The Arceus Chronicles, Headed To Netflix In September

A new Pokemon TV special for Netflix has been announced, and it'll be here. very soon. The new special is called Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles, and it'll debut on the streaming service in September. The special is inspired by the game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and it follows Ash, Pikachu, and...
Gamespot

Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento

Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento
Gamespot

EXTREME BIKE X

EXTREME BIKE X
knowtechie.com

Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for August 2022

It’s almost August and that means it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. These games will be available for free for anyone with a PlayStation Plus subscription, no matter which tier. Do keep in mind you have to have an active PlayStation Plus...
Gamespot

Farthest Frontier

Farthest Frontier
Gamespot

Splatoon 3 Direct - August 10, 2022

Watch this Splatoon 3 Direct presentation and join us in the Splatlands for roughly 30 minutes of updates! Learn more about the various stages you'll get to play on, as well as a new weapon type, new special weapons, a brand new card game, photo mode, Salmon Run, Splatfest's return, and we get to meet 3 new NPCs Frye, Shiver, and Big Man who make up Deep Cut and more in this latest Splatoon 3 direct.
The Game Haus

When Is The Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received a surprise announcement regarding the Modern Warfare 2 beta. This announcement includes the play sessions and starting time for the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta. The Open/Closed Beta Dates. The first weekend of the Modern Warfare 2 beta will begin with Playstation users....
Gamespot

Breaking Bad Creator Says He Tried To Make A Video Game Adaptation

Breaking Bad series creator Vince Gilligan has revealed he pitched a Breaking Bad video game years ago that might have been inspired in part by Rockstar's immensely popular Grand Theft Auto. "I'm not much of a video game player, but how can you not know Grand Theft Auto," Gilligan said...
Gamespot

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Film Now Has An Official Release Date

The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit cinemas in just over two years, Paramount has announced, with a release date of December 20, 2024. Not much is known yet about Sonic 3, but the announcement was accompanied by a GIF of Sonic with both Tails and Knuckles, so we can assume both characters will be returning for the next movie.
Gamespot

The DioField Chronicle Demo Is Now Available For PC And Consoles

Square Enix has announced that a free demo for The DioField Chronicle is now live for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Ahead of the game's official launch on September 22, players will be able to try out the strategy-RPG and after experiencing the demo, all progress made including save data, game progress, and character levels will also be carried over to the full game.
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Revealed

Sony has revealed the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. The August 2022 PS Plus lineup includes not one but three Yakuza games, a recent remake in the Mana series, the latest Ghost Recon, and more. These are Sony's additions to the Game Catalog service offered with the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus, which will update on August 16.
Gamespot

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC Review - Amazing Fantasy

This review has been updated to include impressions of Spider-Man Remastered's PC version, released in 2022. The initial review, written by Edmond Tran in 2018, follows. The new text, written by Alessandro Barbosa in 2022, has been added at the bottom of the original review. You can't go past Spider-Man's...
