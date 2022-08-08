Read full article on original website
Why Prey Gives The Predator A Scary Primal Redesign
The latest Predator movie, Prey, has hit Hulu, and is being well-received by critics and fans alike. However, one thing Predator fans notice is the alien's (the Yautja) redesign. This is a primal design that is pretty horrifying, but there's a reason for the drastic change from what we all consider a typical Predator look.
The Cartomancy Anthology
People are dragging Forspoken’s dialogue-stuffed trailer
On Monday, a trailer for Square Enix and Luminous Productions’ forthcoming title Forspoken was shared by the game’s Twitter account, and promptly went viral for less-than-flattering reasons. In the trailer, protagonist Frey moves fluidly through a fantasy setting, showing off her magic in combat against dragons and other creatures. She looks incredibly powerful, adventuring in a world that looks exciting to play around in. But here’s the catch — she also narrates through the entirety of the trailer in a “well, that just happened” style. In the trailer, Frey says:
New Pokemon Special, The Arceus Chronicles, Headed To Netflix In September
A new Pokemon TV special for Netflix has been announced, and it'll be here. very soon. The new special is called Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles, and it'll debut on the streaming service in September. The special is inspired by the game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and it follows Ash, Pikachu, and...
Review Roundup For Cult Of The Lamb
Reviews for Cult of the Lamb--a game that is equal parts adorable and disturbing--have gone live at a number of outlets. A combination of roguelike gameplay mixed with fast-paced dungeon-crawling, the critical reception has been mostly positive so far. "Nine times out of 10, being a lamb led to the...
Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Trailer Has Chilling Beats To Slay To
Warner Bros. Animation has released a trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, its third animated feature film based on the popular fighting game franchise. A sequel to Scorpion's Revenge and Battle of the Realms, Snow Blind is a new story that stars Kenshi. Voiced by Top Gun: Maverick's Manny Jacinto, Kenshi's village comes under attack by Kano and his forces, and after a Soulnado leaves him blind, the young warrior seeks out Sub-Zero to help train and prepare him for the battles that lie ahead.
First Splatoon 3 Splatfest Is Free, Coming In August As A Pre-Release Demo
Splatoon 3 is releasing on September 9, but you can get an inkling of it this month with a special Splatfest event. As announced in the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct, a Splatfest World Premiere will run from August 27 at 9 AM-9 PM PT / 12 PM - 12 AM ET, giving you a chance to try the newly revised multiplayer mode.
Today's Wordle Answer (#416) - August 9, 2022
Come one, come all for another one of our Wordle guides here on this fine Tuesday. The Wordle answer for Aug. 9 is quite interesting, as many players might overlook it as an actual answer that the game would accept. It has a couple of different meanings, but it's definitely a word that gets used in everyday life. As long as you use one of our starting words and follow our tips below, you won't be ending your streak today.
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Film Now Has An Official Release Date
The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit cinemas in just over two years, Paramount has announced, with a release date of December 20, 2024. Not much is known yet about Sonic 3, but the announcement was accompanied by a GIF of Sonic with both Tails and Knuckles, so we can assume both characters will be returning for the next movie.
2D Action Game Moonscars Delivers Creepy Bloodborne-Like Energy In New Release Date Trailer
Black Mermaid's challenging action-platformer Moonscars is built on its mystery, dropping you into its unforgiving and nonlinear 2D world that's filled to the brim with all manner of monsters that are keeping you from the answers you seek. And thanks to a new trailer, we now know Moonscars is coming on September 27.
Rotten Apple - New York Fallen
Breaking Bad Creator Says He Tried To Make A Video Game Adaptation
Breaking Bad series creator Vince Gilligan has revealed he pitched a Breaking Bad video game years ago that might have been inspired in part by Rockstar's immensely popular Grand Theft Auto. "I'm not much of a video game player, but how can you not know Grand Theft Auto," Gilligan said...
Gotham Knights Official Red Hood Character Trailer
Learn more about Red Hood in this latest Gotham Knights Character trailer. Red Hood’s purpose is clear: protect Gotham at all costs. Resurrection may have changed him, but one thing is still true, Gotham City needs Red Hood. He’ll do whatever it takes to save his city. What’s the worst that could happen? He's already been to hell and back, and he’d do it again.
Komi Can't Communicate #20 - Volume 20
Komi and her friends are going on a ski trip! Who cares if only some of them actually know how to conquer the slopes. The point is to have fun and show off their winter fashions! But things take a turn for the awkward when Manbagi and Tadano get left behind and have to spend the night in snow country. The only inn around is expensive, but worse than that, there’s only one room!
Chainsaw Man Anime Revs Up New Blood-Soaked Trailer
Japanese animation studio MAPPA has released a gory new trailer for Chainsaw Man, an upcoming anime adaptation from director Ryū Nakayama. Chainsaw Man will be arriving on Crunchyroll this October. Like the manga it's based upon that started back in 2018, the Chainsaw Man anime focuses on the story...
The DioField Chronicle Demo Is Now Available For PC And Consoles
Square Enix has announced that a free demo for The DioField Chronicle is now live for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Ahead of the game's official launch on September 22, players will be able to try out the strategy-RPG and after experiencing the demo, all progress made including save data, game progress, and character levels will also be carried over to the full game.
Splatoon 3 Direct - August 10, 2022
Watch this Splatoon 3 Direct presentation and join us in the Splatlands for roughly 30 minutes of updates! Learn more about the various stages you'll get to play on, as well as a new weapon type, new special weapons, a brand new card game, photo mode, Salmon Run, Splatfest's return, and we get to meet 3 new NPCs Frye, Shiver, and Big Man who make up Deep Cut and more in this latest Splatoon 3 direct.
