knowtechie.com
Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for August 2022
It’s almost August and that means it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. These games will be available for free for anyone with a PlayStation Plus subscription, no matter which tier. Do keep in mind you have to have an active PlayStation Plus...
Gamespot
Review Roundup For Cult Of The Lamb
Reviews for Cult of the Lamb--a game that is equal parts adorable and disturbing--have gone live at a number of outlets. A combination of roguelike gameplay mixed with fast-paced dungeon-crawling, the critical reception has been mostly positive so far. "Nine times out of 10, being a lamb led to the...
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
Gamespot
First Splatoon 3 Splatfest Is Free, Coming In August As A Pre-Release Demo
Splatoon 3 is releasing on September 9, but you can get an inkling of it this month with a special Splatfest event. As announced in the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct, a Splatfest World Premiere will run from August 27 at 9 AM-9 PM PT / 12 PM - 12 AM ET, giving you a chance to try the newly revised multiplayer mode.
Gamespot
Farthest Frontier
Gamespot
Gamespot
The Cartomancy Anthology
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Revealed
Sony has revealed the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. The August 2022 PS Plus lineup includes not one but three Yakuza games, a recent remake in the Mana series, the latest Ghost Recon, and more. These are Sony's additions to the Game Catalog service offered with the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus, which will update on August 16.
Gamespot
Why Prey Gives The Predator A Scary Primal Redesign
The latest Predator movie, Prey, has hit Hulu, and is being well-received by critics and fans alike. However, one thing Predator fans notice is the alien's (the Yautja) redesign. This is a primal design that is pretty horrifying, but there's a reason for the drastic change from what we all consider a typical Predator look.
Gamespot
The DioField Chronicle Demo Is Now Available For PC And Consoles
Square Enix has announced that a free demo for The DioField Chronicle is now live for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Ahead of the game's official launch on September 22, players will be able to try out the strategy-RPG and after experiencing the demo, all progress made including save data, game progress, and character levels will also be carried over to the full game.
Gamespot
How to access Netflix games on Android
Netflix isn't just a film and television streaming service; it allows subscribers to download mobile games, too. If you're not sure where to look for some included games, you can follow these steps.
Gamespot
2D Action Game Moonscars Delivers Creepy Bloodborne-Like Energy In New Release Date Trailer
Black Mermaid's challenging action-platformer Moonscars is built on its mystery, dropping you into its unforgiving and nonlinear 2D world that's filled to the brim with all manner of monsters that are keeping you from the answers you seek. And thanks to a new trailer, we now know Moonscars is coming on September 27.
Gamespot
Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento
ASIA・
Gamespot
MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature
MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
Gamespot
Best Racing Wheel: Top Picks For PlayStation, Xbox, And PC
There's never been a better time to be a fan of racing games, as not only is there no shortage of great titles to choose from, but they all look fantastic on current consoles and PC rigs. With recent entries in the two biggest racing franchises in the world--Forza Horizon 5 and Gran Turismo 7--available now, you may want to upgrade from a traditional controller to a dedicated racing wheel to get the most out of your favorite racing games. We've rounded up the best racing wheels for consoles and PC. Our list of steering wheels includes both high-end and budget options, so hopefully you'll find something here that fits your price range and needs.
When Is The Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received a surprise announcement regarding the Modern Warfare 2 beta. This announcement includes the play sessions and starting time for the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta. The Open/Closed Beta Dates. The first weekend of the Modern Warfare 2 beta will begin with Playstation users....
How To Get Into The Among Us VR Beta
Having experienced gotten popular quickly in 2020, "Among Us" has become arguably the biggest name in the social deduction game category — though there are now many games like it. Featuring simple visuals, but a highly addictive and engaging gameplay loop, "Among Us" is a multiplayer experience in which crewmates attempt to fix a broken spaceship while a group of imposters seeks to eliminate each player without getting caught. The game has turned out to be a massive success and soon, it will be receiving a standalone VR mode to help players have an even more immersive experience — and players can soon experience it before it's officially released.
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC Review - Amazing Fantasy
This review has been updated to include impressions of Spider-Man Remastered's PC version, released in 2022. The initial review, written by Edmond Tran in 2018, follows. The new text, written by Alessandro Barbosa in 2022, has been added at the bottom of the original review. You can't go past Spider-Man's...
August's free PS Plus games are basically designed to get you into Yakuza
The first three Yakuza games (chronologically), plus Dead by Daylight, headline this month's PS Plus Extra and Premium freebies
