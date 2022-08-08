Read full article on original website
First Splatoon 3 Splatfest Is Free, Coming In August As A Pre-Release Demo
Splatoon 3 is releasing on September 9, but you can get an inkling of it this month with a special Splatfest event. As announced in the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct, a Splatfest World Premiere will run from August 27 at 9 AM-9 PM PT / 12 PM - 12 AM ET, giving you a chance to try the newly revised multiplayer mode.
Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento
ASIA・
EXTREME BIKE X
Best Racing Wheel: Top Picks For PlayStation, Xbox, And PC
There's never been a better time to be a fan of racing games, as not only is there no shortage of great titles to choose from, but they all look fantastic on current consoles and PC rigs. With recent entries in the two biggest racing franchises in the world--Forza Horizon 5 and Gran Turismo 7--available now, you may want to upgrade from a traditional controller to a dedicated racing wheel to get the most out of your favorite racing games. We've rounded up the best racing wheels for consoles and PC. Our list of steering wheels includes both high-end and budget options, so hopefully you'll find something here that fits your price range and needs.
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Revealed
Sony has revealed the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. The August 2022 PS Plus lineup includes not one but three Yakuza games, a recent remake in the Mana series, the latest Ghost Recon, and more. These are Sony's additions to the Game Catalog service offered with the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus, which will update on August 16.
Fuushoku Gensou 3
Splatoon 3 Direct - August 10, 2022
Watch this Splatoon 3 Direct presentation and join us in the Splatlands for roughly 30 minutes of updates! Learn more about the various stages you'll get to play on, as well as a new weapon type, new special weapons, a brand new card game, photo mode, Salmon Run, Splatfest's return, and we get to meet 3 new NPCs Frye, Shiver, and Big Man who make up Deep Cut and more in this latest Splatoon 3 direct.
Battalion 1944 Dev Offers Refunds, Ends Deal With Square Enix
The studio behind of Battalion 1944 has announced it's ending its relationship with Square Enix, and that due to the game never coming to consoles, all console Kickstarter backers will be receiving refunds. Developer Bulkhead did not explain why it has ended its relationship with Square Enix, only writing "We...
Underwater battles
Pulling No Punches
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Trailer Has Chilling Beats To Slay To
Warner Bros. Animation has released a trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, its third animated feature film based on the popular fighting game franchise. A sequel to Scorpion's Revenge and Battle of the Realms, Snow Blind is a new story that stars Kenshi. Voiced by Top Gun: Maverick's Manny Jacinto, Kenshi's village comes under attack by Kano and his forces, and after a Soulnado leaves him blind, the young warrior seeks out Sub-Zero to help train and prepare him for the battles that lie ahead.
Super Punch-Out's Secret Two-Player Mode Discovered After 28 Years
A new cheat has been discovered for 1994 Super Nintendo game Super Punch-Out, allowing two players to duke it out in PVP mode. Discovered by the Twitter account Unlisted Cheats, which specializes in unearthing previously unknown cheats for classic games, the two-player mode consists of two newly-discovered cheat inputs. As...
Gotham Knights Official Red Hood Character Trailer
Learn more about Red Hood in this latest Gotham Knights Character trailer. Red Hood’s purpose is clear: protect Gotham at all costs. Resurrection may have changed him, but one thing is still true, Gotham City needs Red Hood. He’ll do whatever it takes to save his city. What’s the worst that could happen? He's already been to hell and back, and he’d do it again.
MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature
MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
Elden Ring Patch 1.06 Lets Players Place Multiple Summon Signs, Nerfs Popular PvP Builds
Elden Ring Patch 1.06 lets players place their summon signs in multiple areas and heavily nerfs multiplayer's most popular, and arguably overpowered, strategies. Previously in Elden Ring, you could only put down one summon sign at a time. Even leaving an area would be enough to stop the summon sign from functioning. With this newest patch, players can place multiple summon signs and invade larger areas. This means that it will be easier to pick up some PvP or run around the world while waiting to get summoned for a boss. Additionally, players can now complete White Mask Varre's questline without playing online by "defeating a new NPC." In typical From Software fashion, further details are scant.
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC Review - Amazing Fantasy
This review has been updated to include impressions of Spider-Man Remastered's PC version, released in 2022. The initial review, written by Edmond Tran in 2018, follows. The new text, written by Alessandro Barbosa in 2022, has been added at the bottom of the original review. You can't go past Spider-Man's...
Breaking Bad Creator Says He Tried To Make A Video Game Adaptation
Breaking Bad series creator Vince Gilligan has revealed he pitched a Breaking Bad video game years ago that might have been inspired in part by Rockstar's immensely popular Grand Theft Auto. "I'm not much of a video game player, but how can you not know Grand Theft Auto," Gilligan said...
