The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. This has been a great year for anime fans. Not only did we get solid seasons from some of the most popular shows, we also got new titles with exciting premises. There are romantic comedies, action-packed Shōnen series, the first serialized adaptation of a hit manga and more. Essentially, anime fans are eating well, and the year isn't even over yet--the upcoming Chainsaw Man show sounds awesome.

COMICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO