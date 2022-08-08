Read full article on original website
Why Prey Gives The Predator A Scary Primal Redesign
The latest Predator movie, Prey, has hit Hulu, and is being well-received by critics and fans alike. However, one thing Predator fans notice is the alien's (the Yautja) redesign. This is a primal design that is pretty horrifying, but there's a reason for the drastic change from what we all consider a typical Predator look.
The Cartomancy Anthology
Review Roundup For Cult Of The Lamb
Reviews for Cult of the Lamb--a game that is equal parts adorable and disturbing--have gone live at a number of outlets. A combination of roguelike gameplay mixed with fast-paced dungeon-crawling, the critical reception has been mostly positive so far. "Nine times out of 10, being a lamb led to the...
Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento
New Pokemon Special, The Arceus Chronicles, Headed To Netflix In September
A new Pokemon TV special for Netflix has been announced, and it'll be here. very soon. The new special is called Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles, and it'll debut on the streaming service in September. The special is inspired by the game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and it follows Ash, Pikachu, and...
Gotham Knights Official Red Hood Character Trailer
Learn more about Red Hood in this latest Gotham Knights Character trailer. Red Hood’s purpose is clear: protect Gotham at all costs. Resurrection may have changed him, but one thing is still true, Gotham City needs Red Hood. He’ll do whatever it takes to save his city. What’s the worst that could happen? He's already been to hell and back, and he’d do it again.
Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for August 2022
It’s almost August and that means it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. These games will be available for free for anyone with a PlayStation Plus subscription, no matter which tier. Do keep in mind you have to have an active PlayStation Plus...
First Splatoon 3 Splatfest Is Free, Coming In August As A Pre-Release Demo
Splatoon 3 is releasing on September 9, but you can get an inkling of it this month with a special Splatfest event. As announced in the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct, a Splatfest World Premiere will run from August 27 at 9 AM-9 PM PT / 12 PM - 12 AM ET, giving you a chance to try the newly revised multiplayer mode.
The Coolest Dragon Ball, Spy X Family, Stranger Things, Elden Ring, And More Collectibles From C2E2
During the August 5-7 weekend, the annual Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) took place at McCormick Place south of downtown Chicago. The show featured celebrities, comics, things to buy, and its very large artist alley, where you can meet writers and artists and buy their newest stuff. However, one...
Breaking Bad Creator Says He Tried To Make A Video Game Adaptation
Breaking Bad series creator Vince Gilligan has revealed he pitched a Breaking Bad video game years ago that might have been inspired in part by Rockstar's immensely popular Grand Theft Auto. "I'm not much of a video game player, but how can you not know Grand Theft Auto," Gilligan said...
The Best Anime Of 2022 (So Far) That You Can Stream Right Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. This has been a great year for anime fans. Not only did we get solid seasons from some of the most popular shows, we also got new titles with exciting premises. There are romantic comedies, action-packed Shōnen series, the first serialized adaptation of a hit manga and more. Essentially, anime fans are eating well, and the year isn't even over yet--the upcoming Chainsaw Man show sounds awesome.
Rumbleverse Hopes To Power Bomb The Battle Royale Genre
If the battle royale genre was an actual battle royale wrestling match, the ring would be crowded with dozens of contenders vying to come out on top. Heavy-hitters like Fortnite and Warzone might be the odds-on favorites to win it all, but up-and-comers are entering the squared circle every few months, it seems.
Tower of God Creator Breaks Silence on Season 2
Tower of God has been out of sight for some time now, but the anime was not going to keep fans hanging forever. After season one wrapped in June 2020, all eyes were on its future, but no word was ever given on the topic. That changed this month when Webtoon and Crunchyroll confirmed season two was in the works, and now the series creator is opening up about the big project.
Komi Can't Communicate #20 - Volume 20
Komi and her friends are going on a ski trip! Who cares if only some of them actually know how to conquer the slopes. The point is to have fun and show off their winter fashions! But things take a turn for the awkward when Manbagi and Tadano get left behind and have to spend the night in snow country. The only inn around is expensive, but worse than that, there’s only one room!
Underwater battles
$30 will get you Resident Evil 0 through 7 in new Humble Bundle
Humble’s latest bundle is probably the cheapest way to experience the Resident Evil saga. Just $30 gets you 11 games redeemable on Steam — and a coupon for Resident Evil Village — plus a chance to donate to a good cause. Capcom and Humble’s Resident Evil Decades of Horror game bundle is now live and includes some of the survival horror series’ best (and Resident Evil 6).
People are dragging Forspoken’s dialogue-stuffed trailer
On Monday, a trailer for Square Enix and Luminous Productions’ forthcoming title Forspoken was shared by the game’s Twitter account, and promptly went viral for less-than-flattering reasons. In the trailer, protagonist Frey moves fluidly through a fantasy setting, showing off her magic in combat against dragons and other creatures. She looks incredibly powerful, adventuring in a world that looks exciting to play around in. But here’s the catch — she also narrates through the entirety of the trailer in a “well, that just happened” style. In the trailer, Frey says:
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC Review - Amazing Fantasy
This review has been updated to include impressions of Spider-Man Remastered's PC version, released in 2022. The initial review, written by Edmond Tran in 2018, follows. The new text, written by Alessandro Barbosa in 2022, has been added at the bottom of the original review. You can't go past Spider-Man's...
Splatoon 3 Direct - August 10, 2022
Watch this Splatoon 3 Direct presentation and join us in the Splatlands for roughly 30 minutes of updates! Learn more about the various stages you'll get to play on, as well as a new weapon type, new special weapons, a brand new card game, photo mode, Salmon Run, Splatfest's return, and we get to meet 3 new NPCs Frye, Shiver, and Big Man who make up Deep Cut and more in this latest Splatoon 3 direct.
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Film Now Has An Official Release Date
The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit cinemas in just over two years, Paramount has announced, with a release date of December 20, 2024. Not much is known yet about Sonic 3, but the announcement was accompanied by a GIF of Sonic with both Tails and Knuckles, so we can assume both characters will be returning for the next movie.
