Review Roundup For Cult Of The Lamb
Reviews for Cult of the Lamb--a game that is equal parts adorable and disturbing--have gone live at a number of outlets. A combination of roguelike gameplay mixed with fast-paced dungeon-crawling, the critical reception has been mostly positive so far. "Nine times out of 10, being a lamb led to the...
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Trailer Has Chilling Beats To Slay To
Warner Bros. Animation has released a trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, its third animated feature film based on the popular fighting game franchise. A sequel to Scorpion's Revenge and Battle of the Realms, Snow Blind is a new story that stars Kenshi. Voiced by Top Gun: Maverick's Manny Jacinto, Kenshi's village comes under attack by Kano and his forces, and after a Soulnado leaves him blind, the young warrior seeks out Sub-Zero to help train and prepare him for the battles that lie ahead.
Fuushoku Gensou 5
2D Action Game Moonscars Delivers Creepy Bloodborne-Like Energy In New Release Date Trailer
Black Mermaid's challenging action-platformer Moonscars is built on its mystery, dropping you into its unforgiving and nonlinear 2D world that's filled to the brim with all manner of monsters that are keeping you from the answers you seek. And thanks to a new trailer, we now know Moonscars is coming on September 27.
King Spawn #13
After the decision is made about the God-Throne, Spawn realizes there were things in play he didn’t anticipate. Now he doesn’t know who he can trust and who has him in their sights!
Today's Wordle Answer (#416) - August 9, 2022
Come one, come all for another one of our Wordle guides here on this fine Tuesday. The Wordle answer for Aug. 9 is quite interesting, as many players might overlook it as an actual answer that the game would accept. It has a couple of different meanings, but it's definitely a word that gets used in everyday life. As long as you use one of our starting words and follow our tips below, you won't be ending your streak today.
Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento
EXTREME BIKE X
MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature
MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
First Splatoon 3 Splatfest Is Free, Coming In August As A Pre-Release Demo
Splatoon 3 is releasing on September 9, but you can get an inkling of it this month with a special Splatfest event. As announced in the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct, a Splatfest World Premiere will run from August 27 at 9 AM-9 PM PT / 12 PM - 12 AM ET, giving you a chance to try the newly revised multiplayer mode.
Pulling No Punches
15 years later, fans are still wondering about ’28 Months Later’
Over 180 months later, some fans are still expecting 28 Months Later, while others have had their hopes die a violent, bloody death. Redditor KenzoGinseng is just the most recent fan to ask whether a sequel to 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which is itself a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later, will happen.
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Film Now Has An Official Release Date
The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit cinemas in just over two years, Paramount has announced, with a release date of December 20, 2024. Not much is known yet about Sonic 3, but the announcement was accompanied by a GIF of Sonic with both Tails and Knuckles, so we can assume both characters will be returning for the next movie.
HBO Max's The Last of Us Casts Henry And Sam As Well As Brand-New Characters
HBO Max's The Last of Us has officially cast Henry and Sam, the brothers who featured in the original game. IGN revealed that Henry will be played by Lamar Johnson (Showtime's Your Honor), while his younger brother, Sam, will be portrayed by newcomer Keivonn Woodard. In addition to Henry and...
Farthest Frontier
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC Review - Amazing Fantasy
This review has been updated to include impressions of Spider-Man Remastered's PC version, released in 2022. The initial review, written by Edmond Tran in 2018, follows. The new text, written by Alessandro Barbosa in 2022, has been added at the bottom of the original review. You can't go past Spider-Man's...
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Revealed
Sony has revealed the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. The August 2022 PS Plus lineup includes not one but three Yakuza games, a recent remake in the Mana series, the latest Ghost Recon, and more. These are Sony's additions to the Game Catalog service offered with the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus, which will update on August 16.
