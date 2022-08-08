Read full article on original website
Related
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
Two people found dead after three kids hiding in home made terrified 911 call when gunman opened fire in their house
THREE children were saved from a home where two people were killed after they made chilling 911 calls to police. SWAT teams scrambled to find murder suspect Javier Acevedo, 49, after receiving calls from juveniles who said they were hiding from a gunman inside the house. The first call was...
3 young kids' bodies found in car at bottom of Indianapolis pond; man's body, apparently their father, was found in same pond
The bodies of three children and a man were recovered Tuesday night from a pond where they were last reported to have been before they disappeared a week ago, CBS Indianapolis affiliate WTTV says, citing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police. Authorities haven't confirmed that the remains are those of the missing Moorman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maine cops release chilling last images showing missing mom and her 'abusive' ex as he carries their daughter at campground store before they all vanished
Chilling images have been released of the last time a mother and her two-year-old who went missing three weeks ago on a camping trip with her 'abusive' ex-boyfriend were seen alive and well. Jill Sidebotham, 28, and her daughter, Lydia Hansen, have been missing since June 27. They were last...
I came home from a night shift & realised my neighbour had let a random man hop over to paint my fence – I’m fuming
AN ANGRY woman has revealed how she returned home after a night shift, only to find a random man painting her fence at 7am. The anonymous 25-year-old woman vented her frustration on Mumsnet where she explained how she lived alone with two dogs in a terraced house. "All houses in...
Dramatic Ring doorbell footage captures moment stranger saves family’s life by warning them their house is on fire
DRAMATIC Ring doorbell footage captured the incredible moment a stranger saved the lives of a family of 11 by warning them their house was on fire. Haily 'Moss' Strong, 23, heroically raised the alarm in the early hours of July 5 after she spotted the blaze from over a mile away.
Tiger Drags Man Into Jungle, Rescuers Only Find Hands
A tiger dragged a man into a jungle in northern India and rescuers have so far only recovered two severed hands. Two friends— Afsarul Un Ahmad and Mohammad Anas—had been riding a motorcycle along a highway near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand, when the attack occurred last Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds
The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
Shock twist in murder of mom, 25, found dead on trailhead with mystery still surrounding her death, family says
THERE has been a shocking twist in the brutal murder of a mom whose lifeless body was found on a trailhead - but mystery still surrounds her horrific killing, her family say. Three people have been arrested after police believe they had some involvement in the death of Alexis “Lexi” Baca, 25.
Narcity
The Bear That Walked Up To Someone At A Bus Stop In A Viral TikTok Has Been Put Down (VIDEO)
Someone in Whistler, B.C., was waiting for the bus when a black bear casually strolled up and started to sniff them. The whole incident was caught on video and posted to TikTok, and has now over five million views. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service told Narcity the bear was put...
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
One Green Planet
Kitten Traumatized By Police After They Captured Her On Suspicion of Being an Endangered Species
An animal charity has claimed that police traumatized a kitten after it was seized on suspicion of being an endangered species. The police apparently thought that the kitten, now named Finlay, was a Scottish wildcat when it was taken from an address in Conwy, North Wales. The kitten was kept for four and a half months in police custody before they finally assessed its features and found only a low portion of wildcat genes, but not enough to be considered a Scottish wildcat.
Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home
July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's security camera captured video of the moment a bear strolled onto her front porch and rang the doorbell in the middle of the night. Wendy Watson said the doorbell camera at her Greenville County home started recording about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, triggered by the motion of a bear that wandered up to her front door.
Toddler Dead After Concrete Truck Falls From Overpass, Crushing Family Car
The boy had been in the vehicle with his grandmother, mother, and twin sister when the truck above lost control, officers said.
Woman moves into occupied apartment upstairs thinking it's hers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. As a landlord, my mother saw a lot of unusual behavior from her tenants. It's no wonder she and my father eventually sold both their rental properties and moved to a one-family house in the suburbs.
dailyphew.com
Baby Elephant Surprises Man With Best Hello Ever
When Vivien and Arthur travelled to the Patara Elephant Farm in Chiang Mai, Thailand they had an unforgettable visit. One of the things that made their visit so special was when Arthur met a 2-month-old calf named Tara. Wait until you see what happened when the two saw each other. It’s beautiful!
Shock twist in case of mom found dead inside her home as cops reveal she was shot by son, 12
A MOTHER who was found dead inside her home over the weekend was shot by her son, cops said on Monday. Police responded to the scene just after midnight on Saturday to find that Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, had been shot. The son initially told cops that a man had...
Watch: Woman stops mistaken eviction attempt through her Ring camera
Through her Ring doorbell camera, a woman in Florida interrupted police who mistakenly began an eviction attempt that was meant for her neighbor.
Nosy Neighbor Slammed for Wasting Police Resources After Calling Cops on Couple Who Let Their Dog Go to the Bathroom on Their Own Patio
A disgruntled homeowner went a little too far when they called the authorities on their neighbors' dog for going to the bathroom outside — despite it being on the neighbors' own property. Taking to Reddit, the anonymous person explained the couple who live next door lets their dog go...
Comments / 0