A frightening moment ended with a remarkable display of sportsmanship on Tuesday after an errant pitch at a Little League World Series qualifier hit a batter in the head. The incident occurred during the first inning of the Southwest Region Championship between Texas East and Oklahoma with a spot in the LLWS at stake. With two men on and two outs, Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton threw an 0-2 fastball that struck Oklahoma's Isaiah Jarvis in the head.

