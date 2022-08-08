Read full article on original website
Tulsa Little League player getting national attention for show of sportsmanship
A frightening moment ending with a remarkable display of sportsmanship. Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis was hit in the head with a baseball Tuesday in the finals of the Southwest Region of the Little League World Series. Whichever team won this game would advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Sports are, by nature, confrontational. There is a winner and a loser. But sometimes, between the lines, special moments happen. Sportsmanship wins out. That’s what happened at the Little League World Series qualifier between Oklahoma and Texas East on Tuesday. Texas East right-hander Kaidan Shelton accidentally let a pitch get away from him, which hit Oklahoma batter Isaiah Jarvis in the head.
