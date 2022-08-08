ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Little League World Series: Scary moment turns to sportsmanship after pitch hits player in the head

A frightening moment ended with a remarkable display of sportsmanship on Tuesday after an errant pitch at a Little League World Series qualifier hit a batter in the head. The incident occurred during the first inning of the Southwest Region Championship between Texas East and Oklahoma with a spot in the LLWS at stake. With two men on and two outs, Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton threw an 0-2 fastball that struck Oklahoma's Isaiah Jarvis in the head.
BASEBALL
Fox News

Little Leaguer comforts pitcher who hit him in helmet with pitch

There was a scary moment in the Little League World Series Southwest Regional Championship, as Oklahoma's Isiah Jarvis was struck in the helmet with a pitch. However, the somberness turned heartwarming soon after. Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton was visibly shaken up as Jarvis lay in the batter's box. After...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Scotland, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Ohio State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
ClutchPoints

Oklahoma little league player consoles Texas pitcher who hit him in head during LLWS qualifier

Sports are, by nature, confrontational. There is a winner and a loser. But sometimes, between the lines, special moments happen. Sportsmanship wins out. That’s what happened at the Little League World Series qualifier between Oklahoma and Texas East on Tuesday. Texas East right-hander Kaidan Shelton accidentally let a pitch get away from him, which hit Oklahoma batter Isaiah Jarvis in the head.
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Dick Vermeil
MLB

New MLB postseason format, explained

Major League Baseball unveiled a postseason format in 2022 that expands both the pool of teams and the Wild Card round. Here are answers to questions you might have about the format. How many teams reach the postseason?. The bracket-style postseason involves 12 teams (six from each league) -- an...
MLB
WMBD/WYZZ

Fall Sports Athletes Embrace Start of Seasons

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school football players aren’t the only student-athletes who went back to work this week. Practice started for all Illinois High School Association fall sports Monday. The first day of practice was special for Notre Dame soccer player Nevan Libert. He’s only played in five games the past two years due […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Sports

Everything to know about the 2022 Little League World Series

A summer sports staple is back and bigger than ever. The Little League World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The event will feature international teams for the first time since 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the postponement of the 2020 event and a U.S.-exclusive tournament won by Taylor, Mich., in 2021.
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy