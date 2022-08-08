Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
NewsTimes
Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
Is it Even Possible to Boondock in Connecticut?
OK recreational vehicle enthusiasts, I have a question for you: Where the hell do you boondock in Connecticut? Has every inch of public land been monetized? It seems to. What is boondocking? The term is defined as 'Dispersed camping on public land without hookups for electricity, water, and sewage'. Basically, it's camping for free, you park your rig, pitch a tent, whatever, and there you go. In the 70's-90's, it was common to see tractor trailers and RVs parked overnight on the side of a quiet road, next to a pond or a pretty view, for days at a time. Now, in 2022? Nope. Most everywhere, enforcement will tell you to move on to someplace that makes you pay for conveniences.
What is a primary election and who can vote in Connecticut's?
HARTFORD, Conn. — What is a primary election? It's an election within a political party to determine who will represent the party and go up against an opposing party's candidate for a position of public office. There are several instances of a primary race in Connecticut for this election...
Connecticut primary turnout was low, but those casting ballot were determined
WEST HAVEN, Conn — Whether the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach will have any impact on Tuesday's primary elections in Connecticut remains unclear, but Trump's name was brought up by numerous West Haven voters at polling sites. According to the West Haven...
Connecticut primary: Republicans to pick Senate candidate to challenge Blumenthal
Connecticut Republicans pick their candidate for U.S. Senate in a primary election Tuesday that could signal where the state party is headed politically after years of backing moderates.
ALERT CENTER: Key races in the Connecticut primary
News 12 Connecticut’s John Craven is in the Alert Center with the latest.
Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following. Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
NBC Connecticut
2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results
Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican Primary race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. The Greenwich Republican beat out former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun...
NBC Connecticut
Your Guide to the Primary Elections Today in Connecticut
The Connecticut primaries are happening today and voters across the state will be voting in several primary races. There is a Republican primary for the United States Senate and one for U.S Representative. There are primaries for Secretary of the State, Treasurer and several state senate and representative races. When...
NBC Connecticut
Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut
With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below. Connecticut School Starting Dates. Aug. 24. East Hartford. Glastonbury. Aug. 24 for 7-12 Aug....
Candidates in CT’s mid-summer primary await results as polls close
There are statewide primaries for secretary of the state, treasurer and U.S. Senate, a race enlivened by the late interest of Donald J. Trump.
What Does it Take to Get Noticed in Connecticut’s Quiet Corner?
I think that Connecticut's 'Quiet Corner', the group of towns in our State's Northeast quarter, is the Rodney Dangerfield of Connecticut - It gets no respect. Think about it, have you ever heard anyone say 'Oh man, we had this crazy meal in Pomfret last night', or 'Let's take a ride, see what's happening in Killingly'?
Tuesday Primaries Test Strength, Not Issues
(News analysis) New Haven versus Fairfield County. The party establishment versus issue-activist networks. Who has the best chance to win in a general election. Who has better qualifications — or makes voters smile more. Those are the stakes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections for state treasurer and secretary of...
NBC Connecticut
Program for $1,000 ‘Hero' Pay for Essential CT Workers to Launch This Week
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay will be available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a soft launch on Friday and the website for applications went up that morning. While there has been significant interest in the program, officials from the office of the state comptroller said there is more behind-the-scenes work to be done to accommodate that level of demand before the program officially kicks off.
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
townandtourist.com
20 Best Hiking Trails in Connecticut (For Ocean & Mountain Views)
Connecticut is an eclectic mix of rural countryside and ocean splendor in southeast New England. Rated as one of the best states to live in the country, it is no surprise that Connecticut is rich in adventure and beauty. With towering mountains outside colonial towns and incredible views from the...
NBC Connecticut
Teacher Shortages Continue to Impact Connecticut
Schools across the country are dealing with a teacher shortage, and Connecticut is no exception. Districts are doing what they can to bring in new staff in time for the start of the school year. Those in education say this is a problem that’s been brewing since well before 2020....
It’s primary day in Connecticut. Everything you need to know before you head out to vote.
The secretary of the State's Office says more than 1.2 million Republicans and Democrats are registered to vote in Connecticut.
Register Citizen
Ganim comes clean to panel in hearing on getting law license back
HARTFORD — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim spoke publicly and in detail for the first time Tuesday about taking bribes while he was mayor of the state’s largest city in the 1990s. Wiping tears from his face, Ganim told a five-member committee considering whether to recommend he get his...
NewsTimes
15 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky coming to CT, to be put up for adoption
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As flood waters ravage Kentucky, residents are finding themselves displaced from their homes and their pets. Many of those pets have been taken in temporarily by animal shelters in Kentucky, but that leaves little room for the dogs already waiting for homes in those shelters.
