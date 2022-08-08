Read full article on original website
Cledice Fuller
Cledice Fuller, age 71, of Salem passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at Clark Memorial Hospital. Born June 24, 1951 in Corydon, she was the daughter of the late Orvel McCutcheon and Ethel (Wiseman) McCutcheon. On July 10, 2004, she married Charles Fuller who survives. She is survived by her...
Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield
Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield, 64, Oolitic, died peacefully in her home Aug. 2, 2022. She was born Nov. 21, 1957. She was the world’s greatest amateur crappie angler. She had a passion for her plants and flowers, as well. Carolyn was a member of the Dive Christian Church of Bedford.
SueAnn Wahking
SueAnn Wahking, 81, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, August 5, 2022. SueAnn was a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star and held numerous positions, including Worthy Matron, in several chapters in Indiana, Florida, and Germany. As the spouse of a navy man, she had the opportunity and loved the experience to live in and visit numerous places along the United States Eastern Coast and Europe.
David Aly plans to enjoy retirement
After 34 years of teaching and counseling, some of those spent at Salem, but most at East Washington, David Aly decided the end of the 2021-22 school year was a good time to retire. Aly said there were a couple of things that just fell into place that led him...
Salem Police Action 08-01-2022 to 08-07-2022
Road Debris, E. Hackberry St. Shoplifter, Hackberry St. Accident (Property Damage), E. Walnut St. Traffic Issue, Market St. Accident (Property Damage), Hackberry St. Property Exchange, Hickory Ave. 08-04-2022. Accident (Property Damage), W. Market St. Unwanted Subject, Old Western Auto. Accident (Property Damage) X2, Main St. 08-05-2022. Domestic Problem, Lincoln. Assistance,...
Awareness is looking for you
Awareness Washington County (AWC) is a 9-month community leadership program open to people who live or work in the Washington County community. The program is celebrating 40 years of supporting servant leadership. AWC was founded in 1982 with an eye to the future of Washington County. The social and economic difficulties of Washington County at that time were similar to other communities in Indiana and across the country. Rural communities were under pressure from all sides. Pressures including shrinking tax bases for the local government, higher unemployment for residents, and fewer opportunities for college educated graduates that in many cases did not return to Washington County.
#mugshot Monday, August 8, 2022
The following arrests were made last week by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point. They are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest list be sure to visit www.salemleader.com.
Haendiges Insurance is moving
Due to expolosive growth, Haendiges Insurance Solutions llc is moving to a new location at 106 Jackson St., Salem. The office is near the stoplight at Walgreen's and Circle K. The new, more convenient location, is next to Circle K with easy access parking. The staff is also growing with...
