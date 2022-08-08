Read full article on original website
Shark panic as enormous 7ft beast seen prowling close to the shore off popular beach
A POPULAR tourist beach was closed after a shark was spotted prowling near to the shore. The 6ft beast swam right up to where sunbathers would be relaxing on the beach in France as chilling video showed just its fin sticking out as it glided menacingly through the water. Video...
Dead great white shark washes up on Long Island beach
Police are asking swimmers to be on alert after a white shark washed up along a Long Island beach before it was pulled back out to sea. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said it was a juvenile male great white, CBS New York reports. On Wednesday morning,...
Atlas Obscura
Meet the Woman Who Made a Historic Swim in Shark-Infested Waters
By day, Lauren Tischendorf, 39, is a special education assistant principal in Sydney, Australia. But, outside of work hours, Tischendorf swims, a lot. Just about every day, Tischendorf dives into the Pacific Ocean as part of an intense open-water swimming regime she’s maintained for years. And in 2021, Tischendorf set her sights on something that had never been done before—to become the first woman to circumnavigate the shark-infested waters around Lord Howe Island.
Narcity
Carters Beach In Canada Has Powdery White Sand & Turquoise Water Just Like The Bahamas
If you're looking to escape to a paradise with dreamy blue water and white sand, you don't need to look further than Canada!. Carters Beach in Port Mouton, Nova Scotia, is an unbelievably tropical-looking beach with clear turquoise water and light, powdery sand that will instantly transport you to the Bahamas.
Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach
BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
Boy, 17, mauled in shark capital of the world after dozens of attacks and sightings shut down beaches across East Coast
A TEEN boy has suffered a possible shark bite in Florida, reports say. The state, which is known as the shark capital of the world, has seen at least 13 attacks this year, data shows. And, beaches along the East Coast have been forced to close after several sharks were...
‘Ghost ship’ washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Not far from the rusted, worn tanker were life jackets strewn on the beach, but no captain or crew were in sight. Was the vessel deserted or did it simply come loose from its mooring at an old shipyard?. Officials were at first bewildered when they came upon a mysterious...
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
ohmymag.co.uk
‘Bleeding and barely breathing’: Endangered green turtles found dying on the beach
According to the Japanese newspaper The Mainichi Shimbun, more than 30 green sea turtles on the edge of death were discovered by the locals on the remote island of Kumejima in Japan. ‘Found with stab wounds and unable to move’. The found sea animals suffered stab wounds to their necks...
Extremely rare white humpback whale washes up dead on Australian beach
A dead white humpback whale was recently found on a remote beach in Australia. However, experts say the animal is not an albino.
Record amount of seaweed chokes Caribbean beaches and shoreline
Tons of brown algae are killing wildlife, discouraging tourism and releasing toxic gases along the Caribbean coast, from Puerto Rico to Barbados.
Locarno Piazza Grande Entry ‘Piaffe’ Marks Artist Ann Oren’s First Feature – Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. The first feature by Berlin-based visual artist and filmmaker Ann Oren, which is titled “Piaffe,” is launching on Aug. 11 from the Locarno Film Festival’s Piazza Grande. Described by the director as “a love letter to the less recognized magicians of cinema and a playful celebration of otherness,” this German film is produced by Kristof Gerega, Sophie Ahrens and Fabian Altenried of Berlin-based Schuldenberg Films. Beijing-based Rediance, as previously announced, has taken international sales. “When her sibling Zara suffers a nervous breakdown, the introvert Eva is forced to take on Zara’s job as a foley artist....
Top 10 Things to Do in Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park offers a vast array of breathtaking ventures for visitors, which can make… The post Top 10 Things to Do in Acadia National Park appeared first on Outsider.
CBS News
Chatham beach closed to swimming three times after Portuguese man o'war sightings
CHATHAM -- A beach on Cape Cod had to close to swimmers three times in three days because Portuguese man o' wars were in the water and came ashore. Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday and then closed again early Sunday afternoon because of the danger. Swimming was off-limits again Monday until 1:30 p.m., the town tweeted.
Humpback whale picks up unintended passenger; photos
A Monterey Bay photographer on Saturday shared images showing a sea lion perched on the belly of a humpback whale. It was an unplanned ride for the pinniped, which had been feeding on the same school of anchovies the whale had been lunging after. Yee, who captured the images in...
This dashing tropical sea slug just showed up in the UK
When it comes to bright and exotic sealife, places like the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, or Australia may come to mind with their rich, diverse, and colorful creatures. But one particularly stunning and rare creature has made a surprising new home—off the coast of the United Kingdom. A volunteer diver...
A deep sea creature called the siphonophore is the longest animal ever discovered
A siphonophoreCredit: M. Youngbluth (NOAA); Public Domain Image. The longest animal ever recorded is from the deep sea. Marine scientists exploring the Ningaloo Canyons off the coast of Western Australia spotted the longest organism on record. It was found 625 meters beneath the sea.
