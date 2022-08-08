ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Dead great white shark washes up on Long Island beach

Police are asking swimmers to be on alert after a white shark washed up along a Long Island beach before it was pulled back out to sea. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said it was a juvenile male great white, CBS New York reports. On Wednesday morning,...
QUOGUE, NY
Atlas Obscura

Meet the Woman Who Made a Historic Swim in Shark-Infested Waters

By day, Lauren Tischendorf, 39, is a special education assistant principal in Sydney, Australia. But, outside of work hours, Tischendorf swims, a lot. Just about every day, Tischendorf dives into the Pacific Ocean as part of an intense open-water swimming regime she’s maintained for years. And in 2021, Tischendorf set her sights on something that had never been done before—to become the first woman to circumnavigate the shark-infested waters around Lord Howe Island.
The US Sun

Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach

BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
Variety

Locarno Piazza Grande Entry ‘Piaffe’ Marks Artist Ann Oren’s First Feature – Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The first feature by Berlin-based visual artist and filmmaker Ann Oren, which is titled “Piaffe,” is launching on Aug. 11 from the Locarno Film Festival’s Piazza Grande. Described by the director as “a love letter to the less recognized magicians of cinema and a playful celebration of otherness,” this German film is produced by Kristof Gerega, Sophie Ahrens and Fabian Altenried of Berlin-based Schuldenberg Films. Beijing-based Rediance, as previously announced, has taken international sales. “When her sibling Zara suffers a nervous breakdown, the introvert Eva is forced to take on Zara’s job as a foley artist....
CBS News

Chatham beach closed to swimming three times after Portuguese man o'war sightings

CHATHAM -- A beach on Cape Cod had to close to swimmers three times in three days because Portuguese man o' wars were in the water and came ashore. Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday and then closed again early Sunday afternoon because of the danger. Swimming was off-limits again Monday until 1:30 p.m., the town tweeted.
Popular Science

This dashing tropical sea slug just showed up in the UK

When it comes to bright and exotic sealife, places like the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, or Australia may come to mind with their rich, diverse, and colorful creatures. But one particularly stunning and rare creature has made a surprising new home—off the coast of the United Kingdom. A volunteer diver...
