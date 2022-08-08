ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walnut Creek, CA
Cars
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Local
California Cars
marinlocalnews.com

$25k of bikes stolen from Mike’s Bikes

Sausalito: If you recognize this person, call the cops. In July he broke into Mikes Bikes in Sausalito and made off with $25,000 worth of bikes. If you recognize him or the distinct custom logo on the back of his hoodie, police would very much like to know.
SAUSALITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area real estate sees market shift

The Bay Area's hot housing market continues to cool off. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing single-family home dropped seven percent in June. Deidre Joyner, who's a real estate agent at Red Oak Realty in Oakland, joined us on The Nine for more insight.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ramos
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two People Killed in Foster City Big Rig Crash

Accident Near San Mateo-Hayward Bridge Claims Lives of Two Women. A big rig crash in Foster City on Highway 92 westbound near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge claimed the lives of two women on August 5. The collision occurred around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The incident report stated that there were three women going west in a Ford Fusion, and they had just exited the bridge when the vehicle passed across the highway lanes and hit a parked big rig on the shoulder of the road. The Ford then went into a ditch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Vehicles
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Washington Avenue in Alameda County

Officials reported a fatal motorcycle crash involving a van on Castro Street and Washington Avenue in Alameda County on the afternoon of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The motorcycle accident took place around 4:10 p.m. and involved a van, according to the San Leandro Police Department. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
rwcpulse.com

McDonald's on Woodside Road 'a total loss' after being devastated by fire

A second alarm fire in a long-standing McDonald's shut down a portion of Woodside Rd. between Union and Oxford streets in Redwood City for several hours early Sunday morning. Redwood City firefighters were called to the scene just after 5 a.m. on reports of flames and heat coming from inside the restaurant.
news24-680.com

Four Arrested In El Sobrante After High Speed 24/680 Pursuit Tuesday

Four people have been arrested on an unassuming El Sobrante Street after a vigorous pursuit from Walnut Creek through the 24/680 and eventually onto Circle Drive Tuesday. A large number of sheriff’s deputies and an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter took part in the chase as police took an interest in a silver Hyundai with four men aboard and followed it doggedly during a snaky pursuit on area freeways and city street. The car was reportedly first “acquired” by police in downtown Walnut Creek and followed out of Walnut Creek before speeds picked up.
EL SOBRANTE, CA
padailypost.com

Fire destroys McDonald’s on Woodside Road

Firefighters were called to McDonald’s at 709 Woodside Road in Redwood City around 5 a.m. Sunday after getting calls reporting a fire, said Redwood City Fire Training Chief Chuck Lax. One call was from an employee who showed up to work, smelled smoke and felt that the door was...
REDWOOD CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy