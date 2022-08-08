ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SoftBank plans Vision Fund job cuts after record net loss

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is planning to cut headcount at its flagship Vision Fund investing arm, CEO Masayoshi Son said on Monday, after a crash in the value of its portfolio pushed his conglomerate to a record quarterly net loss.

Vision Fund, which upended the world of venture capital with splashy bets on startups such as ridehailers Uber and Didi, posted a $23.1 billion loss in the April-June quarter as value evaporated from its investments in the market rout.

"The world is in great confusion," Son said at an earnings news conference.

The result caps a tumultous six months for the Vision Fund, which posted a record $26.2 billion quarterly loss in May after SoftBank was caught out by rising interest rates and political instability that hammered markets globally.

Son has already radically scaled back investment activity. The Vision Fund arm approved just $600 million in new investments in the first quarter, compared with $20.6 billion in the same period a year earlier.

On Monday, the billionaire pledged to go further: limiting the second fund just to managing its current portfolio of investments, while planning workforce cuts at Vision Fund and cost reductions across the group.

"We need to cut costs with no sacred areas," Son said.

Son had already suffered a series of high-profile reversals after big bets by the first Vision Fund in late-stage startups such as office sharing company WeWork soured, prompting him to tighten investment controls with the second fund.

However the billionaire said Vision Fund 2, which has taken smaller stakes in a larger number of companies, had invested at frothy prices.

"We were in a kind of bubble on valuations," he said.

The second Vision Fund's portfolio of 269 firms, which cost $48.2 billion to acquire, was worth just $37.2 billion at end-June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32QTdy_0h8iJVGT00

"If we had been more selective and invested better we wouldn't have received this heavy blow," Son said.

Listed investments that fell during the quarter included warehouse robotics firm AutoStore Holdings Ltd (AUTO.OL) and artificial intelligence firm SenseTime Group Inc (0020.HK).

SoftBank wrote down the value of unlisted assets across its two Vision Funds by 1.14 trillion yen ($8.45 billion).

Plunging initial public offering volumes and market scepticism towards money-losing startups have squeezed an important source of capital for SoftBank, which hopes to list chip designer Arm following the collapse of a sale to Nvidia.

To raise cash, SoftBank has exited companies including Uber Technologies (UBER.N) and home-selling platform Opendoor Technologies (OPEN.O), for a total gain of $5.6 billion.

SoftBank sold Uber at an average share price of $41.47, compared to the Friday closing price of $32.01.

The group has used more than two-thirds of the capital in a 1 trillion yen buyback programme launched last November to support its shares, which have fallen by about half from highs in March last year.

SoftBank on Monday announced an additional share repurchase programme worth up to 400 billion yen to run to August next year. Shares closed up 0.7%, before the earnings were released, in line with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index (.N225).

The conglomerate is not the only investor heavily exposed to the high-growth stocks now shunned by investors.

Hedge fund Tiger Global, which competes with "unicorn hunter" Son on deals, saw its flagship fund fall 50% in the first half of the year after it underestimated the impact of surging inflation on markets. read more

($1 = 134.9000 yen)

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edmund Klamann, David Dolan, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Brazil's Eletrobras reports 45% drop in Q2 net profit

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday reported its second-quarter net income fell 45%, hit by the provision for losses in investments. In the first earnings report since its privatization, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, posted a net income of 1.4 billion reais ($276.03 million).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 (.SPX) is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. This bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to end its market-bruising rate hikes sooner than previously expected.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masayoshi Son
Reuters

Sri Lanka says China survey ship can dock in its port

COLOMBO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Saturday it has agreed that the Chinese survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 can dock at its southernmost port, the Chinese-run Hambantota on August 16, despite security concerns raised by neighbouring India and the United States.
INDIA
Reuters

Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Anshu Jain, a top finance executive best known for helping German lender Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) take on the largest Wall Street firms, died overnight on Saturday after a five-year battle with cancer, his family said. He was 59.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank Group#Hedge Fund#Uber Technologies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Softbank#The Vision Fund#The First Vision Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Fed's Barkin: interest rates need to get 'restrictive'

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin on Friday said he wants to raise interest rates further to bring inflation under control, and will watch U.S. economic data to decide how big a rate hike to support at the Fed's next meeting in September.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Best Buy cuts store jobs to shave costs - WSJ

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Best Buy (BBY.N) has cut hundreds of store jobs across the United States in the past week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, as the electronics retailer looks to reduce costs in the face of a demand slowdown.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

546K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy