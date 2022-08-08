ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mora, NM

Fourth person reported drowned in New Mexico wildfire area floods

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fyX6_0h8iJ7PW00

TAOS, N.M., Aug 7 (Reuters) - A man drowned on Sunday in northern New Mexico when a flash flood swept through a burn area left by the state’s largest recorded wildfire, according to a local rancher, marking the fourth such death reported in just over two weeks.

A torrent of water carried the man's pickup truck off highway 434 at about 2 p.m. some nine miles northeast of the town of Mora, according to Kenny Zamora, who said the man's vehicle was found on his ranch.

"The water was so strong it pushed him into the arroyo," said Zamora, using the term for an usually dry riverbed that runs during heavy rain.

New Mexico State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reported incident follows the deaths of three people after flash flooding on July 21 in part of the burn area near the town of Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Zamora said it was the fifth flash flood to hit his ranch.

Intense heat from the so-called Hermit's Peak Calf Canyon wildfire left soil unable to absorb water, turning hillsides into life-threatening debris flows during summer monsoon rains.

The wildfire and subsequent flooding has left devastation up a 45-mile swathe of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains northeast of Santa Fe where an area the size of Los Angeles has burned.

Over 430 homes have been destroyed since the climate-driven blaze started in April when two federal prescribed fires went out of control.

Reporting By Andrew Hay; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
travelawaits.com

Unique Sign In New Mexico Had Highway Drivers Doing Double-Takes

Drivers along two of New Mexico’s roadways were doing double-takes last week. The state Department of Transportation erected new signs on Route 66 and Interstate 40. They pointed drivers to Albuquerque, but misspelled the city’s name, dropping the “R.”. Drivers were, obviously, paying attention. They barraged the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New Mexico In-Depth

The toxic legacy of uranium mining in New Mexico

ProPublica, a national news organization, published A Uranium Ghost Town in the Making yesterday, about an important topic many Americans, including New Mexicans, still know little about: the legacy of uranium in our state and the greater Southwest. The story focuses on the residents of the small northwest New Mexico...
METAL MINING
Daniella Cressman

Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!

The residents of Rio en Medio are facing severe flash floods. "...flash floods run fast and furiously over burn scars scattered around the state, bringing a brand new threat of terror to residents who, in many cases, were already hit hard by the fires that preceded the floods. In Rio en Medio, the worry comes from the burn scar caused by the 2020 Medio Fire north of the village." —Robert Nott.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Mora, NM
City
Taos, NM
City
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Government
Deming Headlight

Yoxall added to New Mexico historical sites

Lincoln, N.M. –New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) celebrates Brandie Yoxall as she takes on the role of instructional coordinator for Lincoln Historic Site (LHS) and Fort Stanton Historic Site (FSHS). In recent months, NMHS has brought several new staff members on board throughout the state, many of them in...
LINCOLN, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Northern New Mexico#Heavy Rain#Wildfire#New Mexico State Police
KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
ECONOMY
KRQE News 13

Scattered storms around New Mexico to start the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some light showers and weak thunderstorms are moving west/southwest through the state this morning. A cold front in eastern NM is triggering the rain activity. We could see a couple of light showers through the mid-morning, before monsoon storms pop up in the mountains during the early afternoon. Storms will push southwest […]
KRQE News 13

Widespread storms, heaviest rain expected in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will see better coverage of shower and thunderstorm action compared to what the state saw this past weekend. A backdoor cold front has allowed extra moisture to surge across the northern part of the state to start this work week. This front is going to be slowly moving across the plains […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
OHIO STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico ranked worst in the U.S. for child wellbeing, according to report

New Mexico was ranked as the worst state in the country for child wellbeing, according to a report by the 2022 Kids Count data book. In the report, "child wellbeing" is broken down into four different categories — economics, education, health and community. The combination of these four categories ranked our state last in the entire country.
KIDS
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH: New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales helps rescue man from rolled truck; realizes it’s his friend

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico -- Lt. Governor Howie Morales was driving from Doña Ana county to Las Vegas, NM Friday to present a commencement speech for New Mexico Highlands University's graduation. As he was coming up over a hill just south of Truth or Consequences, he saw a white truck roll over. "It was The post WATCH: New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales helps rescue man from rolled truck; realizes it’s his friend appeared first on KVIA.
LAS VEGAS, NM
Reuters

Reuters

539K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy