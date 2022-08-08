Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more
Android 13 is almost here, and it’s a pretty minor update from Google. Well, we say minor, but that’s only in comparison to the positively gargantuan number of changes that were in Android 12 — as well as Google’s policy of trickling out improvements to Android apps over the course of a year as soon as they’re ready. Android 13 is more of a tune-up to the engine that powers your phone than anything else. But it’s still one worth getting excited for.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 spotted in AT&T ad hours before the official reveal
After months of consistent leaks, it’s hardly surprising that the day of Samsung Unpacked 2022 would bring even more looks at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phone. Hours before the event starts, an ad for the phone appeared on TikTok. Spotted by Anshel Sag, Principal Analyst at...
The Verge
Oppo and OnePlus halt phone sales in Germany following Nokia lawsuit
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo and its sub-brand OnePlus have halted sales of smartphones in Germany after losing a patent lawsuit with Nokia. Nokia has accused the companies of using its patented technology for processing 4G and 5G signals without paying for a license, reports European patent news site Juve Patent, and won an injunction to halt sales last Friday in a German court. (For clarification: this is Nokia the Finnish telecoms giant, a massive player in European telecoms equipment. Nokia the mobile brand is owned by a separate company, also Finnish, named HMD Global.)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Moto Razr 2022 now available to reserve in China
The new Moto Razr 2022 smartphone will launch next week and now Motorola is taking reservations for the handset in China. The listing for the reservations has revealed what RAM and storage options will be available for the handset, there will be three options to choose from. You will be...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 6a: What’s the latest go-to Android phone?
Google’s latest mid-range smartphone is now in shops, offering a classy experience for half the price of a flagship. But what are its chances against the current people’s champ, the Samsung Galaxy S22?. There are some fascinating points of comparison between these two phones, with the two manufacturers...
Phone Arena
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Samsung finally launches OLED TV range in Australia – but it's not cheap
If you've been holding your breath for Samsung to bring its new Quantum Dot-sporting OLED TVs to Australia, well, you're probably not with us anymore. That said, we'd like to inform your surviving family members that Samsung's long-awaited OLED TV range has finally launched in Australia, and is available for pre-order from today.
TechRadar
Airtel & Jio get ready for 5G battle, but VodafoneIdea flexes its 4G muscle
Post the 5G spectrum auction, all eyes turned to the three main telecom players --- Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and VodafoneIdea --- in the fray and their plans for the rollout of the new service. As it happens, both Airtel and Jio have been off the blocks fast, saying that...
Galaxy Unpacked live stream: How to watch Samsung reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 4 & more
The future of Samsung’s foldable phones is finally here. On Wednesday, August 10th at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET, Samsung will host its latest Galaxy Unpacked event to reveal the new Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and more. Unsurprisingly, leaks have already spoiled nearly everything there is to know about the new phones, but perhaps Samsung will have some surprises in store. You can watch along live to find out below.
AOL Corp
Xiaomi is joining the August foldable phone party
Xiaomi is launching a new foldable smartphone, the Mix Fold 2, on Aug. 11 in China. In an announcement post on Weibo, Xiaomi hints that this is the phone that will take foldable phones into the practical era, but there are no details about its specs. The accompanying image shows little besides the fact that the phone is, indeed, foldable, and that it will benefit from Xiaomi's partnership with Leica.
LG Ultra Tab Android tablet gets official
LG has announced the launch of a new Android tablet, the LG Ultra Tab and the device is launching in the company’s home country of South Korea. The new LG Ultra Tab comes with a 10.35 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 5:3 aspect ratio, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Watch 3 reservations are now open in China ahead of its launch
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. OPPO has reiterated that it has something to add to the slew of launches for potentially cutting-edge devices set to start from about 24 hours from now (August 9, 2022), via its new Watch 3 reservations page. The new post confirms a design change compared to its high-end predecessor.
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launching next week
Motorola has announced that it will be launching a new Android tablet next week, the Motorola Moto Tab G62. The new Moto Tab G62 tablet will be launched in India on the 17th of August and the tablet will come with a range of features. The new Motorola Moto Tab...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro: Premium smartwatch previewed with new features
Xiaomi has begun teasing the Watch S1 Pro, another device that it will unveil on August 11 during CEO Lei Jun's annual speech. As we have reported separately, another device will be the MIX Fold 2, Xiaomi's first foldable since last year's Mi MIX Fold. As the smartwatch's name implies, it will be a more advanced version of the Watch S1 that debuted in December 2021. Incidentally, Xiaomi also sells the Watch S1 Active, with which the Watch S1 Pro shares hardly any design features.
TechRadar
Google's new campaign for RCS will rally Android and iOS users to its cause
In an attempt to break down the walls between iOS and Android, Google has begun a fresh campaign asking Apple to embrace RCS. This time around the company is expecting everyone else to jump in. In its latest endeavour to convince Apple to embrace the RCS standard, Android has created...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Oppo’s ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, will launch on August 18th
Oppo’s next big operating system update will be based on Android 13, and the company has confirmed we’ll be learning about how it differs from Google’s base software on August 18th. A new teaser from the company confirms it is hosting a global launch event for the new version of its software that will begin at 7 am ET.
TechRadar
Xiaomi expands its IoT products for the kitchen with new Smart Air Fryers
Xiaomi’s range of IoT devices has a new product in its portfolio. The company has announced the latest Smart Air Fryer that will retail from Rs 9,999 on the company’s website from August 18. The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer comes in a familiar design that we’ve seen in...
Comments / 0