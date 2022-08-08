ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more

Android 13 is almost here, and it’s a pretty minor update from Google. Well, we say minor, but that’s only in comparison to the positively gargantuan number of changes that were in Android 12 — as well as Google’s policy of trickling out improvements to Android apps over the course of a year as soon as they’re ready. Android 13 is more of a tune-up to the engine that powers your phone than anything else. But it’s still one worth getting excited for.
The Verge

Oppo and OnePlus halt phone sales in Germany following Nokia lawsuit

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo and its sub-brand OnePlus have halted sales of smartphones in Germany after losing a patent lawsuit with Nokia. Nokia has accused the companies of using its patented technology for processing 4G and 5G signals without paying for a license, reports European patent news site Juve Patent, and won an injunction to halt sales last Friday in a German court. (For clarification: this is Nokia the Finnish telecoms giant, a massive player in European telecoms equipment. Nokia the mobile brand is owned by a separate company, also Finnish, named HMD Global.)
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon

Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
GeekyGadgets

Moto Razr 2022 now available to reserve in China

The new Moto Razr 2022 smartphone will launch next week and now Motorola is taking reservations for the handset in China. The listing for the reservations has revealed what RAM and storage options will be available for the handset, there will be three options to choose from. You will be...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 6a: What’s the latest go-to Android phone?

Google’s latest mid-range smartphone is now in shops, offering a classy experience for half the price of a flagship. But what are its chances against the current people’s champ, the Samsung Galaxy S22?. There are some fascinating points of comparison between these two phones, with the two manufacturers...
Phone Arena

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
TechRadar

Samsung finally launches OLED TV range in Australia – but it's not cheap

If you've been holding your breath for Samsung to bring its new Quantum Dot-sporting OLED TVs to Australia, well, you're probably not with us anymore. That said, we'd like to inform your surviving family members that Samsung's long-awaited OLED TV range has finally launched in Australia, and is available for pre-order from today.
BGR.com

Galaxy Unpacked live stream: How to watch Samsung reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 4 & more

The future of Samsung’s foldable phones is finally here. On Wednesday, August 10th at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET, Samsung will host its latest Galaxy Unpacked event to reveal the new Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and more. Unsurprisingly, leaks have already spoiled nearly everything there is to know about the new phones, but perhaps Samsung will have some surprises in store. You can watch along live to find out below.
AOL Corp

Xiaomi is joining the August foldable phone party

Xiaomi is launching a new foldable smartphone, the Mix Fold 2, on Aug. 11 in China. In an announcement post on Weibo, Xiaomi hints that this is the phone that will take foldable phones into the practical era, but there are no details about its specs. The accompanying image shows little besides the fact that the phone is, indeed, foldable, and that it will benefit from Xiaomi's partnership with Leica.
GeekyGadgets

LG Ultra Tab Android tablet gets official

LG has announced the launch of a new Android tablet, the LG Ultra Tab and the device is launching in the company’s home country of South Korea. The new LG Ultra Tab comes with a 10.35 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 5:3 aspect ratio, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.
notebookcheck.net

OPPO Watch 3 reservations are now open in China ahead of its launch

Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. OPPO has reiterated that it has something to add to the slew of launches for potentially cutting-edge devices set to start from about 24 hours from now (August 9, 2022), via its new Watch 3 reservations page. The new post confirms a design change compared to its high-end predecessor.
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Moto Tab G62 launching next week

Motorola has announced that it will be launching a new Android tablet next week, the Motorola Moto Tab G62. The new Moto Tab G62 tablet will be launched in India on the 17th of August and the tablet will come with a range of features. The new Motorola Moto Tab...
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro: Premium smartwatch previewed with new features

Xiaomi has begun teasing the Watch S1 Pro, another device that it will unveil on August 11 during CEO Lei Jun's annual speech. As we have reported separately, another device will be the MIX Fold 2, Xiaomi's first foldable since last year's Mi MIX Fold. As the smartwatch's name implies, it will be a more advanced version of the Watch S1 that debuted in December 2021. Incidentally, Xiaomi also sells the Watch S1 Active, with which the Watch S1 Pro shares hardly any design features.
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
