ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant reportedly told Nets owner to trade him or fire GM Sean Marks, HC Steve Nash

"Durant and Tsai spoke in London on Saturday and sources described the discussion as transparent and professional. The meeting took place a year to the day that Durant agreed to a four-year, $198 million contract extension with the Nets and barely over a month after his initial trade request on June 30. He is now entering the first of that extension," Charania wrote. "The Nets have direct knowledge of the reasons behind Durant’s request, sources said, and understand that the 12-time All-Star will continue to be resolute in his stance. Durant is believed to want a change of scenery heading into his 16th season."
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick

This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slava Medvedenko
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving 'hates' Nets head coach Steve Nash?

It seems that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant share a similar dislike of Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. The growing schism between the Nets and superstar Kevin Durant has been the biggest story in the NBA offseason. The question of where he could be traded or if it will even happen has raged on for over a month. But just when things seemed to be quiet on the Brooklyn front, there was a new explosion of news on Monday when it was revealed that Durant gave Nets governor Joe Tsai the ultimatum of trading him or firing team’s coach and GM combo. Tsai can’t have both in 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Championship Ring#The Los Angeles Lakers#Ukrainian#The Associated Press#The Fly High Foundation
Yardbarker

Watch: Former Cavs guard throws punch during pro-am game

This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Report: Kevin Durant reiterated trade request, gave Nets owner ultimatum

Kevin Durant has given the Brooklyn Nets owner an ultimatum. Durant met with team owner Joe Tsai in London over the weekend. During the meeting, Durant told Tsai two things, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Durant reportedly reiterated his trade request. Durant also apparently told Tsai he was...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Pelicans reportedly still pursuing trade for disgruntled Nets star Kevin Durant

One NBA team is doing a “never tell me the odds.”. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported on Tuesday that the New Orleans Pelicans remain interested in trading for crabby Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Winfield notes that the Pelicans have several high-upside youngsters to offer as well as the remaining draft capital that they received from the trading of ex-stars Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LIV Golf lawyer shares damaging contract rumor

A LIV Golf attorney on Tuesday shared a potentially damaging rumor about player contracts and earnings. Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee recently took some heat for saying that LIV Golf player earnings are recouped against player contracts. In court on Tuesday for the temporary restraining order request, a LIV Golf attorney said that player earnings are recouped against contracts.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Former Celtics All-Star Antoine Walker On The 2022 NBA Finals: "If You Go Back And Watch The Film, Boston Gave The Warriors That Championship.”

It has been weeks now since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, but Celtics Nation is still thinking about the series that cost them the title. After a stunning performance in the second half of the season, the Cs made a run to the Finals before being crushed by the powerful and experienced Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Nigerian National Team's Salty Reaction To Giannis Antetokounmpo And His Brothers For Representing Greece Internationally Instead Of Nigeria

Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken the NBA by storm over the last decade as he realized the potential to be a superstar that people saw in him when the Milwaukee Bucks drafted him in 2013. Giannis has grown tremendously in the league and now sits atop the pantheon of players as a champion, 2-time league MVP, Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, and many other accolades.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nets owner Joe Tsai responds to Kevin Durant's ultimatum

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai on Monday issued a public response to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum. Durant reportedly met with Tsai in London over the weekend to talk about his status with the team. According to a report, Durant issued an ultimatum to the owner. Durant reportedly told Tsai that...
NBA
Daily Mail

Incredible moment basketball legend Lauren Jackson breaks down as she learns she's making one of Aussie sport's greatest comebacks with selection in the Opals team aged 41

Aussie basketball legend Lauren Jackson became overwhelmed with emotion when she learned her astonishing comeback nine years after last representing her country has been rewarded with selection in the Opals' World Cup squad. In a nice twist of fate, Opals coach Sandy Brondello - a former Australian teammate of Jackson's...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy