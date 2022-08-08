Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Sutter Health workers shorted on paychecks: report
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Nurses and other healthcare workers at Sutter Health say they are getting shorted their full salaries. The Sacramento Bee reports nurses at several Sutter locations, including in the Bay Area, haven't got their full checks for over a month. Sutter says the company recently switched to a...
COVID Dashboard: Bay Area's summer surge is waning. Will it last?
Local and state data on COVID-19
indybay.org
2022 Berkeley Rent Board Convention Announces Final Slate Member
Berkeley, CA - On Tuesday, the 2022 Berkeley Rent Board Convention Planning Committee announced that Berkeleyans had voted to select Nathan Mizell as the final member of the progressive, pro-tenant slate for Berkeley's Rent Board. Mizell, who graduated from UC Berkeley in May, is the Chair of the City’s Reimagining Public Safety Task Force, Vice-Chair of the City’s Police Accountability Board, and a former Executive Vice President of the Associated Students of the University of California (ASUC).
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bramson: When the numbers don’t add up
Since 2015, over 20,000 people have left the streets to find permanent housing in Santa Clara County. Let that sink in for a second. It’s the population of many small cities in California. How have they found these new homes? It’s a combination of supportive services, rental subsidies, new...
thecentersquare.com
In San Francisco, some cops and firefighters make nearly half a million a year
(The Center Square) – An assistant chief of the fire department for the city of San Francisco made $458,223 in 2021, thanks in part to $193,883 in overtime as he led a group of 11 employees of the fire department who made more than $400,000 that year. One firefighter...
NBC Bay Area
Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates
NBC Bay Area will continue to provide updates on COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic that has changed our daily lives. But before scrolling down, take a moment to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter here and bookmark the following pages:. Now, on to the latest updates. What to know about COVID...
Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose
The San Jose City Council on Tuesday will consider approving the Cambrian Village mixed-use project that would bring 428 much-needed new homes to San Jose. Cambrian has a longtime history of being a social hub for the area, but it did not age like a fine wine. Today it stands a largely vacant strip mall... The post Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
RELATED PEOPLE
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
Cooler heads prevail in San Francisco farmers market fracas, for now
The hope is a written agreement will be signed in the upcoming weeks.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California
California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
marinlocalnews.com
Mill Valley ex-mayor resigns, moves to Sonoma County
Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi McEntee, who sparked a firestorm by making an offhand comment during the Black Lives Matter movement, has resigned her seat as she is moving to Sonoma County. McEntee, now Sashi Sabaratnam after a recent divorce and marriage, works for the California Cooperative extension in Sonoma...
Chantal Guillon shuttering its last San Francisco store to focus on Palo Alto location
The business will continue running its Palo Alto storefront.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area real estate sees market shift
The Bay Area's hot housing market continues to cool off. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing single-family home dropped seven percent in June. Deidre Joyner, who's a real estate agent at Red Oak Realty in Oakland, joined us on The Nine for more insight.
Gulch Fire burns vegetation in Lakeville east of Petaluma
LAKEVILLE, Sonoma County -- A vegetation fire burned about three acres east of Petaluma near the community of Lakeville in Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon before fire crew contained it.Cal Fire originally tweeted about the Gulch Fire at 4:41 p.m. burning near Old Adobe Road and Stage Gulch Road. In a subsequent tweet at 5:06 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire had been contained and that crews would be putting out hotspots for the next couple of hours. People were urged to use caution while traveling in the area. There was no word on the cause of the fire and no injuries were reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Famous bookstore in San Jose up for sale
After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold. Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
davisvanguard.org
Appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins Pulls Papers to Run for Office
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed as San Francisco District Attorney after the recall of former DA Chesa Boudin, made it official Monday, announcing she’s running for the office, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. Chronicle reporter Rachel Swan wrote a “giddy crowd greeted San...
KTVU FOX 2
Water tests show what's causing the Oakland Estuary to be muddy brown and slimy green
OAKLAND, Calif. - People and pets are urged to stay out of the Oakland Estuary and away from Alameda’s shoreline after potentially harmful algae blooms were discovered, following several water tests. For weeks, the water has looked muddy and murky, prompting those who live on or near the water...
NBC Bay Area
UC Berkeley Scientists Develop Potential Game Changer in Fight Against COVID-19
Scientists at UC Berkeley are developing what could be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19. The easy-to-use treatment, a nasal spray that could potentially stop the virus in its tracks, has been in the works for at least two years. UC Berkeley professor Anders Naar said those years...
Comments / 1