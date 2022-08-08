ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Comments / 1

KTVU FOX 2

Sutter Health workers shorted on paychecks: report

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Nurses and other healthcare workers at Sutter Health say they are getting shorted their full salaries. The Sacramento Bee reports nurses at several Sutter locations, including in the Bay Area, haven't got their full checks for over a month. Sutter says the company recently switched to a...
HEALTH
indybay.org

2022 Berkeley Rent Board Convention Announces Final Slate Member

Berkeley, CA - On Tuesday, the 2022 Berkeley Rent Board Convention Planning Committee announced that Berkeleyans had voted to select Nathan Mizell as the final member of the progressive, pro-tenant slate for Berkeley's Rent Board. Mizell, who graduated from UC Berkeley in May, is the Chair of the City’s Reimagining Public Safety Task Force, Vice-Chair of the City’s Police Accountability Board, and a former Executive Vice President of the Associated Students of the University of California (ASUC).
BERKELEY, CA
San José Spotlight

Bramson: When the numbers don’t add up

Since 2015, over 20,000 people have left the streets to find permanent housing in Santa Clara County. Let that sink in for a second. It’s the population of many small cities in California. How have they found these new homes? It’s a combination of supportive services, rental subsidies, new...
NBC Bay Area

Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

NBC Bay Area will continue to provide updates on COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic that has changed our daily lives. But before scrolling down, take a moment to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter here and bookmark the following pages:. Now, on to the latest updates. What to know about COVID...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose

The San Jose City Council on Tuesday will consider approving the Cambrian Village mixed-use project that would bring 428 much-needed new homes to San Jose. Cambrian has a longtime history of being a social hub for the area, but it did not age like a fine wine. Today it stands a largely vacant strip mall... The post Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose  appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California

California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
CALIFORNIA STATE
marinlocalnews.com

Mill Valley ex-mayor resigns, moves to Sonoma County

Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi McEntee, who sparked a firestorm by making an offhand comment during the Black Lives Matter movement, has resigned her seat as she is moving to Sonoma County. McEntee, now Sashi Sabaratnam after a recent divorce and marriage, works for the California Cooperative extension in Sonoma...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area real estate sees market shift

The Bay Area's hot housing market continues to cool off. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing single-family home dropped seven percent in June. Deidre Joyner, who's a real estate agent at Red Oak Realty in Oakland, joined us on The Nine for more insight.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gulch Fire burns vegetation in Lakeville east of Petaluma

LAKEVILLE, Sonoma County -- A vegetation fire burned about three acres east of Petaluma near the community of Lakeville in Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon before fire crew contained it.Cal Fire originally tweeted about the Gulch Fire at 4:41 p.m. burning near Old Adobe Road and Stage Gulch Road. In a subsequent tweet at 5:06 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire had been contained and that crews would be putting out hotspots for the next couple of hours. People were urged to use caution while traveling in the area. There was no word on the cause of the fire and no injuries were reported.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Politics
San José Spotlight

Famous bookstore in San Jose up for sale

After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold. Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

