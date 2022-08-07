Read full article on original website
Vaughn Grissom homers in debut on Wednesday
Just an excellent debut for Grissom, who was only called up on Wednesday morning to fill in at second base while Orlando Arcia is on the injured list. Grissom had produced a .324/.405/.494 triple slash line with 14 home runs and 27 stolen bases between High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi this year, and could be worth a look in deeper mixed leagues given that he should see consistent playing time until Arcia is able to return.
Lance McCullers Jr. (forearm) to start Saturday
McCullers will make his 2022 debut after experiencing setbacks in his recovery from a flexor tendon strain in his forearm. He threw 86 pitches in his final rehab start, so there shouldn't be any major restrictions in his first start back. He should be a good option against a weak A's lineup on Saturday.
Jameson Taillon fans six Mariners in victory Monday
Jameson Taillon pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six in New York’s 9-4 win in Seattle on Monday. Taillon earned his 11th victory of the season and improved to 11-2 with a 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 104 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings across 22 starts. Taillon is 2-0 in his last five starts with a 3.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings. Monday also marked Taillon’s third quality start in that span and his seventh of the season. The righty bounced back from getting knocked around for six runs by these same Mariners in The Bronx last week. Taillon will look for his 12th win in his next start on Sunday night in Boston.
Anibal Sanchez allows four runs in Monday's loss to Cubs
Anibal Sanchez lasted five innings on the mound for the Nationals Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits while also walking two and striking out three in the Nationals' 6-3 loss to the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Sanchez has struggled on the mound for the Nationals, allowing four or more runs...
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (8/10) PREMIUM
It’s a medium-sized main DFS slate for hump day, beginning at 7:05 pm ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. However, the size is different for the two DFS providers. DK includes the White Sox at Royals on their main slate, expanding the total from FD’s eight-game offering to nine.
6 Players Experts Like More or Less Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
Preparing for your fantasy football draft is the best way to win your league. Two useful tools to help you prepare are the FantasyPros expert consensus rankings and average draft position. The expert consensus rankings (ECR) are the combined averages of 154 fantasy football experts’ rankings. The average draft position...
Adam Shaheen traded to Texans
The Miami Dolphins have traded TE Adam Shaheen and a seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) In 55 NFL games with the Dolphins and Bears, the 27-year-old has tallied 50 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. Shaheen's route to playing time is questionable, with Pharoah Brown and Brevin Jordan ahead of him on the depth chart. However, he has the most experience of the three, so he would be worth a flier in deep TE-premium leagues.
Fantasy Baseball Buy High/Sell Low: Eloy Jimenez, Jesse Winker, Jared Walsh (2022)
We have made it through another week of the season to mid-August, meaning we have two months of baseball to go. Therefore, we have another set of players to Buy High or Sell Low based on their weekly performances. Based on their recent performances and a full-season outlook, I will break down some players to buy or sell in the coming weeks. Some are just hot streaks, and some are worth buying into, so we are here to help make the right decisions for your fantasy teams. With that said, this will also be the last week of the column, so thanks for following along, and I hope the information helped you out. For now, let’s look at a handful of players that you should buy high or sell low.
