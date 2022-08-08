ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise

Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says

The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

When Will the Housing Market Crash?

Any period of economic uncertainty can make a major financial decision, like buying a house, more stressful. Even times of economic confidence can seem like the perfect time for the bottom to fall out, and you don’t want your home to be collateral damage. “Buying a home is certainly...
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Dollar#Interest Rates#Yen#British Pound#New Zealand Dollar#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Ottawa#Reuters#Treasury
Benzinga

Investor Optimism Down Slightly Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Data

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "neutral" zone on Wednesday following a decline in the U.S. stock markets. Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as tech stocks dropped sharply following warning from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. The company said its Q4 revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Open Higher As Inflation Rate Eases To This Level In July

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of inflation data. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 1.34% to 33,213.05 while the NASDAQ rose 1.98% to 12,740.76. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.58% to 4,187.68. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares climbed 2.8% on Wednesday. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
bitcoinmagazine.com

U.S. Inflation Slowed To 8.5% In July. Bitcoin Claims $24,000

U.S. CPI data for the month of July shows an 8.5% inflation rate from a YoY perspective. Market expectations suggested inflation would fall from 9.1% to 8.7% in July. Bitcoin claimed $24,000 following CPI data release. Consumer price index (CPI) inflation data shows a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 8.5% for...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Small business sentiment hovers near historic low as inflation rages

Small business confidence rose slightly in July but remained near a historic low as fears over white-hot inflation persisted, with the most business owners since 1979 reporting that rising prices were their single most important problem, according to a new survey published on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Businesses,...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%

Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar falls on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday, with its biggest decline against the yen since March 2020, following a cooler-than-expected inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin spikes to $24,000 as CPI inflation remains unchanged at 8.5%

The price of Bitcoin moved higher following the release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), showing no change in July. In anticipation of the data, Bitcoin rose from a local bottom of $22,600 on August 10 as investors awaited the inflation report. On the release of the information, BTC’s initial reaction saw a spike to $24,000.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

U.S. Dollar ETFs Gain on Bets of a Shifting Fed Outlook

U.S. dollar-related exchange traded funds strengthened Friday after the unusually strong July jobs report raised bets that the Federal Reserve will add more interest rate hikes ahead. On Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish (UUP) was up 0.9% and the WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) increased 0.6%.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy