Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says
The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
CPI Inflation Slows To 8.5% In July, Stocks Rip Higher — But Are Wages Keeping Up?
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded higher by 1% on Wednesday morning after the Labor Department reported an 8.5% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index in the month of July, a potential sign that inflation may finally have peaked. What Happened: The headline CPI rose 8.5%...
Wall Street ends flat as investors await inflation updates
Small-company stocks outpaced the broader market in a sign that investors were confident about the economy.
RELATED PEOPLE
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
US News and World Report
When Will the Housing Market Crash?
Any period of economic uncertainty can make a major financial decision, like buying a house, more stressful. Even times of economic confidence can seem like the perfect time for the bottom to fall out, and you don’t want your home to be collateral damage. “Buying a home is certainly...
Wells Fargo says US inflation could drop to 5% by October, given the plunge in gasoline prices
US inflation could well drop to 5% over the coming months after a sharp fall in energy prices, Wells Fargo said. Gasoline prices in the US have tumbled from above $5 a gallon in June to roughly $4 as of Tuesday. Yet Wells Fargo said inflation is unlikely to keep...
US News and World Report
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don't expect the stock market to rally even as gas prices fall and inflation cools, Goldman Sachs says
Falling gas prices mean inflation is set to cool considerably over the coming months, according to Goldman Sachs. Analysts expect lower gas prices to shave at least one percentage point off of headline CPI. But the stock market has limited upside as the Fed is unlikely to tolerate easing financial...
BBC
Taiwan: US hits out at 'irresponsible' China amid attack rehearsal claims
The United States has accused Beijing of "provocative" and "irresponsible" actions after Taiwan said China rehearsed an attack on the island. Taiwan said it responded to the Chinese drills, now in their fourth day, by deploying aircraft and ships on Sunday. The heightened tensions follow a trip to Taiwan by...
Investor Optimism Down Slightly Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Data
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "neutral" zone on Wednesday following a decline in the U.S. stock markets. Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as tech stocks dropped sharply following warning from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. The company said its Q4 revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
U.S. Stocks Open Higher As Inflation Rate Eases To This Level In July
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of inflation data. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 1.34% to 33,213.05 while the NASDAQ rose 1.98% to 12,740.76. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.58% to 4,187.68. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares climbed 2.8% on Wednesday. Meanwhile,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinmagazine.com
U.S. Inflation Slowed To 8.5% In July. Bitcoin Claims $24,000
U.S. CPI data for the month of July shows an 8.5% inflation rate from a YoY perspective. Market expectations suggested inflation would fall from 9.1% to 8.7% in July. Bitcoin claimed $24,000 following CPI data release. Consumer price index (CPI) inflation data shows a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 8.5% for...
Instant View: US CPI unchanged in July, raises hopes of Fed slowing
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices decelerated in July as gasoline prices dropped sharply, raising hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may dial back its aggressive path of interest rate hikes.
FOXBusiness
Small business sentiment hovers near historic low as inflation rages
Small business confidence rose slightly in July but remained near a historic low as fears over white-hot inflation persisted, with the most business owners since 1979 reporting that rising prices were their single most important problem, according to a new survey published on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Businesses,...
AOL Corp
Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%
Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Dollar falls on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday, with its biggest decline against the yen since March 2020, following a cooler-than-expected inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin spikes to $24,000 as CPI inflation remains unchanged at 8.5%
The price of Bitcoin moved higher following the release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), showing no change in July. In anticipation of the data, Bitcoin rose from a local bottom of $22,600 on August 10 as investors awaited the inflation report. On the release of the information, BTC’s initial reaction saw a spike to $24,000.
China Consumer Inflation Hits 2-Year High: Here's What Mainly Drove It
China’s consumer price index rose to a two-year high of 2.7% in July, while its factory-gate inflation hit a 17-month low, with producers’ price index rising 4.2% year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. What Happened: According to the NBS, the uptick in July inflation was led...
etftrends.com
U.S. Dollar ETFs Gain on Bets of a Shifting Fed Outlook
U.S. dollar-related exchange traded funds strengthened Friday after the unusually strong July jobs report raised bets that the Federal Reserve will add more interest rate hikes ahead. On Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish (UUP) was up 0.9% and the WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) increased 0.6%.
Comments / 0