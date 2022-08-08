Read full article on original website
Kewsong Lee's decision to step down as Carlyle chief highlights the challenge private equity faces when transitioning from founders
Kewsong Lee to step down as Carlyle's chief executive, investors Bain and Redwood have figured out how to tap into the $28 trillion home-equity market, and VCs are raising cash at record pace.
Goldman Sachs' Marcus is beset with turnover and tension. As losses mount, Goldman's venture onto Main Street is becoming a defining moment for CEO David Solomon.
Inside Goldman Sachs' costly Marcus venture, Shopify's lavish getaways that took place just before layoffs, and Europe's bond market goes more than a month without a new deal.
Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40
The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53. However, there’s a portion of finance chiefs who work at some of America’s largest companies that haven’t yet reached age 40. Meta’s Susan Li will become the latest addition to the list, which also includes the “Master of Coin.”
Dreaded ‘down rounds’ shave billions off startup valuations
(Reuters) – Several high-flying startups are being brought down to earth, as a recent carnage in global equity markets and lackluster demand for new listings force companies to raise funds at a substantial discount to their sky-high valuations. Easy money from venture capital dealmaking is fast evaporating in an...
Could SoftBank Go Private Following Disappointing Quarterly Results? Analysts See Possibility
Softbank Group Corp SFTBY record $23.4 billion quarterly loss, pledge of heavy cost-cutting, and self-criticism could push its founder Masayoshi Son to reconsider a management buyout, the Financial Times reports. Analysts and investors said the latest results reflecting SoftBank's preparation to sell critical operations like Fortress Investment Group and higher...
Former Berkshire Executive And Possible Warren Buffett Successor Walks Away From It All: Tracy Britt Cool's Story
Tracy Britt Cool, a former Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) executive, was profiled in the New York Times Co NYT this weekend in “A Warren Buffett Protégée Strikes Out on Her Own,” which takes an in-depth look at Britt Cool’s upbringing and her job working for the famed investor, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
When Will the Housing Market Crash?
Any period of economic uncertainty can make a major financial decision, like buying a house, more stressful. Even times of economic confidence can seem like the perfect time for the bottom to fall out, and you don’t want your home to be collateral damage. “Buying a home is certainly...
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
Rumors that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will sell its stake in BYD have erased nearly all the carmaker’s stock gains for the year
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shares in the Chinese electric car manufacturer—which recently beat Elon Musk's Tesla in global deliveries of electric vehicles—slumped 12% on Tuesday after 225 million shares were added to the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing's Central Clearing and Settlement System on Monday, a precursor to a share sale. The number of BYD shares in the clearing database matches the stake owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, acquired in 2008.
Losses at SoftBank’s Vision Funds have consumed nearly all their historical gains
Today, the Japanese conglomerate and startup investing powerhouse reported earnings that were more than a little bleak. SoftBank’s quarterly losses, worth around 3.2 trillion yen ($24.5 billion), were its largest in history, leading to the company posting the following image atop its investor presentation:. They do say an image...
Japanese giant SoftBank dumps its entire stake in Uber as losses mount at its investment unit
SoftBank said that it sold its Uber holdings at some point between April and July at an average price of $41.47 per share. SoftBank invested in Uber in 2018 and last year sold about a third of its stake in ride-hailing firm, CNBC reported. It has now offloaded whatever shares it still held.
March Forward with Security Superstar Palantir Technologies
Today we’re pitting analyst against analyst, as one Wall Street expert seems to like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) while another is decidedly cautious. At the same time, PLTR stock could get a nice boost as it secures a deal with the U.S. military that’s worth many millions of dollars.
Sidley Austin Adds Jones Day Partner to Growing M&A and PE Group
Sidley Austin continues to build out its M&A and private equity prowess with the addition of Justin Macke in New York. Macke comes over from Jones Day where he became partner in 2020. He works with private equity firms and public companies in a wide array of transactions, including M&A, corporate governance, shareholder activism and SEC matters.
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
Elon Musk sells nearly 8 billion shares of Tesla stock worth nearly $7 billion
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly 8 billion shares of his company stock in recent days in transactions worth an estimated $6.88 billion, according to federal regulatory disclosures filed this week by the world's richest man. The move by Musk comes ahead of a legal...
SoftBank posts a $21.6 billion quarterly loss on its Vision Fund, one of the highest in its history
SoftBank posted one of its biggest losses at its Vision Fund investment unit for its fiscal first quarter, as technology stocks continue to get hammered amid rising interest rates. The Japanese giant's Vision Fund posted a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter. This is the...
Prudential says first-half profit up 8%; warns of persistent COVID woes
HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc (PRU.L) posted on Wednesday a rise of 8% in its first-half operating profit, but the Asia-focused insurer warned of challenging conditions for the rest of the year as COVID curbs persist in some markets.
Mexican Leasing Firm Unifin to Miss Debt Payments, Seek Restructuring Deal
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican leasing firm Unifin will miss principal and interest payments on its debt because of limited sources of financing, the company said in a filing to Mexico's main stock exchange. The decision is effective immediately "and through the period necessary to negotiate definitive agreements with (Unifin's)...
Crypto Analyst Lark Davis Says “Don’t Sell” Your Bitcoins to BlackRock
Highly popular New Zealand based crypto analyst said earlier today (August 5) talked about the strategic partnership between Coinbase and BlackRock (the world’s top asset management firm by total AUM) that was announced yesterday. BlackRock, which was founded in 1988, started with just eight people working in one room....
