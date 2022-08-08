ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
srnnews.com

Dreaded ‘down rounds’ shave billions off startup valuations

(Reuters) – Several high-flying startups are being brought down to earth, as a recent carnage in global equity markets and lackluster demand for new listings force companies to raise funds at a substantial discount to their sky-high valuations. Easy money from venture capital dealmaking is fast evaporating in an...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Benzinga

Could SoftBank Go Private Following Disappointing Quarterly Results? Analysts See Possibility

Softbank Group Corp SFTBY record $23.4 billion quarterly loss, pledge of heavy cost-cutting, and self-criticism could push its founder Masayoshi Son to reconsider a management buyout, the Financial Times reports. Analysts and investors said the latest results reflecting SoftBank's preparation to sell critical operations like Fortress Investment Group and higher...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

When Will the Housing Market Crash?

Any period of economic uncertainty can make a major financial decision, like buying a house, more stressful. Even times of economic confidence can seem like the perfect time for the bottom to fall out, and you don’t want your home to be collateral damage. “Buying a home is certainly...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Oppenheimer
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Rumors that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will sell its stake in BYD have erased nearly all the carmaker’s stock gains for the year

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shares in the Chinese electric car manufacturer—which recently beat Elon Musk's Tesla in global deliveries of electric vehicles—slumped 12% on Tuesday after 225 million shares were added to the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing's Central Clearing and Settlement System on Monday, a precursor to a share sale. The number of BYD shares in the clearing database matches the stake owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, acquired in 2008.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Losses at SoftBank’s Vision Funds have consumed nearly all their historical gains

Today, the Japanese conglomerate and startup investing powerhouse reported earnings that were more than a little bleak. SoftBank’s quarterly losses, worth around 3.2 trillion yen ($24.5 billion), were its largest in history, leading to the company posting the following image atop its investor presentation:. They do say an image...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
InvestorPlace

March Forward with Security Superstar Palantir Technologies

Today we’re pitting analyst against analyst, as one Wall Street expert seems to like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) while another is decidedly cautious. At the same time, PLTR stock could get a nice boost as it secures a deal with the U.S. military that’s worth many millions of dollars.
COMPUTERS
bloomberglaw.com

Sidley Austin Adds Jones Day Partner to Growing M&A and PE Group

Sidley Austin continues to build out its M&A and private equity prowess with the addition of Justin Macke in New York. Macke comes over from Jones Day where he became partner in 2020. He works with private equity firms and public companies in a wide array of transactions, including M&A, corporate governance, shareholder activism and SEC matters.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise

Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Mexican Leasing Firm Unifin to Miss Debt Payments, Seek Restructuring Deal

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican leasing firm Unifin will miss principal and interest payments on its debt because of limited sources of financing, the company said in a filing to Mexico's main stock exchange. The decision is effective immediately "and through the period necessary to negotiate definitive agreements with (Unifin's)...
ECONOMY
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst Lark Davis Says “Don’t Sell” Your Bitcoins to BlackRock

Highly popular New Zealand based crypto analyst said earlier today (August 5) talked about the strategic partnership between Coinbase and BlackRock (the world’s top asset management firm by total AUM) that was announced yesterday. BlackRock, which was founded in 1988, started with just eight people working in one room....
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy