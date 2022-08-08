ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise

Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know

CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
Consumer Inflation Expectations Drop At The Fastest Rate Ever

Inflation expectations among consumers in the U.S. have plunged, falling at the fastest rate ever in the history of the New York Federal Reserve’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations. The survey found that consumers expect inflation to rise 6.2% over the next year and 3.2% over the next three years.
US inflation slips from 40-year peak but remains high 8.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though the surge in overall prices slowed only modestly from the four-decade high it reached in June. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the government said Wednesday, down from a 9.1% year-over-year jump in June. On a monthly basis, prices were unchanged from June to July, the smallest such rise more than two years. Still, prices are spiking across a wide range of goods and services, leaving most Americans worse off. Average paychecks are rising faster than they have in decades — but not fast enough to keep up with accelerating costs for such items as food, rent, autos and medical services. President Joe Biden has pointed to declining gas prices as a sign that his policies — including large releases of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve — are helping lessen the higher costs that have strained Americans’ finances, particularly for lower-income Americans and Black and Hispanic households.
A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says

The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
Argentina's Central Bank Likely to Raise Interest Rate This Week, Say Traders

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is likely to raise its benchmark interest rate by 600 basis points this week to tackle the country's high inflation, market participants told Reuters on Tuesday. Analysts and local traders consulted by Reuters agreed that the bank could bring the nominal annual rate...
USD/CNY Rises After China’s Inflation Rate Climbs in July

The Chinese yuan recorded a modest gain against the greenback during Asian trading as the world’s second-largest economy posted higher inflation rates. Could Beijing, which had been relatively immune to soaring prices, finally come face to face with rampant inflation? The early data is mixed and could be rough to determine for another couple of months.
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
China Consumer Inflation Reaches 2-Year High as Pork Surges

China’s consumer inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in two years, largely due to surging pork costs, while weak consumer demand kept overall price pressures in check. The consumer price index rose 2.7% last month from a year earlier as pork prices surged 20.2%, National Bureau of...
Thai central bank hikes key rate by 25 bps to tame inflation

BANGKOK - Thailand's central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time in nearly four years on Wednesday, lifting it by a quarter point as expected to fight surging inflation as the economic recovery gains momentum. The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted 6-1 to increase...
U.S. productivity posts biggest ever annual drop in second quarter

(Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948 when the Labor Department began tracking it, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output...
