US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
biztoc.com
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
ValueWalk
Consumer Inflation Expectations Drop At The Fastest Rate Ever
Inflation expectations among consumers in the U.S. have plunged, falling at the fastest rate ever in the history of the New York Federal Reserve’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations. The survey found that consumers expect inflation to rise 6.2% over the next year and 3.2% over the next three years.
US inflation slips from 40-year peak but remains high 8.5%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though the surge in overall prices slowed only modestly from the four-decade high it reached in June. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the government said Wednesday, down from a 9.1% year-over-year jump in June. On a monthly basis, prices were unchanged from June to July, the smallest such rise more than two years. Still, prices are spiking across a wide range of goods and services, leaving most Americans worse off. Average paychecks are rising faster than they have in decades — but not fast enough to keep up with accelerating costs for such items as food, rent, autos and medical services. President Joe Biden has pointed to declining gas prices as a sign that his policies — including large releases of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve — are helping lessen the higher costs that have strained Americans’ finances, particularly for lower-income Americans and Black and Hispanic households.
Wells Fargo says US inflation could drop to 5% by October, given the plunge in gasoline prices
US inflation could well drop to 5% over the coming months after a sharp fall in energy prices, Wells Fargo said. Gasoline prices in the US have tumbled from above $5 a gallon in June to roughly $4 as of Tuesday. Yet Wells Fargo said inflation is unlikely to keep...
A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says
The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
City workers get double-digit wage rises while lowest-paid see 1% increase
Report finds ‘tale of two labour markets’ as workers in London’s financial district enjoy inflation-busting increases
US News and World Report
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
Philippines' GDP growth momentum cools in Q2 as inflation soars
MANILA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy's recovery momentum slowed in the second quarter amid high inflation, but the government is confident this year's growth target remains achievable, giving the central bank leeway to further tighten policy to curb price pressures.
US News and World Report
Argentina's Central Bank Likely to Raise Interest Rate This Week, Say Traders
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is likely to raise its benchmark interest rate by 600 basis points this week to tackle the country's high inflation, market participants told Reuters on Tuesday. Analysts and local traders consulted by Reuters agreed that the bank could bring the nominal annual rate...
Dollar Gains Ahead Of Inflation Data: Analyst Says Euro Parity Could Be Tested Again
The U.S. dollar traded marginally higher during the Asia session on Wednesday as traders prepared for U.S. consumer inflation data due later in the day, which will determine the course of prospective rate hikes. Earlier, a strong July jobs report had stoked fears of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
FOXBusiness
Americans' inflation expectations declined sharply in July, New York Fed says
Consumer expectations for where inflation will be one year from now fell sharply in July, according to a key Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published Monday, a potentially reassuring sign for the U.S. central bank as it tries to cool surging prices. The median expectation is that the...
USD/CNY Rises After China’s Inflation Rate Climbs in July
The Chinese yuan recorded a modest gain against the greenback during Asian trading as the world’s second-largest economy posted higher inflation rates. Could Beijing, which had been relatively immune to soaring prices, finally come face to face with rampant inflation? The early data is mixed and could be rough to determine for another couple of months.
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
Bloomberg
China Consumer Inflation Reaches 2-Year High as Pork Surges
China’s consumer inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in two years, largely due to surging pork costs, while weak consumer demand kept overall price pressures in check. The consumer price index rose 2.7% last month from a year earlier as pork prices surged 20.2%, National Bureau of...
biztoc.com
Thai central bank hikes key rate by 25 bps to tame inflation
BANGKOK - Thailand's central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time in nearly four years on Wednesday, lifting it by a quarter point as expected to fight surging inflation as the economic recovery gains momentum. The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted 6-1 to increase...
Stocks stumble as caution reigns ahead of U.S. inflation data
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares slipped and the dollar hung off recent highs on Tuesday as investors eyed U.S. inflation data due a day later that will likely yield clues to any further aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.
The stock market is still searching for a bottom with the Fed 'far from finished' in driving down inflation
US stocks will likely keep looking for a bottom in the bear market after July's massive job gains, LPL Financial said Friday. The strong jobs report keeps the Fed on course in fighting inflation with more interest rate hikes. The US economy added 528,000 jobs in July, well beyond expectations...
srnnews.com
U.S. productivity posts biggest ever annual drop in second quarter
(Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948 when the Labor Department began tracking it, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output...
Futures tick higher as investors brace for inflation data
Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday ahead of keenly awaited consumer prices data, which will allow investors to determine if inflation is peaking and help calibrate their expectations on future interest rate hikes.
