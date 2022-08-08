Read full article on original website
Norvan Blakley, 60
Norvan Curtis Blakley II passed away suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. He was 60. Born Oct. 29, 1961 in Jamestown, Tenn. to Norvan and Barbara Blakley, Norvan lived most of his childhood in Clinton, Tenn. He later moved to Oneida, where he lived and raised his family. He received a bachelor’s degree in business from Cumberland University. He spent most of his career working alongside his father in the family business, Norvan Blakley Motors.
William Bowling, 89
William A. Bowling, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. He was 89. Born Sept. 21, 1932 in New River, William was the son of Harrison and Flora Washam Bowling. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served as a sergeant in the Korean War. He married Vivian Jeffers on July 22, 1955. He attended Tennessee Technological University, obtaining a degree in accounting. He did graduate work towards a master’s degree in environmental health and ground water pollution at the University of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University. He was ordained a deacon at Low Gap Baptist Church and then at Bethlehem Baptist Church. He taught Sunday school and was on the Building Committee. He was a member of First Baptist Church of ONeida. He loved his Lord and sang in every choir in the church he attended. He was a 50-year mason, belonging to the Masonic Lodge of Robbins. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and Shriner.
Murderous mayhem: Tinker Dave vs. Champ
On October 28, 1862 — the same day Union Col. William Clift was writing to his superiors that he had reorganized the 7th Tennessee Volunteer Infantry in Scott County and was mounting regular patrols in an effort to interrupt the raiding parties in the region — infamous guerrilla fighter Samuel “Champ” Ferguson visited the Albany, Kentucky home of an old nemesis, Thomas Washington Tabor, just as Tabor came riding up the road on his horse.
Diana Finch, 77
Diana Kay Finch departed this life on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 77. Born Aug. 17, 1944 in Maryville, Tenn., Diana was the daughter of Raymond and Florena Lawson Jeffers. She was united in marriage to Gregory Finch on June 29, 2000 in Lonoke, Ark. She was a member of Covenant Baptist Church. She found enjoyment in her flowers, knitting, making scarfs, cooking (especially making fudge) and above all spending time with her family.
Scott County surpasses 10,000 total cases of covid
Scott County has surpassed 10,000 cases of Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in Scott County date back to when the pandemic reached the United States in March 2020, and the 10,000-case benchmark comes as the prevalence of covid continues to increase locally and across Tennessee. There were 183...
