William A. Bowling, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. He was 89. Born Sept. 21, 1932 in New River, William was the son of Harrison and Flora Washam Bowling. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served as a sergeant in the Korean War. He married Vivian Jeffers on July 22, 1955. He attended Tennessee Technological University, obtaining a degree in accounting. He did graduate work towards a master’s degree in environmental health and ground water pollution at the University of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University. He was ordained a deacon at Low Gap Baptist Church and then at Bethlehem Baptist Church. He taught Sunday school and was on the Building Committee. He was a member of First Baptist Church of ONeida. He loved his Lord and sang in every choir in the church he attended. He was a 50-year mason, belonging to the Masonic Lodge of Robbins. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and Shriner.

ONEIDA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO