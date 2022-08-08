ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

We Finally Have A Date Set For Ethereum's Merge

But, first of all, what is the merge? It’s the fusion of the Beacon Chain and the Consensus Layer in order to form Ethereum’s ETH/USD next chapter. In very few words, it’s the switching of consensus protocols from today’s proof of work into Proof of stake.
cryptonewsz.com

PrivaCrip, Cosmos, and Avalanche – These Cryptocurrencies are Revolutionizing the Blockchain Space

Proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies such as new crypto PrivaCrip (PRCR), Cosmos (ATOM), and Avalanche (AVAX) possess several technical benefits (blockchain security) and different economic rewards to their holders (simply put, users can earn by holding several PoS cryptocurrencies). This provides the dual advantages of securing the blockchain network and allowing users to earn incentives or rewards on their holdings.
forkast.news

Why crypto remains niche and far from the mainstream

Cryptocurrency continues to capture the imagination of proponents and make headlines on an almost daily basis. But in many respects, it remains an immature industry with relatively few use cases. The main struggle right now is adoption, especially during a bear market — in terms of raising overall awareness and encouraging more people to actually utilize both cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in everyday life.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
forkast.news

Circle freezes smart contract addresses linked to blacklisted Tornado Cash

Circle Internet Financial Ltd., the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, froze over 75,000 USDC in funds linked to 81 sanctioned addresses at the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash on Monday, according to data from crypto aggregator Dune Analytics. Fast facts. The U.S. Treasury Department banned all U.S. persons and entities from...
forkast.news

Business as usual at India’s WazirX as Binance distances itself

Indian crypto exchange WazirX said its operations are being conducted as usual, even after Binance denied owning equity in Zanmai Labs, the entity operating WazirX. The spat over ownership — Binance had reportedly acquired WazirX in 2019 — surfaced after Indian authorities reportedly froze US$8 million in WazirX assets, alleging possible violation of foreign exchange laws.
forkast.news

Naver’s Zepeto metaverse starts blockchain initiative with Solana

South Korean metaverse platform Zepeto has teamed with Solana and Web 3.0 developer Jump Crypto to construct ZepetoX, a cryptocurrency-based metaverse project, according to a press release. Fast facts. ZepetoX aims to establish a 3D open-world platform where creators and users can build, play and earn on top of blockchain...
forkast.news

Crypto.com enters South Korea market with two local startup acquisitions

Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has forayed into South Korea with two acquisitions — payment service provider PnLink Co. and virtual asset service provider OK-BIT Co., the company said. Fast facts. The Singapore-based company also said it secured registration under South Korea’s electronic financial transaction act and as a virtual asset...
foodlogistics.com

Native Carrier Mobile App to Advance Freight Procurement Automation

To help shippers and carriers uncover resilience, sustainability and cost reduction opportunities, Sleek Technologies launched a self-service mobile app for small to medium-size carriers. Once downloaded, the app provides carriers with direct access to large, reputable shippers with high load volumes. “Sourcing the right carrier, at the right time, at...
CoinTelegraph

Reddit partners with FTX to enable ETH gas fees for community points

After moving away from Bitcoin (BTC) payments years ago, online forum Reddit now seems to be inching closer to embracing cryptocurrency payments via a new partnership with the FTX exchange. Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX and Reddit announced in a joint statement on Tuesday that the platform intends to integrate...
forkast.news

India crypto traders try to dodge fallout from WazirX woes, spat with Binance

Cryptocurrency investor Neel Kukreti reckons he got lucky. Like thousands of other investors, the 24-year-old had crypto sitting in India’s WazirX exchange when local authorities on Aug. 5 froze US$8 million in the platform’s funds, alleging violation of foreign exchange laws. Then matters got more complicated when Binance,...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise in broad gains; Solana jumps; BNB adds to surge

Bitcoin and Ethereum rose in broad-based gains in cryptocurrencies that drove all other tokens higher in the top 10 list by market capitalization in afternoon trading in Asia on Monday. Fast facts. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, added 3.3% in the 24 hours to 3:30 p.m. in Hong Kong to...
forkast.news

China shuts 13,000 social media accounts for promoting crypto investment

China has shut down nearly 13,000 accounts advocating cryptocurrency investments on popular Chinese social media platforms this year, deleted 51,000 related posts and closed 105 websites offering crypto-related information, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced on Tuesday. Fast facts. The CAC said the account-deletion campaign is to enforce the...
International Business Times

Reddit Integrates FTX Pay To Roll Out Tokenized Community Points

Crypto exchange FTX has struck a deal with Reddit to integrate FTX Pay with the social media platform and Ethereum layer-2 solution Arbitrum, allowing users to pay gas fees on Reddit's Community Points tokens via fiat. FTX revealed in a blog post dated Aug. 9 that its crypto-to-fiat exchange platform...
