cryptoglobe.com
‘$ADA Whale’ Says Cardano Could Become ‘Bigger’ Than ‘Anything Seen in Crypto Before’
A popular Cardano ($ADA) influencer has recently explained he that Cardano could become “bigger” than “anything seen in crypto before” if decentralized governance on the cryptocurrency’s network works out. In a tweet shared with its nearly 110,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter, the pseudonymous...
Benzinga
We Finally Have A Date Set For Ethereum's Merge
But, first of all, what is the merge? It’s the fusion of the Beacon Chain and the Consensus Layer in order to form Ethereum’s ETH/USD next chapter. In very few words, it’s the switching of consensus protocols from today’s proof of work into Proof of stake.
cryptonewsz.com
PrivaCrip, Cosmos, and Avalanche – These Cryptocurrencies are Revolutionizing the Blockchain Space
Proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies such as new crypto PrivaCrip (PRCR), Cosmos (ATOM), and Avalanche (AVAX) possess several technical benefits (blockchain security) and different economic rewards to their holders (simply put, users can earn by holding several PoS cryptocurrencies). This provides the dual advantages of securing the blockchain network and allowing users to earn incentives or rewards on their holdings.
forkast.news
Polygon cofounder says bear market is an opportunity for blockchain builders
The current bear market is an opportunity for blockchain developers to focus on building while there is no “noise,” Polygon cofounder Sandeep Nailwal said during a panel at Korea Blockchain Week 2022 on Monday. Fast facts. “In the bear market, the best part is that there [are] no...
forkast.news
Why crypto remains niche and far from the mainstream
Cryptocurrency continues to capture the imagination of proponents and make headlines on an almost daily basis. But in many respects, it remains an immature industry with relatively few use cases. The main struggle right now is adoption, especially during a bear market — in terms of raising overall awareness and encouraging more people to actually utilize both cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in everyday life.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
biztoc.com
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
'Malicious actor' drains $5.2 million in crypto assets from 8,000 digital wallets in one go
Thousands of digital wallets on the Solana blockchain were drained of funds by a "malicious actor" last night. Over $5.2 million in crypto assets were lost in the attack, but Solana is blaming external software, stating that it's not an issue with its own blockchain. Cybersecurity experts have surmised that...
forkast.news
Circle freezes smart contract addresses linked to blacklisted Tornado Cash
Circle Internet Financial Ltd., the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, froze over 75,000 USDC in funds linked to 81 sanctioned addresses at the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash on Monday, according to data from crypto aggregator Dune Analytics. Fast facts. The U.S. Treasury Department banned all U.S. persons and entities from...
forkast.news
Business as usual at India’s WazirX as Binance distances itself
Indian crypto exchange WazirX said its operations are being conducted as usual, even after Binance denied owning equity in Zanmai Labs, the entity operating WazirX. The spat over ownership — Binance had reportedly acquired WazirX in 2019 — surfaced after Indian authorities reportedly froze US$8 million in WazirX assets, alleging possible violation of foreign exchange laws.
TechCrunch
How did this tiny startup put live, moving people into a full-blown 3D landscape instantaneously?
It turned out to be a legit experience, as Bristol, U.K.-based startup Condense, showed me how my badly dancing body had been instantaneously transported into a full-blown 3D landscape. What didn’t compute, at least for me, was how they’d done it so fast. Not just fast, but literally live.
forkast.news
Naver’s Zepeto metaverse starts blockchain initiative with Solana
South Korean metaverse platform Zepeto has teamed with Solana and Web 3.0 developer Jump Crypto to construct ZepetoX, a cryptocurrency-based metaverse project, according to a press release. Fast facts. ZepetoX aims to establish a 3D open-world platform where creators and users can build, play and earn on top of blockchain...
forkast.news
Crypto.com enters South Korea market with two local startup acquisitions
Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has forayed into South Korea with two acquisitions — payment service provider PnLink Co. and virtual asset service provider OK-BIT Co., the company said. Fast facts. The Singapore-based company also said it secured registration under South Korea’s electronic financial transaction act and as a virtual asset...
foodlogistics.com
Native Carrier Mobile App to Advance Freight Procurement Automation
To help shippers and carriers uncover resilience, sustainability and cost reduction opportunities, Sleek Technologies launched a self-service mobile app for small to medium-size carriers. Once downloaded, the app provides carriers with direct access to large, reputable shippers with high load volumes. “Sourcing the right carrier, at the right time, at...
CoinTelegraph
Reddit partners with FTX to enable ETH gas fees for community points
After moving away from Bitcoin (BTC) payments years ago, online forum Reddit now seems to be inching closer to embracing cryptocurrency payments via a new partnership with the FTX exchange. Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX and Reddit announced in a joint statement on Tuesday that the platform intends to integrate...
forkast.news
Issue tokens later for growth, not for initial fundraising, advises Binance chief Changpeng Zhao
Web3 companies should issue tokens to accelerate growth, not to gather initial funds, said Binance founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Changpeng “CZ” Zhao at a fireside chat at Korea Blockchain Week 2022 on Tuesday. Fast facts. “When people come into Web3 and want to develop applications, projects...
forkast.news
India crypto traders try to dodge fallout from WazirX woes, spat with Binance
Cryptocurrency investor Neel Kukreti reckons he got lucky. Like thousands of other investors, the 24-year-old had crypto sitting in India’s WazirX exchange when local authorities on Aug. 5 froze US$8 million in the platform’s funds, alleging violation of foreign exchange laws. Then matters got more complicated when Binance,...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise in broad gains; Solana jumps; BNB adds to surge
Bitcoin and Ethereum rose in broad-based gains in cryptocurrencies that drove all other tokens higher in the top 10 list by market capitalization in afternoon trading in Asia on Monday. Fast facts. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, added 3.3% in the 24 hours to 3:30 p.m. in Hong Kong to...
forkast.news
China shuts 13,000 social media accounts for promoting crypto investment
China has shut down nearly 13,000 accounts advocating cryptocurrency investments on popular Chinese social media platforms this year, deleted 51,000 related posts and closed 105 websites offering crypto-related information, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced on Tuesday. Fast facts. The CAC said the account-deletion campaign is to enforce the...
International Business Times
Reddit Integrates FTX Pay To Roll Out Tokenized Community Points
Crypto exchange FTX has struck a deal with Reddit to integrate FTX Pay with the social media platform and Ethereum layer-2 solution Arbitrum, allowing users to pay gas fees on Reddit's Community Points tokens via fiat. FTX revealed in a blog post dated Aug. 9 that its crypto-to-fiat exchange platform...
