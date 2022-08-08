Read full article on original website
City of Jackson asks residents to conserve water ‘where possible’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson is requesting residents to take efforts to conserve water as work crews make necessary repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. This announcement comes hours after the city sent a statement regarding the low water pressure that is being called to mechanical issues at the plant.
Mayor says some ‘higher-ups’ with MSDH don’t think turbidity in water is a public health threat
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba on Monday doubled down on his earlier statements that Jackson’s water is safe to drink, saying that even some health department officials believe the latest boil water notice wasn’t needed. “We’ve had both conversations with Department of Health personnel...
Jackson to distribute bottled water Monday evening
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents Monday evening. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. 5080 Parkway Drive (Colonial Mart Shopping Center) Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our...
Magee mayor admits to slapping his wife, has no plans to resign
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) – The Magee Police Department has arrested the town’s mayor, Dale Berry after Berry’s wife filed assault charges. Chief Shane Little said his officers responded to an early morning domestic call at a Magee home on August 6. However, when police arrived, the chief...
Things To Know for Monday, August 8
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was...
18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hotel room in Ridgeland on Monday night. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says there was a party at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn. Chief Myers said an argument erupted, and...
Missing Wesson man found dead; Suspect arrested for his murder
WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a man went missing in Wesson, Mississippi. The Wesson Police Department says that they recently received a report of a missing man, Tony Taylor. The police then located the deceased body of Taylor. Samuel Ray...
Vicksburg man arrested after officers discover stolen firearm
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – A Vicksburg man was arrested on Friday, August 5 after officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at approximately 10:03 p.m. According to the press release, a 2015 Ford Fusion was searched due to the strong odor of marijuana. Police officers then discovered a handgun that had been reported stolen in Vicksburg.
Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Capital City. The parents of the young woman just recently got their first taste of justice. Twenty-one-year-old Kaylin Banyard was killed in a drive-by shooting less than five minutes...
Two brothers dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Two brothers died in a car crash near Crystal Springs in Copiah County on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart says at 9:25 p.m., 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry was traveling in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.
1 injured, 1 killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – A motorcyclist was killed and another person was injured on Sunday after a crash in Simpson County. It happened around 9:00 p.m. on Highway 13 at Mt. Zion Road when a motorcycle driven by Alyssa E. Woods, 29, of Prentiss, collided with a 2010 Chevrolet HHR.
