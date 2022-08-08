ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

fox40jackson.com

City of Jackson asks residents to conserve water ‘where possible’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson is requesting residents to take efforts to conserve water as work crews make necessary repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. This announcement comes hours after the city sent a statement regarding the low water pressure that is being called to mechanical issues at the plant.
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Jackson to distribute bottled water Monday evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents Monday evening. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. 5080 Parkway Drive (Colonial Mart Shopping Center) Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Magee mayor admits to slapping his wife, has no plans to resign

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) – The Magee Police Department has arrested the town’s mayor, Dale Berry after Berry’s wife filed assault charges. Chief Shane Little said his officers responded to an early morning domestic call at a Magee home on August 6. However, when police arrived, the chief...
fox40jackson.com

Things To Know for Monday, August 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was...
MAGEE, MS
fox40jackson.com

18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hotel room in Ridgeland on Monday night. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says there was a party at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn. Chief Myers said an argument erupted, and...
RIDGELAND, MS
fox40jackson.com

Missing Wesson man found dead; Suspect arrested for his murder

WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a man went missing in Wesson, Mississippi. The Wesson Police Department says that they recently received a report of a missing man, Tony Taylor. The police then located the deceased body of Taylor. Samuel Ray...
WESSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Vicksburg man arrested after officers discover stolen firearm

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – A Vicksburg man was arrested on Friday, August 5 after officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at approximately 10:03 p.m. According to the press release, a 2015 Ford Fusion was searched due to the strong odor of marijuana. Police officers then discovered a handgun that had been reported stolen in Vicksburg.
fox40jackson.com

Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Capital City. The parents of the young woman just recently got their first taste of justice. Twenty-one-year-old Kaylin Banyard was killed in a drive-by shooting less than five minutes...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Two brothers dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Two brothers died in a car crash near Crystal Springs in Copiah County on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart says at 9:25 p.m., 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry was traveling in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.

