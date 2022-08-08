Read full article on original website
Related
crescentcitysports.com
Anthony Mauro named Louisiana Tech Football’s Director of Player Personnel
RUSTON – Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie has announced the addition of Anthony Mauro as the Director of Player Personnel for the Bulldog football staff. Mauro arrives in Ruston after spending the previous year at Fresno State where he served as the director of scouting. “We are excited...
Grambling State University announce their new head volleyball coach
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University announced the hiring of their new head volleyball coach, Paige Phillips, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Phillips, who spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach at North Carolina Central, helped the Eagles’ program to become one of the best in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. I am […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Washington, Williams vying for District 1 LPSB seat
The Lincoln Parish School Board District 1 election to be held on Nov. 8 will feature Willie “Jim” Washington running against Danielle Williams for the vacant seat left open after Board member Susan Wiley decided not to run for reelection. Washington has put 48 years into public education,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Good news for Grambling
In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
KNOE TV8
Grayson chief of police arrested
GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say. Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges. Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana gas prices fall to lowest level in months
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The people of Louisiana, especially those in the Monroe area, are seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the country as prices fall to levels not seen in about five months. According to the website, GasBuddy.com, the national average has dipped to roughly $4 a...
KNOE TV8
Young entrepreneur opens Monroe’s first candle bar on Louisville Ave.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A young entrepreneur opened Monroe’s first candle bar Sunday afternoon. LoveLit Candles Co. + Candle Bar is located in the Twin City Shopping Center at 2213 Louisville Avenue, and it’s a place where candle lovers can go and customize their own signature scent or purchase a ready-made candle.
RELATED PEOPLE
KNOE TV8
Ouachita school buses getting cameras, route-tracking, and A/C
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish school buses are about to get big upgrades. On Tuesday, the Ouachita Parish School Board announced that $2 million of COVID relief funds have been pre-approved to add air conditioners to all the buses. However, Ouachita Parish has been approved to add cameras and...
City of Monroe announce the Candy Company Mural Project; mural artists listed
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 8, 2022, the City of Monroe announced a community art project in conjunction with the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council that’s starting in Monroe, La. The Candy Company Mural Project will feature 13 local artists whose works will be displayed on panels located on the side of the world […]
KTAL
1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting; bullet pierces child’s bedroom
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom. According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south...
Natchez Democrat
School teacher arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Cyber Crime Unit aided in the investigation of a man from Colfax, Louisiana, who allegedly contacted a 15-year-old online and asked for a secret dating relationship because he had just started a teaching job in Grant Parish. Authorities said Bradly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOE TV8
Wooded area catches fire near Ouachita Parish mobile home park
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish firefighters are working to contain a blaze in a wooded area next to a mobile home park on Louisiana Highway 15. They responded to the fire just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. It’s next to Antique Acres on Winnsboro Road. So far, no mobile...
Lake Charles American Press
Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation
A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic call nets wanted man
A Ruston man was arrested Friday night when police responding to a domestic disturbance learned he was wanted. Ruston Police responded to the disturbance on East Hilly Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Officers learned a male with a knife and female with a claw hammer had been fighting. The fight had ended before officers’ arrival. Dequarious J. Jones, 31, was identified as one of the parties in the fight.
KNOE TV8
Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects
Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Quarterback competition heats up at ULM. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT. Chandler Rogers and Jiya Wright frontrunners for starting job. Union...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
Comments / 0