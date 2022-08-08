ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

crescentcitysports.com

Anthony Mauro named Louisiana Tech Football’s Director of Player Personnel

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie has announced the addition of Anthony Mauro as the Director of Player Personnel for the Bulldog football staff. Mauro arrives in Ruston after spending the previous year at Fresno State where he served as the director of scouting. “We are excited...
RUSTON, LA
KLFY News 10

Grambling State University announce their new head volleyball coach

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University announced the hiring of their new head volleyball coach, Paige Phillips, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Phillips, who spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach at North Carolina Central, helped the Eagles’ program to become one of the best in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. I am […]
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Washington, Williams vying for District 1 LPSB seat

The Lincoln Parish School Board District 1 election to be held on Nov. 8 will feature Willie “Jim” Washington running against Danielle Williams for the vacant seat left open after Board member Susan Wiley decided not to run for reelection. Washington has put 48 years into public education,...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Good news for Grambling

In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Grayson chief of police arrested

GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say. Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges. Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in...
GRAYSON, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana gas prices fall to lowest level in months

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The people of Louisiana, especially those in the Monroe area, are seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the country as prices fall to levels not seen in about five months. According to the website, GasBuddy.com, the national average has dipped to roughly $4 a...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Young entrepreneur opens Monroe’s first candle bar on Louisville Ave.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A young entrepreneur opened Monroe’s first candle bar Sunday afternoon. LoveLit Candles Co. + Candle Bar is located in the Twin City Shopping Center at 2213 Louisville Avenue, and it’s a place where candle lovers can go and customize their own signature scent or purchase a ready-made candle.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Ouachita school buses getting cameras, route-tracking, and A/C

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish school buses are about to get big upgrades. On Tuesday, the Ouachita Parish School Board announced that $2 million of COVID relief funds have been pre-approved to add air conditioners to all the buses. However, Ouachita Parish has been approved to add cameras and...
MONROE, LA
KTAL

1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting; bullet pierces child’s bedroom

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom. According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchez Democrat

School teacher arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Cyber Crime Unit aided in the investigation of a man from Colfax, Louisiana, who allegedly contacted a 15-year-old online and asked for a secret dating relationship because he had just started a teaching job in Grant Parish. Authorities said Bradly...
COLFAX, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation

A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic call nets wanted man

A Ruston man was arrested Friday night when police responding to a domestic disturbance learned he was wanted. Ruston Police responded to the disturbance on East Hilly Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Officers learned a male with a knife and female with a claw hammer had been fighting. The fight had ended before officers’ arrival. Dequarious J. Jones, 31, was identified as one of the parties in the fight.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects

Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Quarterback competition heats up at ULM. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT. Chandler Rogers and Jiya Wright frontrunners for starting job. Union...
MONROE, LA
KSLA

Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
NATCHITOCHES, LA

