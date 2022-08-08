Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
moderncampground.com
Roberts Resorts Expands RV Park Portfolio with Colorado, Texas Acquisitions
In the continued expansion of its portfolio, Roberts Resorts recently acquired two additional RV parks in Amarillo, Texas and Durango, Colorado. According to a press release, Roberts Resorts’ latest additions include the 189-site Oasis RV Resort in Amarillo and the 126-site Oasis RV Resort in Durango. The company plans...
FireRescue1
Colo. FD mourns loss of 2 fire, EMS training captains in less than a week
DURANGO, Colo. — Members of the Durango Fire Protection District are mourning the loss of two of their own in less than a week, the Durango Herald reported. Scott Gallagher, a fire training captain who had been with the department for more than 20 years, was killed after he was struck from behind by a vehicle while riding his bike, the Durango Police Department reported.
horsegulchblog.com
Unlawful discriminatory sign removed from Rotary Park following inquiry
An unlawful discriminatory sign that attempted to prohibit skateboards or bicycles at Rotary Park under the pretense of a City of Durango ordinance was removed by public officials within a week of me raising questions about it. Specifically, the sign said,. “No Skateboards or Bicycles In Park. Violators will be...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1