FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR EASTERN JO DAVIESS AND STEPHENSON COUNTIES... At 848 AM CDT, emergency management reported flash flooding over much of Stephenson County, with road washouts and water over roadways. Between 4 and 8 inches

