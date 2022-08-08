ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valmeyer native on ESPN

Trent McNiel, the 12-year-old son of former Valmeyer residents Jason and Paula McNiel, has played a key role in a Tennessee team's journey to the Little League World Series that starts next week in Williamsport, Pa. Trent is a pitcher and first baseman with Nolensville Little League,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
VALMEYER, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Fall Sports Athletes Embrace Start of Seasons

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school football players aren’t the only student-athletes who went back to work this week. Practice started for all Illinois High School Association fall sports Monday. The first day of practice was special for Notre Dame soccer player Nevan Libert. He’s only played in five games the past two years due […]
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Kahoks Boys Soccer Opens Fall Practice Looking To Advance To Class 3A State Finals In November, Team Is Working Hard

COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High School boys soccer team began its fall practices on Monday at the school as the Kahoks get ready for their season opener Aug. 24 at Triad, a game that pits the Kahoks, 24-4-1 last season, reaching the Class 3A super sectional before losing to Lockport Township 3-2 at Bloomington-Normal, and the Knights, who went 25-1-1, with their only loss being a 1-0 heartbreaker to Rockford Boylan Catholic in the Class 2A state final.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Collinsville Football Starts Fall Practice Looking To Build Upon Breakout Season, Return To IHSA Playoffs

COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High School football team began it preparations for the 2022 season on Monday with the opening day of fall practice at the high school. The team is eager to improve on last year's 8-2 season, one of last year's surprise stories, as the Kahoks won their first six games before losing to Mt. Zion at Kahok Stadium in week seven, qualifying for the IHSA playoffs for the first time since 2010, but lost in the first round of Class 7A to Geneva 28-21 at home.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Daily Leader

Warriors fall to Redbirds

Dwight erupted for four runs in the third inning to overcome a slight deficit and went on to rout Pontiac 17-2 in junior high softball Saturday. Dwight scored a run in the top of the first inning but the Warriors responded with a run in the bottom of the opening frame to pull even, and then pushed across a marker in the second for a short-lived 2-1 lead.
PONTIAC, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Temperature hot but hopes high as Gibault opens soccer practice under new coach

WATERLOO — Sweat dripped from their faces. Their shirts were drenched with perspiration. A nearby tree, providing a small amount of shade, lured them in its direction during welcome water breaks. Boys soccer practice had begun Monday at Gibault High School. “I’m excited to be back,” Hawks senior midfielder...
WATERLOO, IL

