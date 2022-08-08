Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
Valmeyer native on ESPN
Trent McNiel, the 12-year-old son of former Valmeyer residents Jason and Paula McNiel, has played a key role in a Tennessee team's journey to the Little League World Series that starts next week in Williamsport, Pa. Trent is a pitcher and first baseman with Nolensville Little League,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Fall Sports Athletes Embrace Start of Seasons
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school football players aren’t the only student-athletes who went back to work this week. Practice started for all Illinois High School Association fall sports Monday. The first day of practice was special for Notre Dame soccer player Nevan Libert. He’s only played in five games the past two years due […]
25newsnow.com
25 Sports Tuesday - Peoria High preview, plus day two of high school football practice and Sunday Morning League baseball
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tuesday marked the second day of high school football training camp in Illinois. Plus, our 25 Sports Tour spots at Peoria High to preview the Lions.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Kahoks Boys Soccer Opens Fall Practice Looking To Advance To Class 3A State Finals In November, Team Is Working Hard
COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High School boys soccer team began its fall practices on Monday at the school as the Kahoks get ready for their season opener Aug. 24 at Triad, a game that pits the Kahoks, 24-4-1 last season, reaching the Class 3A super sectional before losing to Lockport Township 3-2 at Bloomington-Normal, and the Knights, who went 25-1-1, with their only loss being a 1-0 heartbreaker to Rockford Boylan Catholic in the Class 2A state final.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville Football Starts Fall Practice Looking To Build Upon Breakout Season, Return To IHSA Playoffs
COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High School football team began it preparations for the 2022 season on Monday with the opening day of fall practice at the high school. The team is eager to improve on last year's 8-2 season, one of last year's surprise stories, as the Kahoks won their first six games before losing to Mt. Zion at Kahok Stadium in week seven, qualifying for the IHSA playoffs for the first time since 2010, but lost in the first round of Class 7A to Geneva 28-21 at home.
Towering Soccer Goalkeeper Hank Alvey Trying to Reach His College Basketball Goals
GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He might be the tallest soccer player in the state. And 6-foot-9 Hank Alvey enjoys playing goalkeeper for Illini Bluffs High School. It gives him another sport to play. “I know college coaches look for that, Alvey said. “It’s helping me not get burnt out from basketball.” Basketball is his first […]
WIFR
Winnebago football looks to return to playoffs for the first time since 2017
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - High school football made its thunderous return to the Stateline Monday as teams fought through storms to get on the practice field for the first time this season. Winnebago was fortunate to plan their first practice in the afternoon for a dry start to their practice season.
Takeaways from Galesburg's first official football practice in 2022
GALESBURG — Galesburg High School's football team has already overcome a bit of adversity. The Silver Streaks attended their first official practice of the 2022 season Monday morning, and they honed their skills outside on their turf playing surface, inside the school's fieldhouse and then headed back outdoors. The...
25newsnow.com
HS Football Practice Kicks Off- plus Pekin Dragons football tour stop
PEORIA (25 News Now) - High school football practice starts in Illinois. We start our 34 school 25 Sports Football Tour with a preview of the Pekin Dragons.
Warriors fall to Redbirds
Dwight erupted for four runs in the third inning to overcome a slight deficit and went on to rout Pontiac 17-2 in junior high softball Saturday. Dwight scored a run in the top of the first inning but the Warriors responded with a run in the bottom of the opening frame to pull even, and then pushed across a marker in the second for a short-lived 2-1 lead.
tncontentexchange.com
Temperature hot but hopes high as Gibault opens soccer practice under new coach
WATERLOO — Sweat dripped from their faces. Their shirts were drenched with perspiration. A nearby tree, providing a small amount of shade, lured them in its direction during welcome water breaks. Boys soccer practice had begun Monday at Gibault High School. “I’m excited to be back,” Hawks senior midfielder...
