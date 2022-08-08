Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
Valmeyer native on ESPN
Trent McNiel, the 12-year-old son of former Valmeyer residents Jason and Paula McNiel, has played a key role in a Tennessee team's journey to the Little League World Series that starts next week in Williamsport, Pa. Trent is a pitcher and first baseman with Nolensville Little League,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Yardbarker
Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win
The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
Yardbarker
Reds place 3B Mike Moustakas (calf) on IL
The Cincinnati Reds placed third baseman Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, one day after he exited a game with a strained left calf. Moustakas was placed in a cast Tuesday. He was injured while running the bases during the fourth inning of Monday's game against the New York Mets.
FOX Sports
Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (60-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -181, Rockies +153; over/under is 11...
IN THIS ARTICLE
RubberDucks rally in ninth inning to open homestand with victory over Baysox
Three consecutive two-strike, two-out hits helped the RubberDucks rally for three runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park on Tuesday night. Brayan Rocchio, Bryan Lavastida and Micah Pries all roped RBI singles in the final at-bat for the Ducks (56-45) with Pries' being the game-winner. Rocchio finished the game 3-for-5 with three runs, an RBI and two stolen bases. Lavastida went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run and two RBIs and Jhonkensy Noel slapped a two-run single.
Yardbarker
Franmil Reyes Joins Cubs Lineup; Pair of Pitchers to Make Rehab Starts
The Chicago Cubs (44-64) will continue their tank-off with the Washington Nationals (36-75) Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT. Like most things this season, the Cubs are losing the tank-off and didn’t help things by beating the Nationals last night 6-3. Personally, I’m a fan of the Cubs re-signing Tyler Chatwood and having him pitch every game so Chicago can slide into the bottom three records. Just saying.
Yardbarker
White Sox edge Royals to split doubleheader
Eloy Jimenez had three hits and a walk as the Chicago White Sox defeated the host Kansas City Royals 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday night. The two clubs split the twin bill. Davis Martin (2-3), the 27th man called up for the doubleheader for the White...
Yardbarker
Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox outlook and odds Tue., 8/9: Young Royals set to play two against White Sox
After taking three of four home games from the Boston Red Sox, the Kansas City Royals will host a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox beginning with a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. The White Sox will send right-hander Lance Lynn (2-4, 5.87 ERA) to the mound in one of the...
FOX Sports
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
Yardbarker
Rockies use 22 hits to crush Cardinals
Randal Grichuk had a career-high five hits, including a home run, Ryan McMahon hit a 495-foot homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 16-5 in Denver on Tuesday night. C.J. Cron also went deep and finished with two hits and five RBIs, Brendan Rodgers had four hits...
Yardbarker
Nick Pratto carries Royals past White Sox to open twin bill
Nick Pratto went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run as the Kansas City Royals defeated the visiting Chicago White Sox 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. The home run was the second one of the homestand for Pratto. Vinnie Pasquantino also clubbed a two-run homer for Kansas City.
