ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

Valmeyer native on ESPN

Trent McNiel, the 12-year-old son of former Valmeyer residents Jason and Paula McNiel, has played a key role in a Tennessee team's journey to the Little League World Series that starts next week in Williamsport, Pa. Trent is a pitcher and first baseman with Nolensville Little League,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
VALMEYER, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win

The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Reds place 3B Mike Moustakas (calf) on IL

The Cincinnati Reds placed third baseman Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, one day after he exited a game with a strained left calf. Moustakas was placed in a cast Tuesday. He was injured while running the bases during the fourth inning of Monday's game against the New York Mets.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (60-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -181, Rockies +153; over/under is 11...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Tennis#Minor League#The Boys#Week Ending#The Iowa Cubs#The Toledo Mud Hens Lrb#Usta
Akron Beacon Journal

RubberDucks rally in ninth inning to open homestand with victory over Baysox

Three consecutive two-strike, two-out hits helped the RubberDucks rally for three runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park on Tuesday night. Brayan Rocchio, Bryan Lavastida and Micah Pries all roped RBI singles in the final at-bat for the Ducks (56-45) with Pries' being the game-winner. Rocchio finished the game 3-for-5 with three runs, an RBI and two stolen bases. Lavastida went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run and two RBIs and Jhonkensy Noel slapped a two-run single.
BASEBALL
Yardbarker

Franmil Reyes Joins Cubs Lineup; Pair of Pitchers to Make Rehab Starts

The Chicago Cubs (44-64) will continue their tank-off with the Washington Nationals (36-75) Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT. Like most things this season, the Cubs are losing the tank-off and didn’t help things by beating the Nationals last night 6-3. Personally, I’m a fan of the Cubs re-signing Tyler Chatwood and having him pitch every game so Chicago can slide into the bottom three records. Just saying.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox edge Royals to split doubleheader

Eloy Jimenez had three hits and a walk as the Chicago White Sox defeated the host Kansas City Royals 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday night. The two clubs split the twin bill. Davis Martin (2-3), the 27th man called up for the doubleheader for the White...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Rockies use 22 hits to crush Cardinals

Randal Grichuk had a career-high five hits, including a home run, Ryan McMahon hit a 495-foot homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 16-5 in Denver on Tuesday night. C.J. Cron also went deep and finished with two hits and five RBIs, Brendan Rodgers had four hits...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Nick Pratto carries Royals past White Sox to open twin bill

Nick Pratto went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run as the Kansas City Royals defeated the visiting Chicago White Sox 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. The home run was the second one of the homestand for Pratto. Vinnie Pasquantino also clubbed a two-run homer for Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy