WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington seeking input for inclusive playground grant at Maides Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is holding a public meeting on Thursday to discuss the future of an inclusive playground proposed for Maides Park. The meeting will take place at the Davis Center, with the public encouraged to drop in between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm. to provide input on the project.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island gradually adding elements to help keep people safe in the water
Oak Island, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County town is gradually adding elements to its beach in efforts to help keep people safe in the water. The Town of Oak Island has started displaying 3-foot-wide signage on the Beach Service Unit’s UTV’s to inform beach goers of the risks of what color flag is displayed.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Children’s Museum of Wilmington holding ‘Young At Heart’ day for seniors next month
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is reinforcing the saying “you’re only as old as you feel”. On September 12th, the museum is welcoming seniors in the community to enjoy a special day to explore and enjoy fun activities. The museum says...
WECT
First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Produce Box raised $4,277 and gave it to First Fruit Ministries to provide fresh produce to people with little to no income. “Many families who rely on SNAP benefits can’t keep up with the rising food costs and rely on food pantries to supplement their weekly groceries,” said CEO Rick Stoker in a press release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cameron Art Museum opening ‘Kids State of the Art’ exhibit later this month
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum will be displaying the art work of the up-and-coming artists around the community on August 20th. Artwork was submitted this past Saturday from youth artists. The “Kids State of the Art” exhibit will feature over 300 works from North Carolina artists...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY’s Hannah Patrick to judge Lip Sync for the Cure with $500 top prize
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You have a chance to win $500 and support a great cause at the Lip Sync for the Cure event in Wilmington on Friday. This will be the 6th annual Lip Sync for the Cure event in Wilmington. You can register to participate in the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Motorcycle club back-to-school giveaway done not long after event starts
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A back to school supply giveaway held over the Saturday in Wilmington was over only 45 minutes into the event. The event held Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club gave students a chance pick out their own supplies, and were then treated to a free meal.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County woman wins over $146,000 in second-change drawing
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach couldn’t believe her luck when she found out she won $146,052 in a second-chance drawing. “I told my husband, ‘Who calls you to tell you that you won money? That can’t be real,’” Turner laughed.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘WOMPARAMA’ in Carolina Beach raises money for a local cause for the 11th year in a row
Carolina Beach (WWAY)– Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday for the largest bodysurf contest in the world at Carolina Beach. WOMPARAMA is a bodysurfing contest that takes place every year in Carolina Beach in order to raise money for a local cause. This year, the contest partnered with ‘Friends...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Surf City creating living shoreline of oyster reefs to reduce sound and side erosion
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City has partnered with the Sandbar Oyster Company and the North Carolina Coastal Federation to create a living shoreline to reduce sound and side erosion and maintain valuable fisheries habitat. The project will be implemented along a 200-foot stretch of...
First Friday Gullah Geechee Fest in Atlantic Beach keeping African culture alive
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A festival held Friday in Atlantic Beach focused on African culture. The African Gullah Geechee Fest featured food, live music and items such as seagrass baskets. Sherry Suttles, the founding president of the Gullah Geechee group, said the town typically only gets attention during the annual Bike Week held during […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coast Guard invites public on tour of vessel to celebrate 232nd birthday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Coast Guard is the oldest continuous sea-going service in the nation, to celebrate its 232nd birthday, the service invited the public to tour one of its vessels in downtown Wilmington. Kids and adults alike got a chance to board a 47-foot coast guard motor...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray headlining 2023 Beacon Education’s celebrity chef events in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two of the biggest names in cooking are coming to the Cape Fear next year. Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray have been announced as the featured celebrity chefs for the Beacon Education foundation’s full schedule of events, including an intimate, limited-seating dinner on February 9, a gourmet breakfast and a four-course luncheon on February 10.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 1-Year-Old Pit Bull Mix Looking For a Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is a 1-year-old pit bull mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Unit describe him as sweet boy with a lot of energy who needs an active family to whip into shape. They also say he is extremely kind...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Proposal Denied: New housing development rejected in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A proposed housing development will not be coming to Bolivia after concerns were raised during a Brunswick County Planning Board meeting on Monday. A developer submitted plans to the county to build 209 single family homes at the corner of Gilbert and Benton Roads. County...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Health Department is taking action to protect people from Monkey Pox
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– With Monkeypox now declared a national health emergency, New Hanover County is working diligently to reduce the chances of an outbreak happening here. The number of Monkeypox cases are rising daily. With that rise in numbers, comes a rise in misinformation about how it is spread. Some people seem to believe it can be contracted as easily as sharing the same blanket, but Epidemiologist Ian Appling assures us that this is only in rare instances.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Massive Fire in Plantation Point Now Under Control
A massive fire in Plantation Point is now fully under control. Plantation Point is a large community located across Highway 17 just outside of the city limits in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The development is located at Myrtlewood Golf Course. According to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. John Evans, an unattached...
The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month
If living the beach life is your retirement dream, but you don't want to spend a fortune every month, you'll be glad to know it's still possible to make it happen without leaving the U.S. Related: 15...
‘We were traumatized’: Viral TikTok shows Myrtle Beach hotel’s unsanitary conditions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A TikTok showing the moldy conditions inside the Sea Mist Resort in downtown Myrtle Beach now has more than six million views and nearly 35,000 comments. The poster, Kelly Bruce, is from Durham, North Carolina. She saved up to take her lifelong friends on a girls’ trip to Myrtle Beach. […]
WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
