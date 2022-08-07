Read full article on original website
Here at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, we understand how important online learning is for all of our students, especially during such an unprecedented year that has come to rely so heavily on web-based education. We are proud to have been a leader in the online learning field long before much of higher education’s shift to a virtual space.
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
TeamMates Mentoring Program receives funding for 3 years
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Thirty years ago, former Husker Coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy, started TeamMates Mentoring Program to provide rural students with an extra tutor, mentor, and friend, all wrapped into one. What began as just 22 mentors and mentees, has grown exponentially, offering mentorship in more than 100 Nebraska communities. The program was also recently given an extra financial boost.
Omaha earns All-America City finalist designation
The National Civic League named Omaha as a finalist in this year’s competition, which was held virtually from July 18-22. The All-America City Award recognizes cities across the U.S for their work in the community. The National Civic League was impressed with the challenges that Omaha addresses, which identifies...
WOWT
Nebraska Broadcasting Hall of Fame honors former WOWT anchor Gary Kerr
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A major honor for a longtime anchor-reporter at 6 News. In a couple of hours at a ceremony in Lincoln, Gary Kerr will be inducted into the Nebraska broadcaster’s Hall of Fame. Gary Kerr spent three decades in Nebraska and Iowa living rooms rent free....
Uncovering the lost history of The Buffalo Soldiers in Nebraska
The Buffalo Soldiers were an all-Black army regiment created after the Civil War. Much of their history is lost, especially details about their time in Nebraska.
Field Club Country Club from above yesterday evening.
Did you know about the secret buried under the golf course? That raised part, to the north of the club house is a 2.5 acre, 25 Million gallon underground water reservoir. https://archive.lib.msu.edu/tic/golfd/article/1955sep34.pdf https://twitter.com/fcoturf/status/1263086674722119680 Scroll to almost the bottom of the article https://myomahaobsession.com/2019/12/16/the-invisible-house-next-door/
Two former Huskers join Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two former Huskers are joining Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff. Tommy Armstrong Jr. and Alonzo Moore are assistants there this fall. Armstrong is the Navigator’s offensive coordinator. They were staff additions for first-year head coach James Thompson. “It’s something that’s different for me but I’m...
How to watch tonight's Sturgeon Moon, the last supermoon of 2022, in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Keep your eyes on the sky Thursday night!. The Full Sturgeon Moon will peak just after sunset in the Omaha area. Viewing should be good with some high clouds in the forecast overnight, so be sure to check out Bill Randby's forecast at 5 and 6 p.m.
Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle
Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
Three-star wing Eli Rice commits to Nebraska
Eli Rice, a three-star wing in the 2023 class, is now off the board to Nebraska, he told 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward was a member of the 2022 class but has since decided to prep a year to continue developing and maturing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and will remain in the 2023 class an enroll the following season.
Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - In an announcement made at the FBI’s Omaha field office, FBI Director Christoper Wray said Wednesday that the feds had stopped a cyberattack in Nebraska. The bad actors had targeted six different co-ops within the Omaha FBI jurisdiction, which includes Iowa, a number of...
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
Nebraska Medicine now offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in the Omaha metro, theNovavax COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 18 and older. Nebraska Medicine is offering the vaccine in two locations, one in Lincoln and the other in Omaha. Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St. in Omaha. University...
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple Expresses Frustration Over Wednesday Practice
It just might be that the Nebraska football team hasn’t settled on a starting quarterback just yet. While head coach Scott Frost has officially gone on record as stating that the job is Casey Thompson‘s to lose, it appears that Chubba Purdy is still in the running. That was just one of the details that offensive coordinator Mark Whipple let slip during Wednesday afternoon’s post-practice press conference.
Nebraska Football: Expert Trolls Football Fans With A Top 10 Nod For The Huskers
While there is quite a bit of excitement around what this season of Nebraska football might entail, most discussions tend to center around the Huskers making it to a bowl game in 2022. However, it turns out that at least one national expert remarkably has the Cornhuskers ranked in his pre-season Top 10.
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
Nebraska hemp farmers say outdated regulations leave them disadvantaged
Neb. — Nebraska's hemp industry says it's going in the wrong direction. The state commission says two years ago there were 84 people holding hemp licenses – less than half remain in 2022. Growers say outdated state regulations are getting in the way. In a field near...
