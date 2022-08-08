Reparations approved for local blacks: Buncombe, Asheville each vote unanimously to OK $2M each (with future increases)

In response to the article written by Ben Williamson on July 20 regarding statements made by Mr. Joe Minicozzi of a local planning firm, I would like to respond that the assessor in most cases is not incorrect [“An Unfair Share? Reappraisal Committee to Bring Recommendations to Commissioners,” Xpress]. As a former assessor for 14 years and a special magistrate for tax appeals for 16 years, it has been my experience that there are very few times that the assessor is incorrect. In fact, in most cases, the assessor is conservative in his values. If he is wrong, that is what the appeals process is for, and it’s available to everybody.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO