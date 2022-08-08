James Jerrold Owens, of Oneida, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Big South Fork Medical Center. He was 72. Born Nov. 23, 1949, Jerrold was the son of Paul and Virginia Trollinger Owens of Dalton, Ga. He graduated from North Whitfield High School and had a love for trucking, from which he made a career. He was employed by Old Dominion Freight Line of Ringgold, Ga. as a long-haul trucker.

DALTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO