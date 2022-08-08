Read full article on original website
Jerrold Owens, 72
James Jerrold Owens, of Oneida, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Big South Fork Medical Center. He was 72. Born Nov. 23, 1949, Jerrold was the son of Paul and Virginia Trollinger Owens of Dalton, Ga. He graduated from North Whitfield High School and had a love for trucking, from which he made a career. He was employed by Old Dominion Freight Line of Ringgold, Ga. as a long-haul trucker.
Caleb Goforth, 28
Caleb Mount Goforth passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Oneida. He was 28. Born in Knoxville, Tenn. on Dec. 27, 1993, Caleb was the son of Steve and Tina Laxton Lloyd. • Cousins: Tyler Laxton, Savannah Laxton and Jacob Laxton. Survivors. In addition to his parents:. • Daughter:...
Murderous mayhem: Tinker Dave vs. Champ
On October 28, 1862 — the same day Union Col. William Clift was writing to his superiors that he had reorganized the 7th Tennessee Volunteer Infantry in Scott County and was mounting regular patrols in an effort to interrupt the raiding parties in the region — infamous guerrilla fighter Samuel “Champ” Ferguson visited the Albany, Kentucky home of an old nemesis, Thomas Washington Tabor, just as Tabor came riding up the road on his horse.
Norvan Blakley, 60
Norvan Curtis Blakley II passed away suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. He was 60. Born Oct. 29, 1961 in Jamestown, Tenn. to Norvan and Barbara Blakley, Norvan lived most of his childhood in Clinton, Tenn. He later moved to Oneida, where he lived and raised his family. He received a bachelor’s degree in business from Cumberland University. He spent most of his career working alongside his father in the family business, Norvan Blakley Motors.
Diana Finch, 77
Diana Kay Finch departed this life on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 77. Born Aug. 17, 1944 in Maryville, Tenn., Diana was the daughter of Raymond and Florena Lawson Jeffers. She was united in marriage to Gregory Finch on June 29, 2000 in Lonoke, Ark. She was a member of Covenant Baptist Church. She found enjoyment in her flowers, knitting, making scarfs, cooking (especially making fudge) and above all spending time with her family.
Scott County surpasses 10,000 total cases of covid
Scott County has surpassed 10,000 cases of Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in Scott County date back to when the pandemic reached the United States in March 2020, and the 10,000-case benchmark comes as the prevalence of covid continues to increase locally and across Tennessee. There were 183...
