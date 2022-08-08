ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB

Dodgers make statement, sweep revamped Padres

LOS ANGELES -- Entering the much-anticipated weekend series against the Padres, the Dodgers insisted they weren’t in the business of sending a message, throwing out just about every cliche in the book. Well, whether they intended to or not, the Dodgers sent a loud and clear message that they’re...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Twins visit the Dodgers to start 2-game series

Minnesota Twins (57-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (75-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (8-4, 3.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (11-6, 2.57 ERA, .99 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -211, Twins +175; over/under is 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

L.A. Dodgers showing they're still the team to beat in NL West

Two weeks ago, Juan Soto found himself in a brief, uncharacteristic rut. The 23-year-old superstar ended the Nationals' trip to Los Angeles in a 2-for-17 stretch, and Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner considered talking to Soto about his swing. At the time, Turner’s friend and former teammate played for a last-place Washington franchise with no legitimate path to contention this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Hanser Alberto
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Homer
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy