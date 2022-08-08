Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers Broadcaster has Hilarious Response to Padres Juan Soto Question
As everyone expected, any team that was to acquire Juan Soto would be chalking up a pretty expensive deal. It was San Diego that came away with the Soto sweepstakes while also picking up first baseman Josh Bell from Washington by trading shortstop C.J. Abrams, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and outfielder Robert Hassell II.
Dodgers: Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
For Dodgers fans, there was a painful reminder of Manny being Manny.
dodgerblue.com
Manny Machado ‘Not At All’ Concerned After Padres Swept By Dodgers
The San Diego Padres were a popular pick to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West last season, yet ended up falling well out of the picture as the San Francisco Giants stormed to a division title behind a franchise-record 107 wins. The Padres again were projected...
MLB
Dodgers make statement, sweep revamped Padres
LOS ANGELES -- Entering the much-anticipated weekend series against the Padres, the Dodgers insisted they weren’t in the business of sending a message, throwing out just about every cliche in the book. Well, whether they intended to or not, the Dodgers sent a loud and clear message that they’re...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Twins visit the Dodgers to start 2-game series
Minnesota Twins (57-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (75-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (8-4, 3.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (11-6, 2.57 ERA, .99 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -211, Twins +175; over/under is 8...
Yardbarker
Cody Bellinger Made Dodgers Franchise History With 2 Home Runs Against Padres
Cody Bellinger has not fared well in his career against Yu Darvish, which left him wanting to have a ‘simple’ approach that in turn produced a home run off the San Diego Padres starter. Bellinger later slugged a second homer to help the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a series sweep.
FOX Sports
L.A. Dodgers showing they're still the team to beat in NL West
Two weeks ago, Juan Soto found himself in a brief, uncharacteristic rut. The 23-year-old superstar ended the Nationals' trip to Los Angeles in a 2-for-17 stretch, and Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner considered talking to Soto about his swing. At the time, Turner’s friend and former teammate played for a last-place Washington franchise with no legitimate path to contention this year.
Phillies blast Nationals for easy four-game sweep
Rhys Hoskins homered for the fourth straight game, Darick Hall hit two home runs and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
Phillies beat Marlins for sixth straight win
J.T. Realmuto hit a home run, double and drove in two runs, Jean Segura added a homer and single and
Dodgers claim third baseman Rylan Bannon off waivers from Orioles
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed third baseman Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. Bannon, 26, was
Comments / 0