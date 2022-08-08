Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Covid lockdown strands 80,000 tourists in 'China's Hawaii'
Around 80,000 tourists are stranded in the popular resort city of Sanya on China's tropical Hainan island after authorities announced lockdown measures to stem an outbreak of Covid-19.
CNBC
Hong Kong cuts hotel quarantine for overseas visitors to three days
Hong Kong is reducing the amount of time overseas visitors will need to serve hotel quarantine, from seven days to three starting Friday. After the quarantine, travelers will still need to serve four days of surveillance, either at home or in a hotel.
Bloomberg
Flight Bookings to Hong Kong Surge 249% After Quarantine Cut
Hong Kong’s decision to reduce the number of days arrivals must spend in hotel quarantine triggered an immediate surge in flight bookings to the city, said China’s largest travel online agency. The number of bookings for flights to the financial hub increased 249% on Monday, the day the...
Bloomberg
The US-China Rift Moves Climate Politics Into an Era of Competition
Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox. This month's biggest climate milestones happened over one weekend. On Sunday, the US Senate approved hundreds of billions of dollars in climate and clean-energy spending. Just two days before, climate cooperation between the US and China — the world’s largest economies and emitters — came to an abrupt halt.
Narcity
Canada-US Border Rules — Here's Everything You Should Know As Restrictions Change Again
Get ready, travellers! Travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border are changing once again and the rules recently changed on the Canadian side for air passengers. Effective Tuesday, July 19, travellers entering or returning to Canada via air may be randomly selected for mandatory COVID-19 testing. At four major airports —...
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
Moment man who struck a flight attendant and a passenger is taken into custody after São Paulo to New York flight was diverted to Puerto Rico
A Brazilian passenger on a Delta Airlines flight from São Paulo to New York allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and another passenger and was arrested by U.S. federal law enforcement agents after the aircraft was diverted to Puerto Rico on Tuesday. The male individual, whose name is unknown, reportedly...
New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water
America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
Airline sends cats to San Francisco without owner, then tells him to go get them himself
After being denied boarding on his flight from Toronto to San Francisco earlier this month, Abbas Zoeb was horrified to learn that Air Canada had sent his two cats on the flight without him. The airline then suggested he somehow get to San Francisco to collect them himself, Insider reported.
Woman warns travellers about little-known housesitting rule after being deported from US
An Australian woman was denied entry to the United States after she revealed to border officials that she planned to housesit during her trip. Madolline Gourley, 32, of Brisbane, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on 30 June at the start of what was meant to be a five-week pet-sitting holiday in the US and Canada, reported australian-denied-entry-at-us-border-deported-h253ih">traveller.com.au.
'The next public health disaster in the making': Studies offer new pieces of long Covid puzzle
There's no test for long Covid. There's no specific drug to take or exercises to do to ease its symptoms. There isn't a consensus on what long Covid symptoms are, and some doctors even doubt that it's real. Yet with vast numbers of people having had Covid-19, and estimates ranging from 7.7 million to 23 million long Covid patients in the US alone, researchers say it has the potential to be "the next public health disaster in the making."
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?
You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.This week TikTok star Jacy slammed Southwest Airlines for “slut shaming” her by insisting she cover up her outfit on a...
Novavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O) fell about 30% on Tuesday after it cut its annual revenue forecast by half over falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations.
Qantas Airlines Booked 13-Month-Old Baby On Separate Flight From Parents
An Australian couple is slamming Qantas Airlines for rebooking their 13-month-old baby on a separate flight. The biggest question for parents Stephanie and Andrew Braham is one many people are asking: how does this even happen?. “She was on a different flight that departed 40 minutes after ours,” the child’s...
Video shows airline passengers crawling through conveyor belt entrance at one of the UK's busiest airports after waiting 90 minutes for their luggage
Footage on the UK's Dispatches TV show reveals angry airline customers climbing through the conveyor belt and confronting airport baggage handlers.
Bloomberg
Russian Oil Flows Halted Through Pipeline to Central Europe
Russian crude flows through Ukraine to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic were halted last week after sanctions prevented payment of the transit fee, according to Russia’s pipeline operator Transneft PJSC. While the northern leg of the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Belarus to Poland and Germany, was unaffected,...
What to do when an airline kicks you off a plane you're already on
Airlines are not required to provide compensation for lengthy delays, but passengers should request a meal or hotel voucher anyway.
lonelyplanet.com
8 questions travelers should ask before visiting Thailand in 2022
Like a Bangkok 7-Eleven, Thailand is open and ready for your visit. In July, the country officially did away with nearly all travel restrictions and virus containment measures. Already this year 2 million people have visited Thailand, with the government expecting a total of 9.3 million by the end of the year. This is more than originally predicted, but it’s still a fraction of a pre-pandemic Thailand, such as in 2019 when nearly 40 million tourists visited the country. This lack of tourism has had a massive impact on the country’s economy, an estimated 12% of which stems from tourism.
