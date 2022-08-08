ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 80,000 Travelers Stranded in Chinese Tourist Hotspot After COVID Outbreak

The Chinese city of Sanya, a vacation hotspot known for its beach resorts and luscious forests, has turned into a COVID prison after nearly 80,000 people became stranded there due to an outbreak, according to Reuters. Authorities locked down residents after 6 p.m. on Saturday and cut off public transportation, with most flights and all trains departing the city canceled. The city was also divided into medium and high-risk locales, with different lockdown measures depending on the zone. Now tens of thousands of visitors are forced to remain in the province until next weekend—at the earliest. “We just hope it won’t turn into another Shanghai,” a tourist told Reuters, referencing that city’s strict two-month lockdown. The government has tried to offset rising costs by saying those who got stuck can pay half-price at hotels.
Hong Kong Cuts COVID Quarantine Stay for Incoming Travellers

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong will shorten the COVID-19 hotel quarantine period for all arrivals to three days from seven, taking another step to gradually unwind stringent pandemic rules that have isolated the Asian financial hub. The measures will be effective from Friday, the city's leader, John Lee, told a...
Woman warns travellers about little-known housesitting rule after being deported from US

An Australian woman was denied entry to the United States after she revealed to border officials that she planned to housesit during her trip. Madolline Gourley, 32, of Brisbane, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on 30 June at the start of what was meant to be a five-week pet-sitting holiday in the US and Canada, reported australian-denied-entry-at-us-border-deported-h253ih">traveller.com.au.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.This week TikTok star Jacy slammed Southwest Airlines for “slut shaming” her by insisting she cover up her outfit on a...
More than 150 passengers were forced to sleep on chairs and boxes in a cold airport terminal because their flights were diverted and the crew timed out

Qantas diverted flights due to fog, leaving passengers stranded overnight in an airport, per reports. The airline said the crew had timed out and it couldn't find accommodation for the passengers. Passengers told the media they were left to sleep in cold, uncomfortable conditions in the airport. More than 150...
