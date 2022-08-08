Read full article on original website
Related
Over 80,000 Travelers Stranded in Chinese Tourist Hotspot After COVID Outbreak
The Chinese city of Sanya, a vacation hotspot known for its beach resorts and luscious forests, has turned into a COVID prison after nearly 80,000 people became stranded there due to an outbreak, according to Reuters. Authorities locked down residents after 6 p.m. on Saturday and cut off public transportation, with most flights and all trains departing the city canceled. The city was also divided into medium and high-risk locales, with different lockdown measures depending on the zone. Now tens of thousands of visitors are forced to remain in the province until next weekend—at the earliest. “We just hope it won’t turn into another Shanghai,” a tourist told Reuters, referencing that city’s strict two-month lockdown. The government has tried to offset rising costs by saying those who got stuck can pay half-price at hotels.
US News and World Report
Hong Kong Cuts COVID Quarantine Stay for Incoming Travellers
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong will shorten the COVID-19 hotel quarantine period for all arrivals to three days from seven, taking another step to gradually unwind stringent pandemic rules that have isolated the Asian financial hub. The measures will be effective from Friday, the city's leader, John Lee, told a...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Narcity
Canada-US Border Rules — Here's Everything You Should Know As Restrictions Change Again
Get ready, travellers! Travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border are changing once again and the rules recently changed on the Canadian side for air passengers. Effective Tuesday, July 19, travellers entering or returning to Canada via air may be randomly selected for mandatory COVID-19 testing. At four major airports —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman warns travellers about little-known housesitting rule after being deported from US
An Australian woman was denied entry to the United States after she revealed to border officials that she planned to housesit during her trip. Madolline Gourley, 32, of Brisbane, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on 30 June at the start of what was meant to be a five-week pet-sitting holiday in the US and Canada, reported australian-denied-entry-at-us-border-deported-h253ih">traveller.com.au.
A Qantas crew declared an emergency to get priority landing because the plane only had 40 minutes left of fuel, report says
A Qantas Airways plane was low on fuel so the crew declared an emergency for priority landing. The plane landed in Perth, Australia, with 40 minutes left of fuel, a Qantas pilot told The Guardian. The Australian Safety Transport Bureau is investigating, but the pilot said it wasn't a safety...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Airport passengers told they must have charged phones before boarding flight
Airport passengers have been told that they must have their electrical devices fully charged before boarding their flight. Now that the kids summer holidays are well underway, many will be heading the the airport for a much-needed break. Alongside the excitement of hopping on a plane, it's important for holiday-goers...
I went inside the secret room where pilots sleep on long-haul flights. I think it's the best seat on the entire plane.
Insider's reporter saw the secret room on top of the plane where Air New Zealand pilots sleep on long-haul Boeing 777-300ER flights.
Qantas booked a 13-month-old baby on a different flight to her parents, who then spent 20 hours on the phone trying to rebook. They're still not home.
Qantas booked an Australian couple's 13-month-old baby on a separate flight from Europe to Thailand. The pair spent over 20 hours on the phone with Qantas' help line and had to call them 55 times. They have finally managed to book a flight home 12 days after the initial departure...
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?
You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.This week TikTok star Jacy slammed Southwest Airlines for “slut shaming” her by insisting she cover up her outfit on a...
More than 150 passengers were forced to sleep on chairs and boxes in a cold airport terminal because their flights were diverted and the crew timed out
Qantas diverted flights due to fog, leaving passengers stranded overnight in an airport, per reports. The airline said the crew had timed out and it couldn't find accommodation for the passengers. Passengers told the media they were left to sleep in cold, uncomfortable conditions in the airport. More than 150...
British Airways could suspend sale of long-haul flights from major airport amid flight chaos
SUMMER holidays to far-flung destinations are in jeopardy as British Airways is considering suspending long-haul flights, it was reported last night. The airline may be forced to pause the sale of flights to destinations such as New York, threatening to worsen disruption to Brits’ holidays. BA announced on Tuesday...
Video shows airline passengers crawling through conveyor belt entrance at one of the UK's busiest airports after waiting 90 minutes for their luggage
Footage on the UK's Dispatches TV show reveals angry airline customers climbing through the conveyor belt and confronting airport baggage handlers.
Exasperated passengers beg airlines to look at Apple AirTag data to help find their lost luggage
Airline passengers are using AirTags to track and locate lost luggage amid travel chaos. One passenger told Insider he had to repeatedly show Air Canada his bag's location on his AirTag. Other passengers have tweeted that airlines' claims contradict the data from their AirTags. Exasperated passengers are spending days trying...
Qantas Airlines Booked 13-Month-Old Baby On Separate Flight From Parents
An Australian couple is slamming Qantas Airlines for rebooking their 13-month-old baby on a separate flight. The biggest question for parents Stephanie and Andrew Braham is one many people are asking: how does this even happen?. “She was on a different flight that departed 40 minutes after ours,” the child’s...
Comments / 0