Read full article on original website
Related
Does Rachel Recchia Leave 'The Bachelorette' as an Engaged Woman?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After their connections with former Bachelor Clayton Echard didn't work out, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both in the drivers' seats for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Since the season premiered on July 11, the two best friends have been narrowing down their group of guys for the chance to find lasting love.
Who Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Pick in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Finale, According to Reality Steve
Details about how Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of 'The Bachelorette' 2022 will end according to Reality Steve.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split
Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
‘The Bachelor’: Rachael Kirkconnell Sparks Engagement Rumors After Following Bridal Accounts
Rachael Kirkconnell started following bridal Instagrams, prompting rumors she might be ready for engagement with 'The Bachelor' star Matt James.
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Noticed This Change With Ami After Billy Brown’s Death
Over a year ago, the stars of “Alaskan Bush People” experienced the horrific loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, who died unexpectedly of a seizure at 68 years old. His wife, Ami Brown, had to suddenly step up and take charge of the family. While also processing her own grief. Season 13 of “Alaskan Bush People” chronicled the family’s reaction to Billy’s death and the aftermath of his loss. But some fans noticed a change in Ami’s behavior that could be construed as positive.
Mystery Man Revealed! Former First Daughter Malia Obama Dating Music Producer After Secret Split From Rory Farquharson
New year, new beau. Malia Obama's mystery man has been revealed as 32-year-old music producer Dawit Eklund, Radar has learned. The former First Daughter and Harvard graduate, 24, has been spotted with Eklund on a few occasions now. Malia and Eklund were seen grabbing fast food together on July 26, again on a casual stroll in SoCal on August 2, and one more time looking loved up as they visited the Los Angeles County Museum of Art today. Photos published by Daily Mail showed the duo looking cozy and wrapping their arms around each other. Eklund's father is a retired...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3
Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lance Armstrong ties the knot with girlfriend Anna Hansen in France as he shares snaps from their romantic nuptials: 'Married the love of my life'
After 14 years together, Lance Armstrong and his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen have tied the knot. The disgraced cyclist, 50, announced they said 'I do' in France in a touching post showcasing their nuptials on Tuesday. 'Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our...
‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Gabby Rumored to Eliminate [SPOILER] After a One-on-One
Gabby Windey allegedly sends one of her leading men home after an upcoming one-on-one. Here are 'The Bachelorette' spoilers fans should know.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Says She's Saving 'Intimacy' for Marriage to Michael Troutt
The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett revealed a special detail about her relationship with fiancé Grant Troutt. During an interview with Amazon Live, the couple shared details from their proposal and that they have no plans on getting intimate before their wedding. "That day literally changed our lives," Prewett, 26,...
Drew Scott Raves About Being a Dad, Says Parenthood 'Unlocks a Side You Didn't Know You Had'
Drew Scott is loving his new role as a dad. The HGTV star, 44, who welcomed his first baby, son Parker James, with wife Linda Phan in May, recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his first few months of parenthood and how things are going with his baby boy. "It...
Rod Stewart, 77, Sunbathes in His Swimsuit on Floatie On Italian Getaway With Family
Rod Stewart looks like he’s having a blast during his summer vacation with his wife Penny Lancaster and their kids. The 77-year-old rocker was spotted catching some sunrays, as he relaxed shirtless on a floatie in Elba, Italy on Thursday, August 4. The iconic singer looked like he was having a great time getting some much-deserved relaxation!
SheKnows
Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1
This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
Comments / 0