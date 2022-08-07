ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, WI

Disturbance At Darlington Swimming Pool and Park

The Darlington Police Department wishes to make parents aware of a fight that occurred at the Darlington Swimming Pool Tuesday night. According to a social media post from the Police Department, there were a series of physical disturbances involving a small group of teens that occurred at the pool and the adjacent basketball courts. One teen ended up in the emergency room of a hospital. According to the Darlington Police Department, this was an isolated and rare incident involving a small group of teens. The Parks Department has taken swift action to ban those involved from the park and the Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation. If you or your children witnessed any part of the disturbance, the Police Department would like to hear from you. If you or your child has video of any part of the disturbance, they would especially like to know about that. Police would like to acquire as much information as possible to hold those involved accountable and to prevent this from happening again.
DARLINGTON, WI
Man wanted in deadly north Madison shooting arrested in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio — A Dane County man wanted in a deadly shooting on Madison’s north side late last month was arrested last week in southern Ohio. Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday. He is being held in the Montgomery County, Ohio, jail and is awaiting extradition.
DAYTON, OH
Green County, WI
Green County, WI
Argyle, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Madison man injured while fighting off intruder, suspect arrested

The man, who suffered minor injuries, was able to force the suspect outside. A part of the home was damaged during the incident. Police were called to the scene and formed a perimeter, while K9 and drone units searched for the suspect. A 22-year-old Madison man was arrested in connection...
MADISON, WI
Dane Co. election workers train in de-escalation following harassment increase

MADISON, Wis. – For the first time this year, election onboarding for Dane County clerk staff included de-escalation training and active shooter training, following a pattern of hostility towards election workers. At the request of clerk staff, an emergency preparedness coordinator with Dane County Sheriff’s Office conducted a training...
DANE COUNTY, WI
North West
‘More important than ever’: Local businesses band together to fight hunger in Green Co.

MONROE, Wis. — Hunger is a growing issue in Wisconsin, especially as families deal with higher costs for gas and groceries. That’s why a group of Wisconsin-based businesses got together with the Hunger Task Force Wednesday to distribute a package of cheese, meat, and produce from across the state. The packs, which the Hunger Task Force dubbed “Badger Boxes,” were made available to anyone who stopped by Monroe High School.
MONROE, WI
Referendum On Platteville School Improvements Coming

The Platteville School District Board of Education has unanimously approved, on a 9-0 vote, presenting school district residents with a comprehensive facilities referendum plan. School district residents will vote on the proposed plan on Tuesday, November 8th during the November general election. The plan is to improve the facilities and update the existing aging buildings and grounds at four campus sites. District residents will have the opportunity to vote on one referendum question that requests permission for the district to borrow funds in an amount not-to-exceed $36 million to address critical facility needs at all four campus sites. If approved by voters, the estimated maximum tax increase for the cost of the project for each $100,000 of fair market property value would be $68 per year, or $5.67 per month for approximately 21 years. Additional information and details on the proposed project, including preliminary site plans, will soon be available.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Kleefisch stumps in Madison in last day of campaign

MADISON, Wis. — As part of a final push in what is likely the most hotly-contested primary on the ballot this August, Rebecca Kleefisch campaigned in Madison Monday. She faces Tim Michels in the Tuesday Republican primary for governor, and both candidates have the backing of national figures — Michels supported by former President Donald Trump, and Kleefisch by former Vice President Mike Pence.
MADISON, WI
What you need to know before you go to the polls Tuesday

There’s a chance your polling place has changed since the last time you voted, whether it was in April’s spring election or elections a year or two ago. Before you leave home, be sure to check the MyVote website to find the correct polling location for where you live to avoid any headaches that might come with going to the wrong location.
MADISON, WI

