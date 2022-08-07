Read full article on original website
Related
wglr.com
Disturbance At Darlington Swimming Pool and Park
The Darlington Police Department wishes to make parents aware of a fight that occurred at the Darlington Swimming Pool Tuesday night. According to a social media post from the Police Department, there were a series of physical disturbances involving a small group of teens that occurred at the pool and the adjacent basketball courts. One teen ended up in the emergency room of a hospital. According to the Darlington Police Department, this was an isolated and rare incident involving a small group of teens. The Parks Department has taken swift action to ban those involved from the park and the Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation. If you or your children witnessed any part of the disturbance, the Police Department would like to hear from you. If you or your child has video of any part of the disturbance, they would especially like to know about that. Police would like to acquire as much information as possible to hold those involved accountable and to prevent this from happening again.
wglr.com
$5K cash bond set for man accused of beating woman at Madison Walmart, leading police on multi-county chase
According to police in Madison, Singleton beat a woman at the Walmart on Nakoosa Trail around 7:45 a.m. while she was loading her groceries. Police say he then stole her vehicle. Hours later, a deputy in Sauk County saw him heading into Columbia County in the stolen Land Rover Range...
wglr.com
Man wanted in deadly north Madison shooting arrested in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dane County man wanted in a deadly shooting on Madison’s north side late last month was arrested last week in southern Ohio. Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday. He is being held in the Montgomery County, Ohio, jail and is awaiting extradition.
wglr.com
Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo finishes installing security cameras two months after break-in
BARABOO, Wis. — The Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo has finished installing security cameras more than two months after a man allegedly broke in and damaged locks on exhibits, allowing four animals to break free. The community’s parks department made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook. The post thanked community...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglr.com
Madison man injured while fighting off intruder, suspect arrested
The man, who suffered minor injuries, was able to force the suspect outside. A part of the home was damaged during the incident. Police were called to the scene and formed a perimeter, while K9 and drone units searched for the suspect. A 22-year-old Madison man was arrested in connection...
wglr.com
‘Be Kind’ campaign underway in Sauk City after teen dies by suicide: ‘We can’t have another one’
SAUK CITY, Wis. — Community members and businesses in the Sauk City area are reminding people to be kind to one another following a teenager’s death by suicide two weeks ago. Sawyer Martin, 16, died on July 27. In the days and weeks that followed, “Be Kind” signs...
wglr.com
‘Not something that is sustainable’: Dane Co. Sheriff responds to Black Caucus jail renovation plans
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is reacting to the new Jail Consolidation Plan proposed by the Black Caucus of the Dane County Board, and he’s not convinced it’s a good idea. “Looking at this from a critical lens with regard to their proposal, it’s...
wglr.com
Dane Co. election workers train in de-escalation following harassment increase
MADISON, Wis. – For the first time this year, election onboarding for Dane County clerk staff included de-escalation training and active shooter training, following a pattern of hostility towards election workers. At the request of clerk staff, an emergency preparedness coordinator with Dane County Sheriff’s Office conducted a training...
RELATED PEOPLE
wglr.com
Delivery vehicle left running stolen, later found near Tenney Park, police say
Police said the vehicle was found just after noon in the 1400 block of East Johnson Street. None of the packages inside were missing, and all of the driver’s belongings were still there.
wglr.com
‘More important than ever’: Local businesses band together to fight hunger in Green Co.
MONROE, Wis. — Hunger is a growing issue in Wisconsin, especially as families deal with higher costs for gas and groceries. That’s why a group of Wisconsin-based businesses got together with the Hunger Task Force Wednesday to distribute a package of cheese, meat, and produce from across the state. The packs, which the Hunger Task Force dubbed “Badger Boxes,” were made available to anyone who stopped by Monroe High School.
wglr.com
Referendum On Platteville School Improvements Coming
The Platteville School District Board of Education has unanimously approved, on a 9-0 vote, presenting school district residents with a comprehensive facilities referendum plan. School district residents will vote on the proposed plan on Tuesday, November 8th during the November general election. The plan is to improve the facilities and update the existing aging buildings and grounds at four campus sites. District residents will have the opportunity to vote on one referendum question that requests permission for the district to borrow funds in an amount not-to-exceed $36 million to address critical facility needs at all four campus sites. If approved by voters, the estimated maximum tax increase for the cost of the project for each $100,000 of fair market property value would be $68 per year, or $5.67 per month for approximately 21 years. Additional information and details on the proposed project, including preliminary site plans, will soon be available.
wglr.com
Kleefisch stumps in Madison in last day of campaign
MADISON, Wis. — As part of a final push in what is likely the most hotly-contested primary on the ballot this August, Rebecca Kleefisch campaigned in Madison Monday. She faces Tim Michels in the Tuesday Republican primary for governor, and both candidates have the backing of national figures — Michels supported by former President Donald Trump, and Kleefisch by former Vice President Mike Pence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglr.com
Canadian dairy company closing Belmont cheese-making facility, shifting production at Reedsburg plant
According to a press release from the company, its mozzarella cheese-making facility in Reedsburg will transition to goat cheese production, which company leaders said will allow them to produce more goat cheese than possible at the Belmont facility. Employees at the Belmont facility will be provided with financial support including...
wglr.com
Verona city clerk shares predictions for voter turnout ahead of primary election
VERONA, Wis. — This primary election, there are lots of races in small areas that will make a big impact this August. Holly Licht is the Verona city clerk. Some of the big races in mind for voters in her area are even smaller than the ones most people know about in Wisconsin this fall.
wglr.com
What you need to know before you go to the polls Tuesday
There’s a chance your polling place has changed since the last time you voted, whether it was in April’s spring election or elections a year or two ago. Before you leave home, be sure to check the MyVote website to find the correct polling location for where you live to avoid any headaches that might come with going to the wrong location.
wglr.com
The Sun Prairie Split: Cardinals and Wolves talk new rivalry and week 5 showdown
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Last season Sun Prairie finished runner-up in Division 1. This year they moved down to Division 2 and split into two schools: Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West. Jordyn Reed caught up with both programs ahead of the high school football season and has...
Comments / 0