Housebuilder Bellway has notched up record half-year housing revenues but cut its outlook for property selling prices over the year ahead.The Newcastle-based group said housing revenues rose 13% to more than £3.5 billion in the year to July 31, with housing completions were up 10.5% to another all-time high of 11,198.In its full-year update, the company said average selling prices rose 2.6% to £314,400 over the year, but revealed it now expects this to fall in the year to July 2023, to more than £300,000.Bellway said this is due to changes in the types of houses sold and location, but...

