Recession fears and rising rates are a buying opportunity for affluent Americans: ‘This is when the wealthy make their money’
The wealth management unit of Bank of America posted double-digit loan growth in the second quarter. Soaring inflation and rising interest rates are sending shockwaves through the markets and stoking fears of a recession — but that hasn’t stopped America’s most wealthy from increasing their borrowing in the first half of the year.
A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says
The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
What Rising Interest Rates Mean for You
The Federal Reserve has raised the benchmark interest rate four times in 2022, including 0.75% increases in both June and in July, and chances are interest rates may be on the rise again. When the interest rate changes, there are real-world effects on how both businesses and consumers make purchases....
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
tipranks.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
Bellway delivers record housing revenues but cuts selling price outlook
Housebuilder Bellway has notched up record half-year housing revenues but cut its outlook for property selling prices over the year ahead.The Newcastle-based group said housing revenues rose 13% to more than £3.5 billion in the year to July 31, with housing completions were up 10.5% to another all-time high of 11,198.In its full-year update, the company said average selling prices rose 2.6% to £314,400 over the year, but revealed it now expects this to fall in the year to July 2023, to more than £300,000.Bellway said this is due to changes in the types of houses sold and location, but...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Fly Higher As CPI Data Shows July Inflation Rose Less Than Expected
All Eyes On CPI: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up over 67 points and 256 points, respectively, Wednesday in reaction to July’s CPI number, the Consumer Price Index. CPI rose 8.5% year over year in July. The consensus estimate is 8.7% year-over-year inflation, compared to 9.1% for June.
Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points Following Micron's Warning, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq index settled lower on Tuesday as weak guidance from Micron Technology Inc MU sent technology and chip stocks lower. Investors await the release of inflation report from the US, that is expected to provide some guidance to the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy tightening efforts. Market experts...
The stock market has misread signals from the Fed and a pivot on rate hikes is still far from happening, research firm says
The stock market misread the Federal Reserve's July FOMC meeting, according to TS Lombard. An interest rate pivot from the Fed is far away from happening and a 75 basis point hike is likely in September. "Inflation is easing but the US job market remains too hot for investors' own...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
NASDAQ
Small-Caps & Tech Sell Off Ahead of July CPI
Tech stocks and small-caps — the two strongest segments of this mini-rally off June lows — were hit the hardest on this down day for trading. The Dow dropped -56 points, -0.17%, while the S&P 500 was -0.42% on the day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost -150 points, -1.19%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 — which has grown +12% in just the past month, lost -1.58% today.
CNBC
Gold prices subdued as investors await U.S. inflation data
Gold prices struggled for momentum on Wednesday, as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data that is expected to influence the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,790.22 per ounce as of 7:30 a.m. ET, while gold futures were down...
Investopedia
Has Inflation Peaked?
This week, investors will find out whether or not inflation has peaked. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases its Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July. Economists predict a rise of 8.7% year-over-year compared with a 9.1% jump in June. On a monthly basis, the CPI is expected to rise 0.2% in July after jumping 1.3% in June, which marked the biggest monthly gain since September of 2005. The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen increasing 6.1% from a year ago, up from 5.9% previously.
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
Dollar tumbles after cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday following a cooler-than-expected inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
CNET
Mortgage Rates on Aug. 4, 2022: Fixed Rates Decline
A variety of notable mortgage rates slumped again today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages went down. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, remained steady. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since...
Wall St set for gains after soft inflation data eases rate-hike bets
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open sharply higher on Wednesday after data showing a slower-than-expected rise in inflation last month prompted traders to cut their bets on a third straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike in September.
CNBC
Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up
The dollar firmed slightly against the yen on Monday, building on the strong gains made at the end of last week after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data. Traders currently see a 70.5% probability the Fed continues the pace of 75 basis-point interest-rate increases for its next policy decision on Sept. 21, from about 41% before the strong payrolls data on Friday raised worries that wage growth would fuel inflationary pressures.
CNBC
Wild swings in mortgage rates last week caused a rare surge in refinancing
The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 5.47% from 5.43%. Refinance applications rose 4% for the week but were 82% lower than the same week one year ago. "The purchase market continues to experience a slowdown, despite the strong...
Dollar eases as investors await inflation data for Fed clues
NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The dollar eased on Monday, giving back some of the gains it made following Friday's blockbuster U.S. jobs report, as investors looked ahead to Wednesday's inflation data for more clues about the Federal Reserve's next steps.
