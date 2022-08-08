ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Related
Fortune

Recession fears and rising rates are a buying opportunity for affluent Americans: ‘This is when the wealthy make their money’

The wealth management unit of Bank of America posted double-digit loan growth in the second quarter. Soaring inflation and rising interest rates are sending shockwaves through the markets and stoking fears of a recession — but that hasn’t stopped America’s most wealthy from increasing their borrowing in the first half of the year.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says

The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

What Rising Interest Rates Mean for You

The Federal Reserve has raised the benchmark interest rate four times in 2022, including 0.75% increases in both June and in July, and chances are interest rates may be on the rise again. When the interest rate changes, there are real-world effects on how both businesses and consumers make purchases....
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Bellway delivers record housing revenues but cuts selling price outlook

Housebuilder Bellway has notched up record half-year housing revenues but cut its outlook for property selling prices over the year ahead.The Newcastle-based group said housing revenues rose 13% to more than £3.5 billion in the year to July 31, with housing completions were up 10.5% to another all-time high of 11,198.In its full-year update, the company said average selling prices rose 2.6% to £314,400 over the year, but revealed it now expects this to fall in the year to July 2023, to more than £300,000.Bellway said this is due to changes in the types of houses sold and location, but...
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Small-Caps & Tech Sell Off Ahead of July CPI

Tech stocks and small-caps — the two strongest segments of this mini-rally off June lows — were hit the hardest on this down day for trading. The Dow dropped -56 points, -0.17%, while the S&P 500 was -0.42% on the day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost -150 points, -1.19%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 — which has grown +12% in just the past month, lost -1.58% today.
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold prices subdued as investors await U.S. inflation data

Gold prices struggled for momentum on Wednesday, as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data that is expected to influence the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,790.22 per ounce as of 7:30 a.m. ET, while gold futures were down...
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Has Inflation Peaked?

This week, investors will find out whether or not inflation has peaked. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases its Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July. Economists predict a rise of 8.7% year-over-year compared with a 9.1% jump in June. On a monthly basis, the CPI is expected to rise 0.2% in July after jumping 1.3% in June, which marked the biggest monthly gain since September of 2005. The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen increasing 6.1% from a year ago, up from 5.9% previously.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
BUSINESS
CNET

Mortgage Rates on Aug. 4, 2022: Fixed Rates Decline

A variety of notable mortgage rates slumped again today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages went down. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, remained steady. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up

The dollar firmed slightly against the yen on Monday, building on the strong gains made at the end of last week after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data. Traders currently see a 70.5% probability the Fed continues the pace of 75 basis-point interest-rate increases for its next policy decision on Sept. 21, from about 41% before the strong payrolls data on Friday raised worries that wage growth would fuel inflationary pressures.
MARKETS
CNBC

Wild swings in mortgage rates last week caused a rare surge in refinancing

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 5.47% from 5.43%. Refinance applications rose 4% for the week but were 82% lower than the same week one year ago. "The purchase market continues to experience a slowdown, despite the strong...
BUSINESS

