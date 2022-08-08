ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
POLITICO

Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray

Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Excise Tax#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#The White House#Republicans#North#Medicare
The Associated Press

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740 billion package heads next to the House, where lawmakers are poised to deliver on Biden’s priorities, a stunning turnaround of what had seemed a lost and doomed effort that suddenly roared back to political life. Cheers broke out as Senate Democrats held united, 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote after an all-night session. “Today, Senate Democrats sided with American families over special interests,” President Joe Biden said in a statement from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. “I ran for President promising to make government work for working families again, and that is what this bill does — period.” Biden, who had his share of long nights during his three decades as a senator, called into the Senate cloakroom during the vote on speakerphone to personally thank the staff for their hard work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Increasing number of Americans say immigration should decrease

(The Center Square) – An increasing number of Americans say immigration should decrease, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday,. Of the surveyed Americans, 38% say immigration should decrease, up 10 points from May of 2020, while another 27% say it should increase, down 7 points. Comparatively, 31%...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Google
Washington Examiner

Senate Democrats celebrate passing Manchin-Schumer reconciliation package

Senate Democrats are celebrating the passage of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal. Schumer squeezed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was thought to be dead due to opposition from Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), through the Senate with an all-night "vote-a-rama" and talked about the sleepless win in a press conference Sunday afternoon. The spending plan, which focused on climate, health, and business taxation, passed with all 50 Democratic votes and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

What’s in the Tax and Energy Deal for Employers, Workers

Tacked on to the vast majority of climate-focused tax incentives that make up the reconciliation deal brokered by Senate Democrats are bonuses that can be unlocked if certain labor standards are met. The Inflation Reduction Act that squeaked through the Senate Sunday would provide hundreds of billions of dollars over...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy