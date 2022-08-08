ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on ESPN

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Hagerstown is rallying around some of its youngest athletes as they compete for a chance at the Little League World Series. The town of less then 2,000 was decked out in purple Monday night. While hundreds watched from the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, even more were watching at home […]
HAGERSTOWN, IN
1017thepoint.com

HAGERSTOWN LITTLE LEAGUE TWO WINS AWAY FROM WORLD SERIES

(Whitestown, IN)--Don’t expect much activity around Hagerstown Tuesday afternoon. That’s because much of the town will be either literally or figuratively in Whitestown as a group of Hagerstown kids compete for a spot in the Little League World Series. "It's one of those situations where the town kind of shuts down," said Hagerstown Little League President Shawn Murphy. Hagerstown now represents all of Indiana and is now just two wins away from a trip to Pennsylvania for the World Series. "This is an opportunity that a lot of these kids are never going to get again," Murphy added). The team takes on Kentucky at 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue TE goes down with season-ending injury, per report

Purdue’s tight end group has taken a hit. According to a report from Tom Dienhart with GoldandBlack.com, redshirt junior Garrett Miller went down with a season-ending knee injury in Monday’s practice. Dienhart reported it was a non-contact injury. According to Dienhart, Miller was slotted to serve as the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
lebanonathletics.com

Lady Tigers Basketball holds Youth Try-outs and has Surprise Visitor

Kristen Spolyar remembers what it was like to be a young basketball player growing up in Lebanon, looking up to the older players. So when the opportunity arose for her to speak to the next generation of girls basketball players at Lebanon, she didn’t hesitate to come address around 50 girls in grades 1-8 who were trying out for Lebanon’s Back to School, Fall and Winter Leagues.
LEBANON, IN
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

End of watch: Fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz answers final call

ELWOOD, Ind. — On Saturday, fallen Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz was laid to rest. As people around the globe join in mourning the loss of the 24-year-old, thousands lined the procession route as he was led to his final resting place. “It gets harder each time, losing another brother or sister,” said Rob […]
ELWOOD, IN
homeofpurdue.com

10 Reasons to Dine at Triple XXX Family Restaurant

Triple XXX Family Restaurant has been serving the Greater Lafayette area since 1929! It's a local favorite as well as one of our staff's top picks around town. Why? Here are 10 reasons we LOVE Triple XXX!. 1. Breakfast is served ANYTIME! The hardest part is deciding what breakfast to...
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Clinton Central Class Of 1968 Reunion Held

Several Clinton Central “Class of 1968”dedicated classmates attended the 54th Reunion at Michigantown , IN Lions Club-Alumni Community Center. They enjoyed some great food, and conversation. Sam Fields was on hand to give a tour of the center that had a &150K face lift that was adorned with hundreds of class photos & other memorable of the township schools scattered throughout the 3 story building. Erick Dircks would like to say Thanks Sam and all those that helped preserve the memory for Scircleville, Sugar Creek, Kirklin, Forest, and of course Michigantown.
MICHIGANTOWN, IN
Journal Review

Mr. and Mrs. Bayless

Eddie and Janis Bayless of Crawfordsville will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18. They were married Aug. 18, 1957, at the First United Methodist Church in Crawfordsville by the Rev. McMahon. They are the parents of a son, Ed Randall Bayless of Lake Holiday, and a daughter, Laura...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

The British invade Hamilton County!

The multinational band 45RPM brought fans of the British Invasion and the 1960s in general to Cool Creek Park for the final free concert of the series. Featuring band members from both England the United States, 45RPM filled the air with classics from groups like The Beatles, The Animals, The Kinks, The Turtles, The Byrds, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Hollies . . . you name it! Learn more about 45RPM at 45rpm60s.com.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Friendly Market opens downtown Lafayette convenience store

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new convenience store opened its doors Monday at 400 Main Street. Friendly Market's downtown location, near the courthouse square at the corner of Fourth and Main streets, is in a historic building that used to house a bank. The store is similar to other...
LAFAYETTE, IN
casscountyonline.com

Cass County Treasurer announces resignation

Last Updated on August 7, 2022 by Cass County Treasurer Cindy Howard. Looking back on the year 2020 and how we adapted to the many changes we faced during the course of the pandemic. It is always important to take stock of one’s life and make sure your priorities are in the right order – for you never know what tomorrow holds. That is certainly the case with Cass County Treasurer Cindy Howard.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

LPD investigating apartment shooting arrest 15-year-old on school property for firearm

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday at Jeff as police were investigating a Friday shooting at Pheasant Run Apartments. According to the Lafayette Police Department, he faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property, domestic battery and juvenile possession of handgun. LPD stated...

