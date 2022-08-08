Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday
Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Longtime NFL Player, Coach In Need Of A New Heart
Former Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Robert Lyles is in need of a life-saving heart transplant. Lyles, 61, has been in critical condition at Baylor St. Luke's Hospital since July 12, 2022, according to a GoFundMe. Randy Carodine, who organized the fundraiser, is seeking $100,000 worth of donations for Lyles.
Attorney urges Goodell to ‘do the right thing’ on Watson
HOUSTON (AP) — A lawyer representing two dozen women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault or harassment said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a chance to “do the right thing” now that the league has appealed a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. “Every...
Cowboys Line Had A Rough Practice: NFL Fans React
It's early August, and Dallas Cowboys fans are already fretting over brief clips from training camp. Clarence Hill Jr. of Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted that the offensive line struggled to provide Dak Prescott a clean pocket during Saturday's practice. He provided footage of one such non-contact "sack" during the day.
Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement
Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
Seattle Rookie CB Tariq Woolen Embracing Challenge of Covering Seahawks' Receivers
Woolen discussed what it is like competing against the Seahawks' receivers in practice.
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team
An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders
Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
The Dallas Cowboys concerns with Terence Steele
La’el Collins wasn’t the answer. That much the Dallas Cowboys were sure of when they cut bait with their long-time right tackle in the offseason. Collins’ health status, off-field issues, and commitment to the game all contributed to his release. The possibility that Collins’ replacement was already...
Bears Wide Receiver Appears To Have Suffered Severe Injury
The Chicago Bears are reportedly dealing with a significant injury at wide receiver. Chicago wide receiver N'Keal Harry reportedly suffered an injury that is believed to be severe. Harry is with the Bears after a frustrating couple of seasons in New England. "Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered an ankle...
3 Teams Who Could Trade For Kareem Hunt
It’s uncertain if the two sides will come to terms on a deal or if Hunt will eventually be traded. The Browns should find a decent amount of suitors, assuming they do plan on moving Hunt. Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles front office focused on upgrading at...
Ron Rivera Reacts To Carson Wentz's Struggles At Practice
The Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz this offseason hoping he could finally be the answer to their quarterback problem. Thus far, Wentz's training camp has reportedly looked a lot like his last couple of NFL seasons. At times, he turns heads with pinpoint throws, while on other occasions, he misses wildly.
4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense
Training camp is underway, and plenty of potential trade options are being floated across the NFL. For multiple reasons, some of those options could be enticing for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' defense is having a good showing at camp, but they still have some areas of concern that can...
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
Willie McGinest gives heartfelt tribute to Patriots legend Richard Seymour
Richard Seymour was arguably the most important defensive player on the New England Patriots in the early to mid-2000s. His combination of elite talent, excellent size and impressive athleticism made him a great pass rusher, an effective run stopper and one of the most versatile players in his position group.
Giants OL coach Bobby Johnson takes 'full responsibility' for part in training camp brawl
Fights among teammates are common events during NFL training camp practices. However, members of the New York Giants were involved in a unique occurrence Monday when offensive line coach Bobby Johnson pushed linebacker Cam Brown after Brown had reportedly attempted to pull starting center Jon Feliciano away from a skirmish.
Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again
The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
