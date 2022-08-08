ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday

Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Longtime NFL Player, Coach In Need Of A New Heart

Former Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Robert Lyles is in need of a life-saving heart transplant. Lyles, 61, has been in critical condition at Baylor St. Luke's Hospital since July 12, 2022, according to a GoFundMe. Randy Carodine, who organized the fundraiser, is seeking $100,000 worth of donations for Lyles.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Line Had A Rough Practice: NFL Fans React

It's early August, and Dallas Cowboys fans are already fretting over brief clips from training camp. Clarence Hill Jr. of Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted that the offensive line struggled to provide Dak Prescott a clean pocket during Saturday's practice. He provided footage of one such non-contact "sack" during the day.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement

Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp

It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team

An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders

Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

The Dallas Cowboys concerns with Terence Steele

La’el Collins wasn’t the answer. That much the Dallas Cowboys were sure of when they cut bait with their long-time right tackle in the offseason. Collins’ health status, off-field issues, and commitment to the game all contributed to his release. The possibility that Collins’ replacement was already...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bears Wide Receiver Appears To Have Suffered Severe Injury

The Chicago Bears are reportedly dealing with a significant injury at wide receiver. Chicago wide receiver N'Keal Harry reportedly suffered an injury that is believed to be severe. Harry is with the Bears after a frustrating couple of seasons in New England. "Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered an ankle...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

3 Teams Who Could Trade For Kareem Hunt

It’s uncertain if the two sides will come to terms on a deal or if Hunt will eventually be traded. The Browns should find a decent amount of suitors, assuming they do plan on moving Hunt. Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles front office focused on upgrading at...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Ron Rivera Reacts To Carson Wentz's Struggles At Practice

The Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz this offseason hoping he could finally be the answer to their quarterback problem. Thus far, Wentz's training camp has reportedly looked a lot like his last couple of NFL seasons. At times, he turns heads with pinpoint throws, while on other occasions, he misses wildly.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense

Training camp is underway, and plenty of potential trade options are being floated across the NFL. For multiple reasons, some of those options could be enticing for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' defense is having a good showing at camp, but they still have some areas of concern that can...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'

Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again

The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
SEATTLE, WA

