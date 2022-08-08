By The Animal LeagueMy name is Sadie! I am a gorgeous 3-year-old, female German Shepherd blend and I weigh about 68 pounds. My friends here tell me all the time what a sweet girl I am and I just love how they tell me how pretty I am. I love to play with my other doggie friends and would love to be a part of a pack of my own. I also like to have play time in the plastic kiddie pool, so if you have a pool at your house, I might like to learn to swim! I am very friendly with all people and I aim to please. I would like a family of my very own where I can lay my head at night and be loved. Could I come stay with you forever?

GROVELAND, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO