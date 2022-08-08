Read full article on original website
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close after 61 years
For more than six decades, the Old Spanish Sugar Mill has served guests inside DeLeon Springs State Park. That ends this fall, as the state opted to end their contract with the long-standing restaurant. The breakfast spot shared the news in a post on Facebook on Monday. "We have been...
fox35orlando.com
Hang with adorable farm animals at the Soul Haven Ranch in Winter Garden
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - There is a new attraction in Central Florida where you can spend time with mini horses, mini Australian shepherds, and soon mini pigs. The Soul Haven Ranch in Winter Garden offers an abundance of beauty and cuteness. The "soul" in Soul Haven Ranch stands for "Sharing Of Unconditional Love." It is home to the "My Time with a Miniature Horse" experience, which the ranch bills as "a one-hour leisure experience that promotes the value of the human/animal bond."
sltablet.com
Clermont F45 Opens in Clermont
F45 Training Studio just opened in the Clermont Kings Ridge Publix Shopping Center. The South Lake Chamber of Commerce team, supportive businesses and many local dignitaries were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome them and to observe some classes in action. This is the second location in Central...
‘Coolest breakfast restaurant in America’: Iconic De Leon Springs eatery to close after 61 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida gem is closing up shop after 61 years. The Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs recently announced it will shutter permanently in September. The beloved breakfast spot is best known for its take on all-you-can-eat pancakes — guests get to...
Villages Daily Sun
Wildwood business makes a home for creatives
Jill’s Unique Creations is ever-evolving and is full of all things creative. At least that’s how Jill Goden, store owner, would describe her business. Goden started her business by teaching art to her community during the pandemic, then she started selling her art at Coleman Crossing. In 2021, she moved her shop to its current location in Wildwood, 819 S Main St., where it recently celebrated its first year as a gallery for around 15 artists at a time.
Villages Daily Sun
Eco-tours offer an immersive experience
While Florida may be best known for its theme parks, sunny beaches and citrus fruits, it also offers lush ecosystems for visitors and residents to explore. Potential explorers can participate in eco-tours in The Villages and surrounding area to learn more about the state’s plants and wildlife. “It’s a lot of fun and an enjoyable day,” said Lynda Feustel, a facilities manager for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. The Friends of Lake Griffin State Park in Fruitland Park recently added three new eco-guides to its team of volunteers. Heather Murphy, Anne McIntyre and Audrey Wheeler completed their rescue training at the end of June and are available to guide kayakers through the Dead River Marsh and Lake Griffin.
click orlando
Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to close down in De Leon Springs
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. – The Old Spanish Sugar Mill, a breakfast restaurant in De Leon Springs, is set to close its doors after 61 years, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. The business announced Monday evening that the state decided to not renew its contract, instead moving...
click orlando
Hey, book lovers: Here’s where to find independent bookstores in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Print is not dead, despite society’s best efforts. Around the world, independent booksellers shelve stories in little shops still. According to the American Booksellers Association, the group has 2,023 members running 2,561 locations across the country. Eighty-five new bookstores have opened since January, and 207 members are looking at opening new stores.
fox35orlando.com
Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close next month at De Leon Springs
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at De Leon Springs State Park will close after 61 years in business. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place. "We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," the restaurant wrote. "We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America."
sltablet.com
811 Day: Do You Know What’s Below?
Nearly two in five United States homeowners will put themselves and their communities at risk this year. How? By neglecting to call 811 before they dig, according to Common Ground Alliance. That is why August 11 is recognized annually as “811 Day,” an important reminder to dial 8-1-1 before any...
click orlando
This Florida theme park is more expensive than Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise that theme parks are expensive, but a new study shows there is a park more expensive than Disney World - and it’s right here in Florida. A study by The Family Vacation Guide ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks globally, as of May 2022. Of the 10, four of them are in the Sunshine State.
ucf.edu
Family, Love of Horses Bonds Sister-Physicians Training in Ocala
As youngsters, Valerie and Irma Vazquez were raised on a horse farm in Puerto Rico, were champion equestrians and shared a mutual interest in medicine. Today, the sister-physicians are training to become surgeons at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, in the center of Florida’s horse country. Irma Vazquez is a...
Disney Still Requiring Masks In One Location?
If you are planning a Disney vacation or a day in any of the Disney parks in Orlando, Florida, do not forget to pack your face masks. While we all feel as if things have gone back to normal basically everywhere and many people have chosen not to mask up, Disney actually still requires face masks to enter a specific area inside the park.
sltablet.com
Lake County Hosts Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event To Be Held in Clermont (Aug 11)
Clermont – The Lake County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Lake County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way. The County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will be collecting items from 9 a.m. – noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 in the parking lot of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office South Lake District Office located at 15855 State Road 50 in Clermont.
click orlando
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
sltablet.com
Meet Sadie
By The Animal LeagueMy name is Sadie! I am a gorgeous 3-year-old, female German Shepherd blend and I weigh about 68 pounds. My friends here tell me all the time what a sweet girl I am and I just love how they tell me how pretty I am. I love to play with my other doggie friends and would love to be a part of a pack of my own. I also like to have play time in the plastic kiddie pool, so if you have a pool at your house, I might like to learn to swim! I am very friendly with all people and I aim to please. I would like a family of my very own where I can lay my head at night and be loved. Could I come stay with you forever?
fox35orlando.com
Orlando resort day passes: the fun amenities you can access without breaking the bank
ORLANDO, Fla. - Need a daycation? Cool down by the pool at one of the many resorts Orlando has to offer. The best part? You can enjoy the resort amenities without breaking the bank. All you need is a day pass and some start as low as $10, according to...
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
Villages Daily Sun
Local eater undergoes changes, will change name
The new ownership of Naldo's Mexican Kitchen in The Villages is making some changes to the restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza. "We bought the restaurant in May and quickly made some changes," said Alejandro Zarinana, one of the owners of Naldo's. "We've updated the look of the restaurant, the menu is new and in about two or three months the restaurant's name will be changed to Tequila Cantina."
sltablet.com
Community Spotlight Shines On Teachers. Welcome Back To School!
‘Normal’ can take many shapes and sizes. On Monday and Tuesday in Clermont, normal was a large room full of teachers, gathering for breakfast and screaming with joy. The occasion was the South Lake Chamber of Commerce’s 32nd Annual Teacher Appreciation Breakfast. For the past two years, the breakfast has been at individual schools, with funding directed to the schools specifically for that purpose.
