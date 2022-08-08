ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Man Tries to Run Over Sister at Mother's Funeral in Richmond

What started as a burial for a loved one in a Contra Costa County cemetery, ended in a family feud that involved a man trying to run down his own sister and flooding a funeral plot. The incident happened at Rolling Hills Memorial Park in Richmond on Saturday around 1p.m....
RICHMOND, CA
